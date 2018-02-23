NRA chief slams anti-gun 'elites' after Florida school massacre

The head of the National Rifle Association lashed out at gun control advocates on Thursday, saying Democratic elites are politicizing the latest mass school shooting in the United States to try to erode constitutionally guaranteed gun rights.
NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre echoed President Donald Trump's call to arm teachers to prevent school shootings, and weighed into a long-running political and cultural divide over access to weapons that has been inflamed by last week's massacre at a Florida high school that killed 17 students and staff.
"The elites don't care not one whit about America's school system and school children," LaPierre told a friendly audience of conservatives outside Washington. "Their goal is to eliminate the Second Amendment and our firearms freedoms so they can eradicate all individual freedoms."
The U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms.
At the White House, Trump told local and state school officials he had been in touch with the NRA, the politically influential gun lobby that backed him in the 2016 campaign, about his ideas to stem gun violence in schools. He called the group "Great American Patriots."
"There's a tremendous feeling that we want to get something done," he said.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer condemned LaPierre's comments and said the NRA was "once again spewing pathetic, out of touch ideas, blaming everything but guns."
The Feb. 14 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was the latest in a series of deadly shootings at U.S. schools and has spurred unprecedented youth-led protests in cities across the country. Many of the teenagers and their parents taking part have called for more curbs on guns.
LaPierre, speaking at the annual gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference, portrayed the NRA as the true protector of the country's schoolchildren and offered free training to those who want to bear arms to protect schools.
"We must immediately harden our schools," he said. "Every day, young children are being dropped off at schools that are virtually wide open, soft targets for anyone bent on mass murder." It should not be easier to shoot up a school than a bank or a jewelry store, he added.
LaPierre attacked Democrats by name including Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Christopher Murphy and also took a swipe at the FBI for failing to follow up on a tip about the alleged shooter in the Parkland massacre. The FBI has said it failed to act on the tip.
Trump reiterated his idea, first raised on Wednesday, of arming teachers. That has drawn a mixed reaction in a country fiercely divided over how to curb mass shootings and everyday gun violence. Opinion polls indicate Democrats generally favor more restrictions on guns while Republicans oppose them.
Trump, who has backed gun rights, suggested arming teachers during an emotional, hourlong discussion on Wednesday with people affected by school shootings, including students who survived the Florida attack and a parent whose child did not.
The notion of arming teachers at U.S. public schools, which are largely governed by states, local councils and school boards, has been raised by some politicians in the past but has been dismissed by many critics as fraught with danger.
"Anyone who wants guns in schools has no understanding of what goes on inside them - or worse, doesn't care," said Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers union.
But at an hourlong meeting on school safety with 10 state and local officials, Trump said armed teachers with an aptitude for guns would deter would-be shooters.
"A gun-free zone to a killer, or somebody that wants to be a killer, that's like going in for the ice cream," Trump said."They're not going to walk into a school if 20 percent of the teachers have guns."
During the meeting, Trump repeated his support for tightening background checks for gun buyers, with an emphasis on mental health, and lifting the age limit to buy some kinds of guns. He also said he would push for an end to the sale of bump stocks, which allow rifles to shoot hundreds of rounds a minute.
The White House said Trump does not want to ban sales of an entire class of firearms despite mounting pressure to put assault weapons such as the one used in the Florida shooting out of civilian reach.
"What we're looking for is solutions that don't ban a class of firearms for all individuals but ban all weapons for certain individuals who are identified as threats to public safety," White House spokesman Raj Shah said.
While gun laws vary widely by state, most federal gun control measures would require the Republican-controlled Congress to act.
A 19-year-old former student at Stoneman Douglas, Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with carrying out the Parkland shooting. Authorities say he was armed with a semiautomatic AR-15 assault-style rifle that he had purchased legally last year.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Dango bong
You know there were ZERO shootings at the UN this year and none of the people at the UN had guns. Wonder why
PTownsend
in the NRA's latest marketing move's push for the gun makers it represents to sell even more guns. Sickness.
The elites? He's including parents who've buried their children, he's including parents worried about having to bury their children. What a sick man. What a sick organization. But then he's using the language he knows will appeal to his base.
Trump and the GOP represent America's big war industries who are killing people around the globe, also those industries making and selling weapons to the domestic market killing those at home. They're also helping the US funeral business. SICK!
Disillusioned
Oh, yes! So, their answer to having too many guns in the community is more guns? What perfect logic that is, NOT!
Russell Leisenheimer
all this human garbage bag cares about is the gun manufacturers and their profits. not hunters, not the second commandment, i mean amendment, and certainly not dozens of dead kids...
Burning Bush
If the government puts their guns away, we the people, will put ours away.
Until then, we stand our ground.
cla68
Gun control is really people control.
Tokyo-Engr
@Dango - I believe they have metal detectors to enter the UN building in NY.
The NRA has become far too extreme. The arguments on both sides have become too extreme ...which makes even finding a sensible starting point really hard. Personally, I think there are some very easy and sensible starting points (i.e. ban bump stock and semi-automatic weapons) that a large majority of Americans would support.
I fully acknowledge this is a nearly impossible problem to solve at this point in time, however more sensible gun control is absolutely needed. There is no reason for an average citizen to have an assault rifle or any type of semi automatic weapon. There is no reason for an average citizen to have a bump stock.
What makes this problem so difficult to solve is the amount of unregistered firearms that exist in the US or weapons that have changed hands and there is no longer a record of ownership.
What also makes this problem so difficult to solve is that our politicians are more worried about getting re-elected and maintaining the lavish DC lifestyle rather than solving the problem. Obviously people have pointed out Republican ties to the gun industry/lobby and these do, in fact exist. However Democrats also exhibit fear of retribution at the polls if they vote in favor of stricter gun laws (see article below). They would rather keep their cushy jobs with the all of the lavish benefits given to members of Congress rather than do what is right for their constituents.
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/374961-dems-want-gun-control-but-worry-it-could-cost-them-midterms
I am fairly liberal but not a Democrat but in this case I say to those Democrats worried about re-election, vote or act with your conscience. As for the Republicans: Most (not all) are a lost cause on this issue.
Disillusioned
Oh, is that right? I’m not sure if the families of the 30,000+ people killed by guns in the US every year would agree with you.
Madverts
Yet the NRA ban guns from their conventions. ..
Wayne le Pierre is a crank.
Nick in Japan
Simple First
Disarm the Military as they have killed millions over the years,
then
Disarm the Close Protection Details around politicians and their families, because guns do not keep you safe,
then
Disarm the Police as they seem to kill more unarmed people then armed,
then finally
Disarm the Public.
And we will all live happy ever after. ..... roflmao
Wallace Fred
An elitist calling out fellow elitists while the lemmings drink the kool aid. Got it.
Toasted Heretic
Sad but not unexpected. The gun fundamentalists will fight, smear and belittle any and all attempts to make Americans safe again. More children will die because of the NRA.
PTownsend
I wonder how many backing this insane idea have ever been in an actual ‘gun fight’. Not watching a John Ford shoot-em-up at the saloon where only the bad guys get shot. Not a computer game or virtual reality gun fight, not a practice gun fight at a gun club, but a real gun fight where bullets are flying.
If they have actually experienced a gun fight, they’re well aware stuff happens, and not always for the best for the good guys.
In a teacher firing a gun in a crowded classroom scenario, there’s probably an equal or even greater likelihood of innocents being killed by bullets fired from the teacher’s gun.
But arming teachers will ensure more guns and ammo are sold. And that’s the NRA’s primary job. The NRA’s a SICK DC swamp denizen. And Tump and the GOP are their biggest boosters. Or given how much the NRA contributes to their coffers, does the NRA actually control Trump and the GOP?
CrazyJoe
Any politician receiving a cent from this terrorist organization should be voted out.
NRA = domestic terrorists. That speech at CPAC leaves no doubt. This group and the GOP needs to be eliminated this fall. The only good republican is one that doesn't hold elected office.
katsu78
What a shocking degree of hatred LaPierre shows for anyone who doesn't share his politics. He would rather believe that Democrats want to undermine the very fundamental rights of the US, as opposed to the much more conventional argument that they just want to stop innocent people from being murdered in mass shootings. How weird it must be to be so delusional as to believe that over half of the population of your country literally want to destroy it.
We're used to it online, being spouted from people funded by Russian propaganda campaigns. But for these words to come from the head of the NRA ohwait....
Strangerland
The people are allowed to own guns in Russia? That surprises me.
Speed
La Pierre also said in that speech that "bad guys" with guns can only be stopped by "good guys" with guns. Has the American discourse about guns dropped so far that it sounds like a kindergarten or a lower grade elementary school argument? It's unbelievable to my ears to hear such an infantile comment coming from the NRA head.
The issue is complex and involves easy access to guns to anyone who suddenly "loses it", mentally disturbed individuals, or those who hold grudges. None of these people think of themselves as "bad" but - wronged.
Camman80
The NRA is nothing but the gun industry's little lap dog and this WLP guy is a real nut case. Look it up....
Laguna
Wow. All individual freedoms? - that's pretty ambitious.
Nick in Japan
US Gun Violence 2017
Total Number of Incidents 61,513
Number of Deaths (1) 15,593
Number of Injuries (1) 31,185
Number of Children (age 0-11)
Killed or Injured (1) 732
Number of Teens (age 12-17)
Killed or Injured (1) 3,234
Mass Shooting (2) 346
Officer Involved Incident
Officer Shot or Killed (2) 317
Officer Involved Incident
Subject-Suspect Shot or Killed (2) 2,078
Home Invasion (2) 2,524
Defensive Use (2) 2,040
Unintentional Shooting (2) 2,021
Gun violence and crime incidents are collected/validated from 2,500 sources daily – incidents and their source data are found at the gunviolencearchive.org website.
1: Actual number of deaths and injuries
2: Number of INCIDENTS reported and verified
22,000 Annual Suicides not included on Daily Summary Ledger
Numbers on this table reflect a subset of all information
collected and will not add to 100% of incidents.
www.gunviolencearchive.org www.facebook.com/gunviolencearchive
Data Validated: February 22, 2018
Strangerland
It's a sign of the lack of ability to hold a nuanced opinion on a matter, that we see so much these days (to be fair, often from the left too). So many people like to try to pain everything into a binary opinion - you're either for it or against something, and everyone else needs to be either for or against something. It's low-level intelligence. It takes a degree of intelligence to understand that there can be nuanced ways of looking at a situation.
Alfie Noakes
Some more quotes from this man's speech. It's disturbing stuff, like the fantasy ramblings of a person living in an alternative reality. It beggars the mind what's going on in the US right now.
"Their laws don’t stop illegal criminals from crossing our borders every single day.
Their laws don’t stop the scourge of gang violence and drug crime that savages Baltimore, Chicago and every major American community.
Their laws haven’t stopped the plague of opioids and Chinese fentanyl from Mexico that floods American streets.
Racist, misogynist, sexist, xenophobe and more – these are the weapons and vitriol these character assassins scream to permanently hang on their targets and create a growing segment of victims.
From the occupied movement to Black Lives Matter to Antifa, they agitate the offended, promote uncivil discourse.
Backed by the social engineering and the billions of people like George Soros and Michael Bloomberg.
During the Obama decade ‘a tidal wave of new European-style socialists’ have seized control of the Democratic party.
On college campuses the Communist Manifesto is one of the most frequently assigned texts.
The United States constitution is ignored, United States history is perverted and the second amendment freedom is despised.
It should not be easier for a madman to shoot up a school than a bank or a jewelry store of some Hollywood gala."
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/feb/22/wayne-la-pierre-nra-cpac-hate-bingo
maybeperhapsyes
Banning guns is not the answer. Bad guys will always get their hands on a gun for a price. Many people (not myself) enjoy range days playing with their toys. And why not? They aren't and never will be a danger to others. Why should they give up on their hobby?
Much stricter vetting and gun control is the only answer. There are so many weapons out there that the horse has already bolted.
Unfortunately...these shootings are here to stay.
Strangerland
This guy is struggling to defend a 'freedom' that is becoming untenable due to people thinking that this 'freedom' also includes the 'freedom' to buy semi-automatic rifles, walk into a school, and kill a bunch of kids who were committing the sin of getting an education. The only way he can defend the 'freedom' now, is to try to paint it that the people who want to restrict this 'freedom' want to restrict ALL freedoms. If he can get his suckers to buy into that frame of thought, they will put their whole hearts into defending this 'freedom', as they have been brainwashed into thinking the alternative is NO freedoms.
In other words, he's painting the debate into a binary choice, either people have the freedom to walk into a school and shoot kids in the face, or no freedoms whatsoever in a police state. Or in easier to understand terms, the US or North Korea.
PTownsend
Back to the 1930's when the Nazis and Stalinists were each able to overpower and control discussions to the point where only opposing poles were considered.
Like both Nazis and Stalinists, Trump, the GOP and the NRA are adding class distinctions as well as globalist and nationalist concerns.
The middle ground?
Reckless
This guy is nuts. A typical one issue zealot.
Strangerland
Guns aren't and never will be a danger to others? Ask the kids at that school in Florida if they agree.
ClippetyClop
So you wouldn't object if these toys were retained under lock and key for use only at the range?
Agreed, but we aren't just talking about 'bad guys' here. We're talking about people having a 'bad day' who can pick up a gun from under their bed and be in a school 20 minutes later
dcog9065
How could any self respecting parent support having any type of gun at their child’s school? Do repubs even care about their kids..?
Schopenhauer
I sometimes wonder Americans are afraid of gun controls lead to loss of energy and vitality of the country. Freedom is the core of the country.
Laguna
Only in utero. Examples abound.
Simon Foston
Burning BushToday 07:13 am JST
What, if it ever comes down to people with guns vs. highly trained and organised military and law enforcement agencies with guns, you think the people are going to come out on top?
SuperLib
The NRA's position intentionally ignores the students, which is why they chose it. Expect an endless stream of catchphrases to follow....liberal elites, the media, exploitation. Over and over and over again.
Yardley
This issue has absolutely nothing to do with the 2nd Amendment or freedom. It has everything to do with gun sales, big money donations to politicians from gun manufacturers, the power they have to motivate the Republican base, and the lust for power at any cost, including your loved ones' lives. More fear = more money. More hate = more money. More ignorance = more money. The Republican playbook.
presto345
The dude is insane.
Speed
There are no "good guys" and "bad guys".
A "good guy" with a gun, which are easily obtained, may one day:
gets pissed at his wife for having an affair and shoots her or the lover out of rage
over-reacts to a guy yelling at him about something and gets pissed
has a heated argument at a bar and comes back and shoots the guy or bar up
over years develops a mental illness - becomes paranoid and shoots people or a group because he thinks he's "being attacked"
None of these people are "bad people". Situations happen, people lose their tempers, people get violent and if guns are within their grasp, they'll use one to back up whatever they feel is "right".
Eppee
His twitter feed was stating "highly trained teachers".
You'll have to spend time with the navy seals to be a teacher in the US now, sounds great.
Jimizo
I’m not convinced he’s insane or even that he’s genuine. He comes across as an man who’d sell, or perhaps even shoot, his own children to make money.