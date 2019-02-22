Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Victims testify at child sex abuse conference; pope promises concrete action

3 Comments
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis promised that concrete action against child sexual abuse by priests would result from a conference he opened on Thursday, with one cardinal acknowledging that the church had to fight "the enemy within".

Francis convened Catholic leaders from around the world for the four-day meeting to address the scandal that has ravaged the church's credibility in the United States - where it has paid billions of dollars in settlements - Ireland, Chile, Australia, and elsewhere over the last three decades.

His opening remarks appeared aimed at countering skepticism among victims who said the meeting looked like a public relations exercise.

"Faced with the scourge of sexual abuse committed by men of the church against minors, I wanted to reach out to you," Francis told the assembled bishops and heads of religious orders. He asked them to "listen to the cry of the little ones who are seeking justice".

Francis, opening the conference of nearly 200 participants in a Vatican auditorium, added that victims deserve "concrete and efficient measures" and not mere condemnations.

Victims were mixed in their response, with some expressing cautious optimism and others saying it was too little, too late.

Cardinal Rubén Salazar Gómez of Bogota said the damage was home-grown, in large part because bishops had closeted themselves in a clerical mentality and some thought they could act with impunity.

"The first enemies are within us, among us bishops and priests and consecrated persons who have not lived up to our vocation. We have to recognize that the enemy is within," he said.

The pope and the participants watched a video of five victims, most of whom wished to remain anonymous, telling painful stories of abuse and cover-up.

"From the age of 15 I had sexual relations with a priest. This lasted for 13 years. I got pregnant three times and he made me have an abortion three times, quite simply because he did not want to use condoms or contraceptives," a woman said.

Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean, said on the video that when he reported abuse to religious authorities he was treated as a liar and an enemy of the church.

"You are the physicians of the soul and yet, with rare exceptions, you have been transformed - in some cases - into murderers of the soul, into murderers of the faith. What a terrible contradiction," he said.

Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines broke into tears as he read a keynote speech that acknowledged: "Wounds have been inflicted by us, the bishops, on the victims".

A list of 21 "reflection points" written by the pope was handed out. The first was that each diocese should have a"practical handbook" on steps to be taken when cases emerge.

They included actions such as informing civil authorities of substantial accusations in compliance with local law and making sure non-clerics are involved in church investigations of abuse.

"Putting together a handbook after all this time is laughable," said Peter Isely, who was abused by a priest as a boy and now heads the advocacy group Ending Clergy Abuse.

Most of the 21 points are already practiced in countries like the United States.

In Ireland, the sexual abuse scandal shattered the power of the church which four decades ago dominated society. In the past four years, voters approved abortion and gay marriage, defying the Vatican.

In Chile, all of the country's bishops offered their resignations to the pope last year over a widespread cover-up. Francis accepted seven of the resignations and dismissed two others from the priesthood.

A report by a grand jury in Pennsylvania last year revealed that priests had sexually abused about 1,000 people over seven decades in that U.S. state alone.

Before the conference started, some victims' groups said the event was an attempt to cleanse the image of the 1.3 billion-member church.

But Anne Barrett-Doyle of bishopaccountablity.org, which tracks abuse cases around the world, said she was pleasantly surprised by the pope's opening remarks.

"They said this was going to just be a teaching session, but he is now talking about concrete measures. That's good, but let's see how it ends up," she told Reuters.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Jail. Active pedophiles are criminals. Three Hail Marys and a good act of contrition is not enough. And if the pope doesn’t turn them over to the police, he is an accessory to the crimes—and equally guilty.

This is a criminal matter, not just a sin. Prison, not a penance.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Jail

Yes, and jail for those who covered it up.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

His opening remarks appeared aimed at countering skepticism among victims who said the meeting looked like a public relations exercise

Why would anyone be skeptical? It's not like the Church isn't controlling the investigation of it's own criminal conduct and conspiracy that lasted for decades, now is it?

Oh, right. It is.

I'll believe the Church when the police run the investigation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Decision Time 2: Direct Hire ALT or JET Programme

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo