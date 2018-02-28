Republicans in Congress reject new gun limits

Republican leaders of the U.S. Congress said on Tuesday that they would not raise the minimum age for gun buyers, in a sign that one of President Donald Trump's proposals likely will not get far on Capitol Hill after a deadly Florida school shooting.
The second-deadliest shooting at a U.S. public school has reignited the long-running national debate over gun rights, pitting many of the students who survived the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, against powerful gun rights groups like the National Rifle Association.
Several of those students visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to press Congress to enact new restrictions on gun ownership.
Republicans in Congress have rejected those efforts after similar mass shootings in the past, and party leaders said they were not likely to act this time, either.
"We shouldn't be banning guns from law-abiding citizens. We should be focusing on making sure that citizens who should not get guns in the first place don't get those guns," House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan told a news conference.
Trump has suggested arming teachers and raising the minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, but Ryan said Congress was not likely to act on either idea.
Local governments, not Congress, should decide whether to arm teachers, he said.
Trump still supports raising the age limit and will release specific policy proposals this week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
Ryan's comments made it clear that more aggressive gun limits, like a ban on the military-style rifle used by the 19-year-old Parkland shooter, were unlikely to gain traction in Congress.
Ryan met later in the day with Parkland students, who pushed for a ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, as well as other school-safety features, according to Representative Ted Deutch, a Democrat who represents the district.
"This isn't the last time they they're going to come to Washington," Deutch said. "It's really just the beginning of that effort."
Prosecutors have said that Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland with a legally purchased rifle. Federal and local law enforcement agencies have acknowledged receiving multiple warnings about Cruz's potential for violence.
Trump and his fellow Republicans are under pressure to act following the massacre, but they also must avoid angering Republican voters who broadly support gun rights as well as interest groups like the NRA, which spent $55 million in the 2016 election.
The House voted in December to bolster the national background check system after the Air Force failed to provide records that could have flagged a former service member who killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November.
That legislation has broad support in the Senate as well, and Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn, said he wants a vote to take place this week.
Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said that by itself would not be adequate. He called for Congress to expand the background check system to cover all gun sales, including those conducted at gun shows and over the internet.
That legislation has failed in Congress twice over the past five years, and it fell short again in the House on Tuesday as Republicans rejected an effort by Democrats to bring it up for a vote.
"We Democrats, at a minimum, believe we should be passing a universal background check legislation that assures that guns don't fall into the wrong hands," Schumer told reporters.
The White House does not back that idea, Sanders said.
As Congress has failed to tighten gun laws in the wake of other mass shootings, states have taken action on their own.
Legislation that would raise the minimum age to buy assault weapons from 18 to 21 passed a committee in the Republican-controlled Florida legislature on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The measure, which passed on a party-line vote, also would create a program to train teachers to carry guns in schools and impose a three-day waiting period to buy a gun. It must win approval from the full state legislature and Republican Governor Rick Scott to take effect.
The Florida court where Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder on Tuesday canceled a hearing where prosecutors had been scheduled to seek hair and DNA samples from the suspect.
Cruz's publicly appointed defender, Gordon Weekes, said he reached a deal with Broward County prosecutors late Monday to provide those samples, making the hearing unnecessary.
Cruz's case is due to return to court on Wednesday for a hearing to determine whether he has sufficient assets to pay for his own defense, Weekes said. Cruz's mother died in November.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Daniel Naumoff
Fighting itself... Guess it is about time America had its own revolution.
Yubaru
Republican's are going to end up paying for their inability to do anything about gun control. The mid-term elections this year are going to end up costing them seats.
PTownsend
It's well underway. Members of militias throughout the country are adding more bump stocks, semi- and fully automatic weapons to their arsenals and stocking up on ammo.
This minority of Americans, backed by the NRA and GOP and led by Cadet Bonespurs, are on the march. Google 'come and take it' and 'open carry' rallies to get a sense of these folks, aptly called the American Taliban.
Watch what happens on March 24th when people asking for changes to the gun laws are confronted by the American Taliban.
Himajin
‘Members of militias throughout the country are adding more bump stocks, semi- and fully automatic weapons to their arsenals and stocking up on ammo.’
Any evidence to support the claim that people are stocking up on fully automatic weapons? The qualification costs $200, and the weapons average $10,000-12,000 each. Not exactly within the reach of a lot of people.
‘If you do live in a state which allows automatic weapons, you must possess a Type 1 Federal Firearms License as well as a type 3 (Often confused with class 3) SOT (Special Occupation Tax) to sell, and an ATF Form 4 with $200 tax stamp to purchase. This makes it expensive to qualify a person to purchase an automatic weapon.
In addition, no new automatic weapons can be registered for private ownership that have been manufactured since 19 May 1986, so fully automatic weapons are very expensive, upwards of $10,000 and more.’
katsu78
And with the NRA publishing deceitful propaganda urging gun owners to exercise violence against anyone they politically disagree with, it may actually happen.
https://www.vox.com/world/2017/6/29/15892508/nra-ad-dana-loesch-yikes
cla68
Most Americans support the 2nd Amendment, contrary to what the corporate media is trying to claim.
Tommy Jones
"What are the dem ideas?" asks B4F constantly. The ones they keep trying to bring up but don't get republican support:
*Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said that by itself would not be adequate. He called for Congress to expand the background check system to cover all gun sales, including those conducted at gun shows and over the internet.*
*That legislation has failed in Congress twice over the past five years, and it fell short again in the House on Tuesday as* Republicans rejected an effort by Democrats to bring it up for a vote.
Glad to see republicans are open to a reasonable discussion.
Tommy Jones
. All that regulation and it doesn't infringe on the Second Amendment, And deaths by automatic gunfire are a rarity in the US.
Geez. What type of regulation would be both constitutional and effective?
Laguna
Anyone who expected differently is deluded. The GOP tactic for dealing with gun violence is essentially wack-a-mole - constantly substitute targets that you can "endorse" so as to look reasonable but then vote against while simultaneously "endorsing" another rational-sounding proposal so as to sound reasonable. Ad infinitum.
Case in point is the outrage that the FBI did not immediately follow up on tipsters' advice and immediately converge to confiscate his weapons. Outrageous! But mark my words: before too long, there will be a case in which the FBI does immediately follow up on tipsters' advice and immediately converge to confiscate weapons, and the gun nuts (i.e., GOP's) response will be: Outrageous!
Laguna
This is too amazing to pass up. Spokeswoman Sanders clarified Trump's comment about rushing in to a school under fire:
I'm fine with that - the man is in his 70s, after all. The point is that, as a leader, he can still step in and hopefully help. Will he? I think we all know the answer to that.
Cricky
It's going to take a nursery school shooting, or worse before any unenforceable laws with teeth come into force. Guess Americans are destined to kill each other in greater numbers than their solders at war. 17 students killed Oh well! 50 in Los Vegas Oh well? Why anyone needs a assault rifle is beyond justification. Not for hunting! Not for target shooting...just being prepared for that day they snap.
Kaishu
And the cycle continues. More dead kids, more prayers and more condolences. Seriously, what sort of society thinks that is okay to have armed guards at a place of learning (believing well this is how things are now), kids fearing there is going to be another Sandy Hook, Columbine, so on and so on. Pardon the pun, but when will they bite the bullet and have the nads to do something about it.
Toasted Heretic
And there you have it.
Many more Americans will lose their lives as the medieval fascination with weapons continues. As the country seemingly slides further into a dangerous mix of moderates and fundamentalists, one despairs.
Because of the cowardice when it comes to removing guns and worship of the NRA death cult, there is only one way the country can be united. War.
I hope I'm wrong with that conclusion.
viking68
The GoP led legislature will do nothing except expand the NRA's agenda.
The house has passed an expansion of gun laws to require concealed weapon permits be recognized in states that may not allow them or that have higher requirement with some tacked on BG check requirements.
The GoP has also refused to pass laws on bump stocks.
So, nothing is going to happen except expanding gun proliferation.
Again, the conservative identity is tied to not curtailing gun proliferation, so there will be no gun control laws passed because it will damage their identity as a conservative.
dcog9065
Of course nothing will happen. All they need is 1 more week to pass and the momentum to change will be lost as the Florida shooting will begin to disappear from everyones' minds
RealCDN
The pic looks way more like a Dem.
Reckless
When I lived in the US, the only gun violence that affected me was when I lived in an inner city. Had a pistol pointed at me once and saw the police chase someone through my subway car once with their pistols out and aimed. Both were pretty scary. In the smaller towns or more rural areas, I have shot rifles for practice with my friends but never saw a weapon used outside of for sport. The reason these school shootings cause such an uproar is because they occur in the suburban middle class areas, and hit too close to home for white voters. If you remove urban areas from the US gun violence calculus I think gun violence is much less of a problem and that is what these NRA folks are echoing.
Dwight Rider
Want to be rational about this? With only two exceptions all of the mass shootings in America have taken place after the passage of the 1968 Gun Control Act. That act was primarily initiated by the assassination of John and Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. It was mostly legislation aimed at protecting elected officials and has resulted in a lack of accountability on the part of our elected officials. This, and all other gun control laws are unconstitutional and should be repealed. Should Cruz have been able to buy a rifle? According to the Constitution which does not deny anyone that right, yes he should. Our Founding Fathers believed in a liassez faire system of economics and government whereby issues are decided locally. Anti-gun laws prevent this from taking place. Anyone that wants a gun should be able to have a gun. What they do with it after they get it should be dealt with by other citizens equally well armed. Arm the teachers? Why? They should have been armed before the shooting ever occurred. By passing a single law you have created a myriad of problems that were did not exist before the law was passed. Who is responsible for what happened in Florida? The people, the sheriff they elected who refused to enforce the law, and the other elected officials who would rather report less crime by ignoring the problem. Will it happen again? Yes, sooner than you might want because the rights of the people have been so denied. Want to know how many will die before solid gun laws are enacted? The answer is "many." Want to know how many will die after gun restrictions are removed and the problem is allowed to be dealt with by those who refuse to run? The answer is a lot "less" than the condition in which we now exist. The choice in Broward County was decided by ill-informed and easily swayed voters. Live with it
SuperLib
So where are your mental health proposal? Oh, right...
Of course it did. That's what it's all about. Enforce the existing laws!!!! (but don't take away the loopholes that make some laws optional)
Reckless
@Dwight Rider: Having Canadian relatives and friends, I am amazed that they can live free and prosperous lives without 300 million plus guns in circulation and no school shootings as far as I know. The US needs to quit thinking we are special and look to superior models of freedom and safety across the border and seas.
Tommy Jones
Someone doesn't understand Constitutional Law or Second Amendment jurisprudence.
Laguna
Agreed - except for the "white" part. Gun violence in the US is primarily conducted with easily-concealable pistols between bad people. Those not involved, no matter their race, are usually not caught up and therefore ignore it. The problem is that mass shootings are usually conducted using high-capacity rifles such as the AR-15. Ban those, and the problem will largely return to the traditional gang-banger feuding.
Coconut H2O
Let's just ignore that tedious "well-regulated" part of the 2nd amendment, and hope nobody notices...
GW
I have said it before & will say it again the NRA needs to made a terrorist organization, CLEARLY that IS very much part of the NRA's DNA if you will!!
Yes they do!! BUT most Americans DO NOT UNDERSTAND what the 2nd amendment even means!! They distort the HELL out of it & dead kids & adults are the result year in year out in the US!!
Goodlucktoyou
The next mass murders by an under 21 year old should see them implicated in the murders and imprisoned.
Reckless
The NRA is a gun manufacturing lobby. Think about that. The Second Amendment to them supports profits and jobs.
Cricky
2nd amendment was written when black powder muzzle loading weapons were the norm, it was also written after a war with England. It has no relevance today, unless assault weapons are replaced with muzzle loading weapons...and a fear of an English invasion is imminent.
bass4funk
You're surprised by that? More and more people have such a growing distrust in government and the media as well as people in the intelligence agency and see what these people are doing. Not condoning it, but I understand. If the media were more honest and less partisan, people wouldn’t be doing this, but as such, the trust has totally eroded with these people and it won’t change.
Yeah, keep thinking that.
Dear lord, there is just No hope for the left. Smh.
Personally, I want the left to go as far as they can in order to just alienate as many people as they possibly can. Hey, when you start seeing people like us doing the exact same atrocities as the Taliban then you can make that claim, if not, then it’s just more looney left-wing gebabble.
Wolfpack
It is relevant as long as the people do not amend the Bill of Rights to remove it. The right to defend oneself is relevant no matter what gun technology exists. The multiple failures of the government to defend the students in Florida is a good reason why the second amendment exists. The government at all levels was given multiple opportunities to stop Cruz but they all failed - the FBI, local sheriff, police, and the school system. They are representatives of government and all failed to protect their citizens. The right to self defense is a fundamental human right - that is why it is enshrined in the Bill of Rights. It would take a massive gun confiscation program the likes of which the world has never seen and a police state to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.
Kaishu
@Dwight
Yes, let's be sensible about this. Here you have an item that is designed for 1 thing and 1 thing only, to kill. Any logical, reasonable or rational person would think allowing unfetted access to such items, especially those of a violent or homicidal nature, would be , well .......irrational. The most logical thing to do, is not arm teachers or ordinary citizens to the teeth, but to have some form of control. Call me crazy......
theFu
Federal overreach again. Just like when they withheld DoT money to force states to raise their drinking ages to 21.
Shameful.
States rights need to be respected and state legislatures should be addressing this in the way they feel is needed, while still being constitutional for both the state and US constitutions. That isn't always easy.
stormcrow
Maybe the next generation will be smarter than the current dumb as rocks one calling the shots (no pun intended) now. Our generation has made things worse by not doing a thing.