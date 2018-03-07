Trump cites 'possible progress' over N Korea's willingness to talk

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he saw "possible progress" regarding North Korea after South Korea said Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with the United States on denuclearization and will suspend nuclear tests while discussions are under way.
China also encouraged North and South Korea to continue their reconciliation efforts after a delegation from the South met with the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.
"Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea," Trump wrote in a Twitter post. "For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!"
There was no immediate comment from Pyongyang.
"North Korea made clear its willingness to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and the fact there is no reason for it to have a nuclear programme if military threats against the North are resolved and its regime is secure," the head of the South Korean delegation, Chung Eui-yong, told a media briefing.
The two sides will hold their first summit in more than a decade next month at the border village of Panmunjom, Chung added. The last inter-Korean summit was in 2007 when late former president Roh Moo-hyun was in office.
North and South Korea are experiencing a significant easing in tensions since the Winter Olympics in the South last month, even though they are technically still at war.
Chung cited North Korea as saying it would not carry out nuclear or missile tests while talks with the international community were under way. North Korea has not carried out any such tests since last November.
"The North also said it can have frank talks with the United States on denuclearization and the normalisation of ties between North Korea and the United States," Chung added.
To ensure close communication, the two Koreas, whose 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty, will set up a hotline between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un, Chung said.
The prospect of talks between the isolated North and the United States helped boost global stock markets, with the broadest gauge of global shares, MSCI's All Country World Index, rising 0.7 percent and Wall Street stocks opening higher .
Washington and Pyongyang have been at loggerheads for months over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, with Trump and Kim Jong Un trading insults and threatening war. North Korea has regularly vowed never to give up its nuclear program, which it sees as an essential deterrent and "treasured sword" against what it calls U.S. plans for invasion.
The United States, which stations 28,500 troops in the South, a legacy of the Korean War, denies any such plans.
In Washington, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the United States would have to know far more before assessing North Korea's willingness to hold talks on denuclearization.
"Hope springs eternal but we need to learn a lot more relative to these talks. And we will. And the IC (intelligence community) will continue to do every possible collection and assessment we can relative to the situation in North Korea," Coats told a U.S. Senate Armed Services hearing.
The director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Robert Ashley, told the same hearing that he did not share a sense of optimism, adding, "That's kind of a'show me,' and so we'll see how this plays out."
Three U.S. officials who follow events on the Korean Peninsula cautioned against getting too optimistic that the talks would lead to a breakthrough.
"There's no indication that Kim (Jong Un) has abandoned his conviction that his country must develop a nuclear capability that can reach the continental U.S. in order to deter an invasion and the overthrow of his family dynasty," said one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified intelligence assessments.
The officials cautioned that history suggested North Korea has agreed to talks to buy time for more research out of sight of U.S. reconnaissance and to seek food and other aid from South Korea to offset the effects of tightening international sanctions.
"We don't really have any choice but to welcome this development and take it seriously, but there also is every reason to hold our applause and watch for a real shift in the North's military programs and posture," one of the officials said.
Kim Jong Un met senior South Korean government officials for the first time on Monday and said it was his "firm will to vigorously advance" inter-Korean ties and pursue reunification, North Korea's official news agency said earlier.
Tensions between the two Koreas eased during the Olympics in South Korea, where Moon hosted a high-level North Korean delegation and the two sides presented a joint women's ice hockey team. Kim Jong Un had invited Moon to North Korea for a summit, which was the first such request from a North Korean leader to a South Korean president.
North Korea has boasted of developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching the United States, in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang and Washington both say they want a diplomatic solution to the stand-off.
The first inter-Korean talks in more than two years were held early this year to bring North Korea to the Winter Olympics, when South Korea and the United States also postponed an annual joint large-scale military exercise that North Korea views as a preparation for invasion.
During this week's visit, a senior Blue House official said North Korea was informed it was not feasible to postpone the joint military drills between South Korea and the United States again and that Kim Jong Un acknowledged the situation.
Kim Jong Un said he understood the drills, expected in April, would be of a similar scale seen in previous years, the official said. The North Korean leader also had a request for the world: that he be seriously acknowledged as a dialogue counterpart, said the official.
The South's delegation leader, Chung, said he would travel to the United States to explain the outcome of the visit to North Korea and that he had a message from North Korea he would deliver to Trump.
Chung will later visit China and Russia, while Suh Hoon, the head of South Korea's spy agency and another member of the delegation, will head to Japan.
The United States has said before it is open to talks but its position has been that dialogue must be aimed at North Korea's denuclearization, something Pyongyang has rejected.
Moon has also remained vigilant against North Korea's weapons ambitions, saying on Tuesday South Korea should bolster its defenses in tandem with talks with Pyongyang.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
22 Comments
Login to comment
Jimizo
This was one of Trump’s more reasonable and measured tweets, but the law of averages tells us something rancid and/or idiotic is rumbling in his bowels.
Stay out of this for the moment. This isn’t the time or place for stupidity.
katsu78
Could it be that when he talked about this, he claimed to have been on the phone with North Korea, but in truth no such phone call took place and he had been on the phone with South?
It would fit Trump's general M.O., i.e. let someone else do all the hard work and then claim all the credit for whatever success happens.
CrazyJoe
Thank you South Korea and Chung Eui-yong, this clearly is a step in the right direction.
Now if only Trump will not mess it up...
FizzBit
Trump is the reason the Norks are making this move. Silly thinking.
dcog9065
I won’t believe it until NK formally accepts full denuclearization. Their history shows us that this is most likely another grab for time to improve their situation and gain some relief from sanctions, while continuing nuclear development in the background.
So until denuclearization is agreed upon and inspectors allowed in and nukes destroyed, this smells like another farce in the making.
If not and this leads to complete denuclearization, I will personally thank Moon and SK for this huge diplomatic victory.
Blacklabel
Liberals are in a mess now. They have to hope that the strategy Trump has been following all along is successful. But if it is, they have to admit they are wrong and praise Trump and maybe give him a Nobel peace prize.
Make no mistake, this is all because of Trump and how he decided to handle this.
oldman_13
Good.
Japan has to realize that blood is thicker than water, and South Korea will never choose to side with Japan against North Korea.
This so called alliance between US, SK, and Japan is little more than lip service.
Hopefully Japan will establish more communication with North Korea, but North Korea needs to stop with the threats against Japan with missiles and whatnot. Despite what the anti-Japan crowd preach, it is not Japan that is being aggressive in that region.
bass4funk
The stupidity part would lay with North Korea needing to buy more time to get his nukes in order.
Spectrum
An absolutely stunning diplomatic victory by North and South Korea! This goes to show how silly and warmongering Japan and America have been for the past decade and that North Korea has always been a major and moral power. Although I think it better that North Korea keep their nukes just in case America or Japan tries anything again in future and I'm sure they will request this in the upcoming summit.
SuperLib
So we have one Trump fan who is talking about Liberals dreading peace in Korea, and another talking about how it's a stalling tactic to perfect their nukes.
I guess you could say they disagree.
I agree with bass to some extent. They probably are using it to stall or get concessions or play other cards. Maybe it's a play to end the war games, who knows. But good things can sometimes happen when you start talking, even if it's on accident.
At this point something new needs to be tried anyway. Sanctions aren't as effective with Russia and China going around them.
Reckless
Thank you Mr. Trump! This will be a legacy of his presidency showing how pressure and determination on this issue made progress. He is the one to get credit if any is due, and I am a Democrat saying this.
bass4funk
No, I’m all for peace, everyone should be for peace, but we’re talking about NK and liberals as well as Moon get blindsided by the word “peace.”
Yes, I agree, we should try, but I’m not holding my breath when it comes to Kim, I’m very skeptical, but we shall see, of course talking and peace are the highest priority that can’t be emphasized enough, but if not, then you need to look at your other more serious options.
True.
clamenza
Another win for the world and all need to thank President Trump
zichi
Blacklabel
the world isn't divided into two liberal which you also equate has leftwing and republicans. You must get beyond the tunnel vision. The world isn't just about America or American, and for those of us living here Japan there are many countries on the borders. Russia, China, North Korea, South Korea and three of them with nuclear weapons.
Even a slight hope that North Korea is willing to talk with South Korea, and again maybe with America, including giving up its nuclear weapons is something positive. However, our guard remains up, and the sanctions remain in place until something concrete is achieved.
If nothing is achieved then the position with North Korea will be the same.
The current situation which as developed is more to do with president Moon than Trump although Trump will also be cooperative too.
it would seem to me there are those you don't want to give peace a chance, it would dent their superior ideology.
zichi
If the dream of peace with North Korea became a reality then following that there would be no further need for any American bases in South Korea or Japan.
Goodlucktoyou
He bored with it now and has been told my Israel to go after Iran’s oil and gas
CrazyJoe
Kim will never give up his weapons.
zichi
Blacklabel
this post isn't about the meddling of Russia in American elections, please don't try to post that on every comment, it's getting very boring. Do you have anything to say about the contents of the post.
If North Korea is unwilling to give up its nuclear weapons then the status quo will continue
CrazyJoe
The Kims have been playing this game for 40 years. They have played the US and SK for fools repeatedly and never kept any of their commitments. The true definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Typical Trump, always quick to take credit for others' work.
Hats off to both Koreas. Not so optimistic, but hopefully something will change for the better.
Serrano
"Kim will never give up his weapons"
True! But he's going to lose them along with his power and maybe his life pretty soon.
President Trump cautiously optimistic about North Korea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogkhyW8ckE8
Strangerland
Reminds me of how ISIS would take credit for any terrorist attack anywhere, to further spread their myth.