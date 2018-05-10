Trump's CIA pick promises no more harsh interrogation program

By Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu

President Donald Trump's pick for CIA director faced tough questions from lawmakers on Wednesday over her role in the agency's past harsh interrogation system, pledging she would never restart the program or follow any morally objectionable order from Trump.

The Senate confirmation hearing for Gina Haspel, the CIA's acting director, was dominated by questions about her part in the spy agency's use of methods such as waterboarding, a type of simulated drowning widely considered torture, more than a decade ago under President George W. Bush. She also was pressed about the destruction of videotapes documenting the tactics.

"Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program," Haspel, who faces a difficult confirmation, told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"My moral compass is strong. I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if was technically legal. I would absolutely not permit it," Haspel said when asked what she would do if Trump asked her to carry a order she found "morally objectionable."

An undercover officer for most of her 33-year career, Haspel in 2002 served as CIA station chief in Thailand, where the agency interrogated suspected al Qaeda extremists at a secret prison using methods including waterboarding. Three years later, she drafted a 2005 cable ordering the destruction of videotapes of those harsh interrogations.

When pressed, Haspel often stuck to scripted answers and avoided several questions by saying they involved classified information. She later testified at a closed-door classified session.

Republican Senator Susan Collins asked Haspel what she would do if Trump, who has advocated the return of waterboarding, gave her a direct order to use it on a "high-value terrorism suspect."

"I do not believe the president would ask me to do that," Haspel said, without directly answering the question.

Haspel said other government entities are now responsible for interrogations of terrorism suspects, adding: "I would not restart, under any circumstances, an interrogation program at CIA."

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris asked Haspel if she believed the previous interrogation techniques, which included waterboarding, were immoral and demanded a "yes or no" answer. Haspel refused to give it.

Haspel said the CIA has learned "tough lessons," and in retrospect she believed it was unprepared to conduct the detention and interrogation program employed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States by al Qaeda militants that killed about 3,000 people.

She also told the senators, "I don't believe that torture works."

Haspel needs 51 votes to be confirmed as the first woman director of the CIA in the 100-seat Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans hold a 51-49 majority. The agency's former deputy director, she would succeed Mike Pompeo, a Republican former congressman confirmed last month as secretary of state.

She has strong support among Republican senators, but at least one, Senator Rand Paul, has said he opposes her, and others have said they will wait to make a decision.

After the hearing, Haspel won the support of at least one Democrat when Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate who often votes with Republicans, announced his support.

Democrats pressed Haspel on a 2005 decision to destroy tapes of interrogations when she was chief of staff to Jose Rodriguez, then the CIA's clandestine service chief. Haspel acknowledged she "absolutely was an advocate" for destroying the tapes, saying she feared an "irresponsible leak" of the video that would reveal the identities of CIA agents and put them at risk.

Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich asked her, "Doesn't that feel like a cover-up?"

"I never watched the tapes, but I understood that our officers' faces were on them and it was very dangerous," she said.

Haspel refused to criticize or second-guess actions taken by U.S. and CIA leadership in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, including the interrogation program.

"I'm not going to sit here with the benefit of hindsight and judge the very good people who made hard decisions who were running the agency in very extraordinary circumstances at the time," she said.

Committee Democrats expressed frustration they have not been given more details of Haspel's long record with the agency, much of which remains classified.

Protesters interrupted her testimony before being removed, one yelling, "Bloody Gina" and "You are a torturer."

Rights groups panned her performance. "Gina Haspel said she has a moral compass, but refused to say whether the torture program she supervised was wrong," said Christopher Anders of the American Civil Liberties Union.

