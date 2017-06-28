Facing revolt on healthcare bill, U.S. Senate Republicans delay vote

U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
The delay put the future of a longtime top Republican priority in doubt amid concerns about the Senate bill from both moderate and conservative Republicans. With Democrats united in their opposition, Republicans can afford to lose only two votes among their own ranks in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been pushing for a vote ahead of the July 4 recess that starts at the end of the week. The legislation would repeal major elements of Obamacare and shrink the Medicaid government healthcare program for the poor.
"We're going to press on," McConnell said after announcing the delay, adding that leaders would keep working to make senators "comfortable" with the bill. "We're optimistic we're going to get to a result that is better than the status quo."
At the White House meeting with most of the 52 Republican senators, Trump said it was vital to reach agreement on the Senate healthcare measure because Obamacare was "melting down."
"So we're going to talk and we're going to see what we can do. We're getting very close," Trump told the senators. But he added, "If we don't get it done, it's just going to be something that we're not going to like, and that's okay."
McConnell, whose party has a razor-thin majority in the 100-member Senate, told reporters that Republican leaders would work through the week to win over the 50 senators needed to pass the bill, with a vote planned after the recess. Vice President Mike Pence could provide the crucial vote needed to break a tie.
"I think we can get 50 votes to yes by the end of the week," Republican Senator Roger Wicker said after the White House meeting.
The House of Representatives last month passed its own version of a healthcare bill, but the Senate bill has been criticized from both the left and the right. Moderate Republicans worried millions of people would lose their insurance. Conservatives said the bill does not do enough to erase Obamacare.
The bill's prospects were not helped by a Congressional Budget Office analysis on Monday saying it would cause 22 million Americans to lose insurance over the next decade, although it would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over that period.
The report prompted Senator Susan Collins, a Republican moderate, to say she could not support the bill as it stands. At least four conservative Republican senators said they were still opposed after the CBO analysis.
Three more Republicans, Rob Portman of Ohio, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, said after the delay was announced that they oppose the current draft.
Portman and Capito cited the bill's Medicaid cutbacks and how that would hurt efforts to combat the opioid epidemic that has taken a heavy toll in their states. The Medicaid program was expanded under former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
"I think giving time to digest is a good thing," Republican Senator Bob Corker said after the delay was announced.
U.S. stock prices fell, as the decision to postpone the vote added to investor worries about Trump's ability to deliver on his promises of tax reform and deregulation, as well as changes to the health sector. Those expected changes have driven a rally in U.S. stocks this year.
The benchmark S&P 500 index closed down 0.8 percent, and the Dow Jones industrial average finished down 98.9 percent.
“The market likes certainty and now there’s uncertainty. What is this going to look like when this gets out of the next iteration?" said Peter Costa, president of trading firm Empire Executions Inc.
Passing the measure would be a win for Trump as he seeks to shift attention after weeks of questions over Russia's role in last year's U.S. presidential election.
McConnell has promised since 2010 that Republicans, who view Obamacare as a costly government intrusion, would destroy the law "root and branch" if they controlled Congress and the White House. Republicans worry a failure to deliver will cost them votes in next year's congressional elections.
If the Senate passes a healthcare bill, it will either have to be approved by the House or the two chambers would reconcile the differences in a conference committee. Otherwise, the House could pass a new version and send it back to the Senate.
Lawmakers are expected to leave town by Friday for their July 4 holiday break, which runs all next week. The Senate returns to work on July 10, the House on July 11. Lawmakers then have three weeks in session before their month-long August recess.© Thomson Reuters 2017.
rainyday
Good news for 22 million people.
PTownsend
Once again the Republicans are making it clear they only care about those they represent, i.e. those in the top .01 -1% of the country's wealthiest.
This article shows the campaign contributions senate leaders have got from those in the big med industries. No wonder the Republicans continue to hide what they're doing.
http://time.com/money/4825746/ahca-health-care-law-senate/
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife who is the Secretary of Transportation in the Trump administration get yuuuge government paychecks and the highest level health care at the lowest cost.
Drain the swamp!
CrazyJoe
Taking this bill seriously is a joke.
It has nothing to do with improving health care or access to insurance.
It is about tax cuts for the wealthy, and reducing the social safety net in favor of laissez faire.
Those who vote Republican and for Trump have been scammed, and this is their payoff.
viking68
Even the name of this bill is a farce: Better Care Reconciliation Act.
For the most wealthy, billions of dollar in tax breaks.
For the non-wealthy, despair and hardship.
The country should stand for more than just the most wealthiest citizens. Warren Buffet.
Hope constituents give them hell over break.
theFu
The ACA is collapsing. That is fact. The "market place" is effectively gone in many parts of the USA. That happened PRIOR to President Trump taking over, BTW.
Medical insurance costs increased under the ACA to be 3x what it was prior to the mandated coverages with a much higher deductible and mandatory coverage for things we'll NEVER USE. We are forced to pay for dental and eye care for our children and pregnancy coverage. We'll never use those in the future, but they are mandated under the ACA, effectively stealing our money.
Health insurance is our largest monthly bill thanks to the ACA - with ZERO health issues. Does your health insurance cost more than your mortgage or car payments? It would under the ACA if anyone here besides me were actually using it.
That is unacceptable, but this site is full of commenters who claim to be experts and aren't actually in the ACA. You need to get educated people.
bass4funk
So you'd rather see higher more rising costs of premiums and people opting out of buying a policy altogether because they can't even pay their policy. Either way, someone is not going to be happy, you can't have both, the system is slowly imploding, so it's either chicken or fish? To make a system that would cover all and to keep premiums low is an enormous challenge, both parties know that, the Dems want to insure everyone SN the GOP wants to keep the premiums low, so how do we get in the middle?
cleo
Other countries can and have done it. Why can't America? Decent health care for all its citizens would go a long way to making the country 'great'.
zichi
Strange, how just that, has been achieved in quite many other countries. Lame excuses for a healthcare system costing about $10,000 per person without giving value for the healthcare dollar. The highest of the world.
The real issues of the cost and enormous waste of American healthcare are ignored while the politicians play the game of policy making and just making it that much more horrendous.
How can a country like America, supposedly the richest on the planet, not understand the need of a healthcare system for all of its peoples.
The cost of healthcare in Japan is about one third of that in America.
serendipitous1
Drain the Trump!
rainyday
No I am saying that a "solution" to current problems that throws tens of millions off of insurance and imposes massive increases in premiums on everyone except the young and healthy is obviously no solution at all. That is what the Republican bill is proposing, so I'm just responding to that. If they had a solution that was better, rather than worse, than Obamacare I would be all ears. They don't.
And it is by no means impossible to make a system that covers all while keeping costs low, every developed country in the world except the United States has already done that. My entire family is well covered by Japan's system and I don't pay much for that coverage. I thank god that I don't live in the US right with what the Republican party has planned.
John Brown
What Obama did was to ensure all Americans would have health insurance, opposed to many going with out. Other countries have done this for it's own people, why not us?
However it was not perfect, but if he did not do what he did at the time, many more would still be with out and Trump certainly (or who ever would of been picked next in office) would not of even bothered to try to make what was the health care quota then any better. Basically he wants Obama care to go away because it was a Democrat who put it in place. But who the hell wants Trump care!?
I tell you right now I do not want to be forced to have health insurance, especially when I still have to pay for it. The only reason why I am even using my Vet insurance is so they wont charge me extra at tax time.
I also do not feel I should have to pay for other people's health care, but I am also not heartless and if this helps all of Americans as a whole I am fine with it. What Trump is proposing and the majority of the Reps is to destroy Obama care and potentially Trump everyone.
Thankfully some Republicans also realize this. Although I fear Trump care will evetually talk hold, I think it will be much better than what it was originally intended. If it is better then Obama care I am all for it. If just the same then what is the point and only proves Trump just wants to take away what the Dems put in place. If it is even worse then Obama care, it just shows he and the majority of the Republicans truly does not care about America.
"Strange, how just that, has been achieved in quite many other countries."
"How can a country like America, supposedly the richest on the planet, not understand the need of a healthcare system for all of its peoples."
I did not want to quote everything since this is already long, but ditto on everything you said!
Weasel
Quit borrowing from Peter to pay Paul to finance a war economy for starters. That's 54% of the US budget ($600 billion last year - that's been sacrilege to even think about touching for over 17 + years), or 9 times more than what was spent on medicare and health. I'm sure we can trim even 2% in the defense budget, we can still finance a few Columbia-Class submarines.
smithinjapan
"If we don't get it done, it's just going to be something that we're not going to like, and that's okay."
Well, good, then. If it's okay, don't pass it. But even though "that's okay" Trump has threatened to simply "break Obamacare" without any replacement (which they don't have anyway). The fact is they KNOW they are screwed if they vote it, and that's why they've stopped having town hall meetings to face their constituents, who are rightly furious. I hope some are recording their 'summons' to meet Trump, who is more than likely threatening them as he did Comey and others.
Laguna
Parse, smith. He's simply referring to the extent of the tax cuts they plan. It has zero to do with health care.