Trump's personal lawyer reveals name of mystery client: Sean Hannity

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer was forced on Monday to reveal in a New York federal court that Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of Trump's most ardent defenders, was also on his client list.
Michael Cohen, Trump's fiercely loyal and pugnacious lawyer, disclosed Hannity's name through one of his own lawyers at the order of the judge. Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump, watched from the public gallery.
Daniels, in a separate civil case, is fighting a 2016 non-disclosure agreement arranged by Cohen in which she got$130,000 to stop her from discussing her claim she had sex with Trump a decade prior, something Trump has denied.
Hannity, 56, said on Monday that he had never paid for Cohen's services or been represented by him, but had sought confidential legal advice from him. The conservative host often uses his weeknight broadcast on Fox News to defend the president against what he sees as biased attacks by the media. Sometimes Trump praises Hannity in return.
Cohen was in court to ask the judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review documents seized from his offices and home last week as part of a criminal investigation, which stems in part from a probe into possible collusion between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
The Russia investigation has frustrated the White House as it has spread to enfold some of Trump's closest confidantes.
Judge Kimba Wood spent more than 2-1/2 hours listening to arguments by Cohen's lawyers, prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and a lawyer representing Trump in the hearing. She is expected to rule later.
She ordered prosecutors to give Cohen's lawyers a copy of the seized materials before the next hearing.
The unexpected naming of Hannity made him the latest outsized media personality to be drawn into the investigation's cast of unlikely supporting characters.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was another. As she arrived at the courthouse dressed in a lavender suit, photographers knocked over barricades as they scrambled to get pictures.
Daniels sat with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who told reporters they were there to help ensure protection for the integrity of the seized documents, some of which they believe pertain to the Daniels agreement.
Cohen, dressed in a dark suit, at times looked tense, folding and clasping his hands in front of him.
Cohen has argued that some of the documents and data seized from him under a warrant are protected by attorney-client privilege or otherwise unconnected to the investigation. But Judge Wood said she would still need the names of those other clients, and rejected his efforts to mask the identity of Hannity, a client Cohen had said wanted to avoid publicity.
"I understand if he doesn't want his name out there, but that's not enough under the law," Wood said, before ordering the name disclosed.
Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, drew gasps and laughter from the public gallery when he named Hannity as the client.
After his identity was revealed, Hannity said on his syndicated radio show that he and Cohen "have occasionally had brief discussions about legal questions about which I wanted his input and his perspective."
He assumed those discussions were covered by attorney-client privilege, he said on the show, which Fox says reaches more than 13 million listeners. In a later post on Twitter, he said the advice "dealt almost exclusively about real estate."
Legal advice can be considered privileged even if given by a lawyer for free.
Hannity told his viewers on April 9 that the raid on Cohen was an effort by federal investigators to wrongly impeach the president. He never mentioned his association with Cohen during the broadcast.
Cohen has asked the court to give his own lawyers the first look at the seized materials so they can identify documents that are protected by attorney-client privilege.
Failing that, they want the court to appoint an independent official known as a special master, a role typically filled by a lawyer, to go through the records and decide what prosecutors can see.
But prosecutors want the documents to be reviewed for attorney-client privilege by a "taint team" of lawyers within their own office, who would be walled off from the main prosecution team.
"I have faith in the Southern District U.S. Attorney's Office that their integrity is unimpeachable," making a taint team "a viable option," Judge Wood said.
But she also said that to help ensure fairness and the perception of fairness, "a special master might have some role here."
After the hearing, Cohen left without comment.
Daniels, in contrast, stepped up to the bank of microphones set up on the sidewalk, telling reporters that Cohen had thought he was above the law.
"My attorney and I are committed that everyone finds out the truth and the facts of what happened, and I will not rest until that happens," she said.
14 Comments
Tommy Jones
If it isn't Cohen and Trump's lawyers, the right will go apoplectic. There needs to be a disinterested third party. Of course, if there is and it isn't far right enough, the right will cast aspersions upon it.
Solid strategy.
CrazyJoe
I don't blame the third client for wanting to maintain anonymity. If I was stupid enough to hire Cohen, I wouldn't want anybody to know it either.
katsu78
Hannity is rich enough to be able to hire any lawyer he wants. For some reason, he chose the legally disbarrable lawyer known for paying off women to make his clients' scandals disappear.
Also he chose to attack the FBI raid on Cohen without disclosing the conflict-of-interest of him being a client, but you know, it's not like ethics matter at FOX, so...
TumbleDry
I’m not sure what Hannity has to do here.
bass4funk
Uh-oh.....lol...you’re not trying to say, Hannity had something to do with the Russians?
Oh, stop! Hannity didn’t do anything illegal or unethical. He has the right to retain any lawyer he wants and as long as it doesn’t conflict with him and his job performance or uses his pulpit and if he asks legal questions pertaining to his show. Should he have disclosed that info with his viewers, not necessarily, but we live in an age where personal attacks are more important than facts.
SuperLib
So if Cohen isn't his lawyer then there's no attorney-client privilege. If Cohen is his lawyer then he should have disclosed it.
Madverts
Hannity will be the next Fox "news" presenter to take a "vacation" . Karma.
Tommy Jones
We don't know why Hannity was discussing legal matters with Cohen. We do know that discussing legal matters with a lawyer gives rise to ethical obligations on the lawyer to treat the situation as if that person is a potential client.
TorafusuTorasan
Ooooh some of the bloated swamp things are being pulled out now. They are noisily thrashing about like trickily trapped foxes. Hannity's joke about how he maybe paid Cohen ten bucks makes them both seem cheap, doesn't it? With that kind of pay rate, how did he ever scrape together the cash to buy Stormy's silence just days before the election?
plasticmonkey
Of course he does. But Cohen isn't just a lawyer in the ordinary sense. He's more of a fixer, a guy who sets up deals that operate in a legal grey zone and who makes his clients' problems disappear in equally sleazy ways. Remember Tom Hagen in The Godfather? That's Michael Cohen.
So yeah, Hannity has the right, but it makes one wonder why Trump's most vocal on-air defender and cheerleader chose this particular "lawyer". It's also morally questionable that Hannity has used the airwaves to defend Cohen without disclosing that he's his lawyer. (I know: the left, libs, Hillary, "bias media", deep state, etc.)
PTownsend
If Hannity is off the air, who will Trump rely on for policy ideas and tweet topics? Will he go straight to Rupert Murdoch? Bring Bannon back? Alex Jones?
Or just wait for Putin's visit so Vlad can tell him what to do while they're eating chocolate cake.
bass4funk
Tom Hagen? So now Cohen orchestrated the hit on some people. I know the left the stratosphere a long time ago, but this latest desperate attempt is just odd, funny...but so, so odd. And watching Ray Donovan episodes again? ROFL! Stay away from Showtime.
I could care less. Hannity has the right to retain any lawyer he wants. Holder and Obama were joined at the hip, so what?
Yup.
Black Sabbath
Tommy
Not quite. In the state of New York , a prospective client is "a person who consults with a lawyer about the possibility of forming a client-lawyer relationship with respect to a matter..."
see https://www.nysba.org/DownloadAsset.aspx?id=50671 pg 99.
IOW, in New York, you can talk to a lawyer all you want about all your legal issues and not form a 'potential' lawyer client relationship. That is, you can get free advice from a lawyer, so long as you don't think you are going to use that lawyer as your lawyer.
Of course, if pay them, or have paid them, or are considering hiring them, well, in the words of Hans Landa.
'It's a Bingo!"
SuperLib
Based on your 35 years as a journalist, can you give us a rundown on disclosure? For example, if your editor told you to interview a lawyer, and you’ve had an ongoing relationship involving legal advice with that lawyer, do you tell him or is it ok to withhold that information? Is the news organization required to disclose your professional relationship during the reporting?