All 13 rescued from flooded Thai cave

All 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for more than two weeks deep inside a flood Thai cave have been rescued, a Thai navy SEAL unit said on Tuesday, a successful end to a perilous mission that has gripped the world.
"The 12 Wild Boars and coach have emerged from the cave and they are safe," the Thai navy SEAL unit said on its official Facebook page.
The "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach got trapped on June 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai after soccer practice and a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.
British divers found the 13, hungry and huddled in darkness on a muddy bank in a partly flooded chamber several kilometres inside the complex, on Monday last week.
After pondering for days how to get the 13 out, a rescue operation was launched on Sunday when four of the boys were brought out, tethered to rescue divers.
Another four were rescued on Monday and the last four boys and the coach were brought out on Tuesday.
Celebrations will be tinged with sadness over the loss of a former Thai navy diver who died last Friday while on a re-supply mission inside the cave in support of the rescue.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
18 Comments
GW
Great News!
wanderlust
Best news of the day. And wishing the 4 Thai SEALs and ALL the rescue divers come out safely as well.
Respect to the Thai diver who gave his life that others may live.
SuperLib
Very happy about this!!!
u_s__reamer
News the whole world has waited on tenterhooks for. A wonderful example of international cooperation to pull off a cutting-edge rescue mission. To the courageous divers and boys, Chapeau! And thoughts and prayers for the family of the Thai diver who, sadly, died a hero.
Tohka
Excellent work. Best possible outcome for the kids.
Madverts
Well done. The thought of being trapped for days in confined spaces sounds pretty terrifying to me.
Thoughts for the diver that perished.
Laguna
Wonderful news- but when the buzz dies down, boy, is that coach in trouble.
Himajin
Great news! So happy to hear it!
sf2k
Hooray!
It's Thailand, not USA, the parents already forgave him
The situation was they had entered before it rained and were then trapped seeking safety.
Jimizo
Great stuff.
Hope these lads are in good enough shape to get to Russia for the World Cup final.
zichi
Fantastic international rescue mission but a few divers and a doctor also need to come out. Sadly, one Thai diver died.
sf2k
BBC reporting that they'll all be in hospital for a week or so thus they'll miss it.
Ganbare Japan!
Unbelievable! Everyone said the rescue was not possible. There were Buddhist priests praying a vigil at cave entry non-stop for a week. The prayer has realized the miracle!!
The Thai seals are heroes, and the boys will become celebrity in the World. I hope they come on a Japan tour when they are well, to meet the Samurai Blue, and maybe play some friendly matches against junior Japan national team.
Lost-in-Nagoya
Such a wonderful news. Congrats to all involved, best thoughts to the hero diver.
CrazyJoe
I think we are all starved for good news like this; a wonderful example of people using their incredible capacity for humanitarian purposes. At the same time we remember, with sadness, the sacrifice of the Thai Navy Seal.
Hakman
Plenty of reason to celebrate!
But let's remember to keep the Thai diver who died in our thoughts & prayers.
And for the love of God, don't ever let anyone go into that cave ever again.
Hakman
Well, he shouldn't be. I'm sure he feels plenty bad enough about what happened. Not to mention, he was in that cave the whole time himself.
As long as he promises to never bring his players into any caves anymore, and keeps the promise, that should be enough.
bass4funk
Great News!