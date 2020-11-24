General Services Administration allows Biden transition funds to begin

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Michael Martina

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday was formally given the go-ahead by a federal agency to begin his transition to the presidency, shortly after the battleground state of Michigan certified him as the winner there.

With the rapid-fire developments, President Donald Trump's already languishing efforts to overturn his Nov 3 defeat appeared to be coming to a close.

The U.S. General Services Administration, an independent agency, informed Biden that his transition - leading up to a Jan 20 swearing-in - could officially begin.

In a tweet, Trump wrote: "I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good ... fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

