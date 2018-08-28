U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turning up pressure on Canada

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute settlement rules to remain part of the three-nation pact.
Auto stocks soared and financial markets firmed on the expectation that Canada would sign on to the deal by the end of the week and ease the economic uncertainty caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats that he would ditch the 1994 accord.
But details of gains and concessions in the deal were only starting to emerge on Monday, and Trump threatened he still could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars if Canada did not join its neighbors.
"I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It's a tremendous amount of money and it's a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day and we take in a lot of money the following day," Trump said.
Negotiations between the three trade partners have dragged on for more than a year, putting pressure on the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar both gained against the dollar after Monday's announcement.
The political stakes are high for all three countries. Trump and Republicans in the U.S. Congress up for reelection in November want to ensure farmers and other voters whose jobs depend on trade with Canada and Mexico that the deal is sealed.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto wants to sign the agreement before leaving office at the end of November, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a national election expected by October 2019.
Canada plans to continue to negotiate, but would only sign a new agreement that is good for the country, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.
Freeland is expected to travel to Washington for talks on Tuesday, spokesman Adam Austen said.
Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told a news conference in Washington that if Canada and the United States do not reach an agreement on NAFTA, "we already know that there will still be a deal between Mexico and the United States."
Officials said they hope Canada will agree to the terms by Friday, when the White House plans to formally notify Congress that Trump will sign the deal in 90 days. Congress has to approve it.
"There are still issues with Canada but I think they could be resolved very quickly," a senior trade official told Reuters in an interview.
If talks with Canada are not wrapped up by the end of this week, Trump plans to notify Congress that he has reached a deal with Mexico, but would be open to negotiations with Canada, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters.
Some Republicans in the U.S. Congress called the deal a positive step but said Canada must be part of the new pact to avoid hurting U.S. jobs.
NEW AUTO RULES
The United States, Mexico and Canada do more than 1 trillion dollars in trade between them every year.
Trudeau spoke to Pena Nieto on Sunday and shared their commitment to reaching a successful conclusion of NAFTA "for all three parties" the prime minister's office said.
The Mexico-U.S. discussions focused on crafting new rules for the automotive industry, which Trump has put at the heart of his drive to rework the pact he has repeatedly described as a"disaster" for American workers.
Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, said the group was optimistic about the new deal, though it was still reviewing the details.
The deal would require 75 percent of auto content to be made in the NAFTA region, up from the current level of 62.5 percent, a U.S. trade official said. A fact sheet describing the bilateral agreement specified the content would be made in the United States and Mexico.
The Trump administration said the deal improves labor provisions, in part by requiring 40 percent to 45 percent of auto content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour a salary that could remove incentives for automakers to move jobs to Mexico.
The United States relented on its demand for an automatic expiration for the deal, known as a "sunset clause."
Instead, the United States and Mexico agreed to a 16-year lifespan for the deal, with a review every six years that can extend the pact for 16 years, U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer said.
Mexico agreed to eliminate dispute settlement panels for certain anti-dumping cases, a move that could complicate talks with Canada, which had insisted on the panels.
Monday's announcement lifted equity markets in all three countries, with shares in automotive companies standing out on relief that the deal appeared to end the uncertainty that has dogged the sector for months.
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV gained between 3.3 percent and 4.8 percent, while Canadian auto parts makers such as Magna International Inc gained 4.6 percent.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
12 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Canada already agreed to NAFTA in err... 1993 was it?
A contract is a contract and a deal is a deal.
Or at least honorable countries think so.
sf2k
If NAFTA is cancelled, FTA is back in effect.
However USA has been making wingnut demand after wingnut demand leaving Canada to play the polite delay game without angering the stupids in DC. Given that border states are Canada's largest recipients of our trade, even on a collapse, there would still be border trade. If the national agreements fail, state/provincial agreements can follow easily enough
cla68
President Trump continues to honor his campaign promises. Fixing NAFTA will help US workers, especially African-Americans.
sf2k
Big deal breaker. USA CONSTANTLY files some litigious dispute with Canada to pander to votes during their local elections, only to lose in the panel because it doesn't have facts. How many times? A dozen?
If we lose the dispute resolution panels, it just opens up Canada to every loon lawsuit that comes out of your country that every Canadian has witnessed probably their entire lives. That's a no.
If NAFTA and FTA is cancelled the prices for numerous items will skyrocket as USA doesn't physically have the resources that Canada sells to it. Lumber for homes and aluminum (trying to get myself to say aluminium these days) for soft drinks to name two. When steel is produced, it crosses the border multiple times. If all that stops what happens to steel production?
Also Nieto just lost an election and he's signing this now? Does the new president agree or I thought the whole point was to get rid of the back room deals? Mexico might not be happy
SuperLib
Looks like Trump dropped the sunset clause. That was a massive hurdle.
bass4funk
Thank God for this President. Hisccwill definitely help him this midterm.
sf2k
Also tariffs aren't much of a threat when they enrich Canadian companies. We're the producers and sellers dummies. If nothing it helps Canadians learn about Canadian companies that produce local items that maybe didn't get press before.
Ketchup was in the news over the last couple of years. French's makes ketchup with Leamington Ontario tomatoes but Kraft uses USA tomatoes. Kraft had abandoned Ontario but French's moved in and has had spikes in sales because of it. Sales of French's have gone up so much that protests on stores that don't carry the items have forced retailers to sell it.
While there are negatives, there are also positives
CrazyJoe
Trump's plan for everything:
1. Create a problem where there was none.
2. Fix the problem by undoing what was done.
3. Take credit for fixing the problem.
Wild applause from the IQ45 deplorables.
sf2k
Also it's not just the USA that's having an election in Nov, Canada has its national election in October of 2019. It can't give the opposition fodder that it sold out Canadians over an entire year before the vote. It's already bungled the environmental file and the election file. It would seal the notion away that the Liberal party isn't anything but a Conservative-light party. Therefore electing the Conservatives as punishment doesn't make any sense as they would gladly sellout Canadians even more (they're like a mini-GOP). So this leaves the NDP with an untested leader or the Green party that hasn't had more than 5% of the vote. It's a mess, so the Liberals can't be seen as acquiescing to a predictable belligerent position from an ignorant USA leadership or it can kiss its re-election goodbye
Blacklabel
And the liberal media still crying.
sf2k
Further reading on this topic reveals that this might all just be political theatre on the outgoing Nieto government as the new government of Mexico will have a different negotiator in the fall. This may be about autos but that's not the entire agreement until Canada Mexico and USA tri-laterally sign off on it.
Ideally not until next year when the new US Congress has a lot more socialists. That would be preferred
Blacklabel
The foreign minister said it does exist:
Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told a news conference in Washington that if Canada and the United States do not reach an agreement on NAFTA, "we already know that there will still be a deal between Mexico and the United States."