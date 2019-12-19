Pelosi calls Trump 'ongoing threat' as impeachment vote looms

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy who left Congress no choice but to impeach him as bitterly divided lawmakers debated before historic votes on charges accusing the Republican president of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
With partisan differences on full display and Republicans stoutly defending Trump, the Democratic-led House of Representatives held a debate scheduled for six hours on the two articles of impeachment arising from the president's actions toward Ukraine.
Trump would become the third U.S. president to be impeached. That would set the stage for a trial in the Republican-led Senate next month, with House members acting as prosecutors and senators as jurors. A conviction would result in his removal from office, but the Senate's top Republican has said there is"no chance" of that happening.
On the House floor, Pelosi read the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, then said: "Today we are here to defend democracy for the people," to applause from fellow Democratic lawmakers.
As the debate unfolded, Trump on Twitter called the proceedings "AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA" and on his party. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, later added of Pelosi: "Will go down in history as worst Speaker."
While the House twice previously voted to impeach presidents Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 - no president has ever been removed from office via impeachment.
Separate votes on the two charges are expected in the early evening. The votes are expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.
In speeches on the House floor, Republicans defended the president and accused Democrats of seeking to use an unfair, rigged process to nullify the results of the 2016 election in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. The House voted down a Republican bid to adjourn and a motion accusing Democrats of violating the chamber's rules.
"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary," Pelosi added.
"He gave us no choice. What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the Constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections - the basis of our democracy," Pelosi said.
House Democrats accuse Trump, 73, of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the House investigation by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment.
Republican Representative Mike Rogers said: "The matter before the House today is based solely on a fundamental hatred of our president. It's a sham, a witch hunt - and it's tantamount to a coup against the duly elected president of the United States."
The debate underscored the deep divide in Congress over Trump's conduct during his tumultuous presidency and the larger political schism dividing the United States.
Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk invoked the name of Jesus during the debate. Referring to the ancient Roman provincial governor who presided over the trial of Jesus and ordered the crucifixion, Loudermilk said: "During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded to this president in this process."
Republican Representative Mike Kelly compared the impeachment to the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor in 1941, calling the House proceedings another "date that will live in infamy," similar to the words Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt used to describe the raid that killed about 2,400 people and led to America's entry into World War Two.
Impeachment is an extraordinary check on presidential power spelled out in the Constitution enabling Congress to remove presidents who commit "high crimes and misdemeanors."
"The founders' great fear of a rogue or corrupt president is the very reason why they enshrined impeachment in the Constitution," Pelosi said, calling the gathered lawmakers the"custodians of the Constitution."
The House vote to approve the rules to formally begin debate was 228-197, a possible preview of the later votes on the articles of impeachment, with only two Democrats - Representatives Collin Peterson and Jeff Van Drew - voting no and no Republicans voting in favor. Van Drew has announced plans to become a Republican. Representative Justin Amash, an independent who left the Republican Party in July, joined the Democrats in the vote.
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking in Michigan, touted the economy under Trump and called the House proceedings "a disgrace."
"They are trying to impeach this president because they know they can't defeat this president" in 2020, Pence said.
But House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on the House floor: "We cannot rely on the next election as a remedy for presidential misconduct when the president threatens the very integrity of that election. He has shown he will continue to put his selfish interests above the good of the country. We must act without delay."
Fearful of political blowback, senior Democrats long resisted an impeachment inquiry, even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined episodes of Trump seeking to impede the federal investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 election to boost his candidacy.
But after a whistleblower from the U.S. intelligence community brought to light a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September and moved swiftly to take testimony from current and former administration officials.
Democrats said Trump held back $391 million in security aid intended to combat Russia-backed separatists and a coveted White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as leverage to coerce Kiev into interfering in the 2020 election by smearing Biden.
On the July telephone call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden as well as a discredited theory promoted by the president and beneficial to Russia that Democrats conspired with Ukraine to meddle in the 2016 election. Hunter Biden had joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president. Trump has accused the Bidens of corruption without offering evidence. They have denied wrongdoing.
During the debate, Nadler accused Republican Representative Louie Gohmert of spouting "Russian propaganda on the floor of the House" after Gohmert said the impeachment inquiry was impeding an investigation of alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. An angry and shouting Gohmert came back to the podium, only to be gaveled into silence by the presiding Democrat, Representative Diana DeGette.
Senator Lindsey Graham, the Senate Judiciary Committee's Republican chairman, said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial to be quick and with no new witnesses.
Removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds majority of those present and voting in the 100-member Senate, meaning at least 20 Republicans would have to vote to convict the president.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
21 Comments
WilliB
Wow, no chorus from the Trump haters yet? I just wanted to point out that Allan Dershowitz says the current impeachment scam is constutionally wrong and would set a terrible precedent if it continues. And I would say Dershowitz's opinion carries a lot more weight than that of the chorus of our CNN watchers.
Peter Neil
I can't imagine a judge saying that the prosecution could not have any new witnesses, other than the ones from a preliminary hearing to decide if a trial should go forward. That's what the Republicans are saying.
What are they afraid of?
The President of The United States has lost his mind. The all-caps screaming and relentless tweeting of nonsense is scary.
Chip Star
Dershowitz would say that because he’s become a Trumpophiles.
Strangerland
That ship sailed 20 years ago with Clinton's BJ.
Yubaru
Once again, deflecting the discussion from the heart of the case. The republicans that argue this point should be impeached themselves for failure to do their duty as elected officials.
Strangerland
They refuse to provide witnesses before, now they're refusing to allow them later.
Republicans have abandoned all sense of ethics whatsoever. They clearly only want the truth stifled, not revealed.
rgcivilian1
Question remains, why was Biden conducting private meetings and conducting private business transactions on the publics dime? hmmm. backdoor deals. I would do the same and have them investigated under the Patriot Act and National Security Act. That is what the corporate board Democrats are so busy hiding. How many of them sit on global corporate boards and have filled their personal coffers? This whole get POTUS has been a farce from the beginning and a true 'waste, fraud and abuse" that they themselves should be kicked out. What is more scary is adding the "voting process" to the new NDAA which clearly cuts more into the people's basic rights instead of adding it to a more civil approach act not one for national defense and can be controlled by the military.
TrevorPeace
Theatre of the Absurd, and at NFL playoff time, to boot!
Haaa Nemui
CNN watchers? Interesting you don’t think the views of your guys posting here count for much. You’re finally starting to see the light?
Burning Bush
Pelosi calls Trump a “threat”
in the daytime but claims to pray for him at night.
What a bizarre lady.
Ah_so
As yet there has been no meaningful defense from Trump to explain his actions over Ukraine or his reaction afterwards. Unless he does, I can't see that the Senate would have any option but to convict.
Unless they just ignore the evidence and vote along purely politics lines. But that would be a shocking betrayal of the construction. I'm sure they wouldn't stoop so low.
No Business
He will be impeached, but then, rightfully, exonerated by the Senate. And then win in 2020. This whole witch-hunt only makes his chances of winning higher. I thank the Democrats for this boost to his re-election campaign!
Haaa Nemui
What’s wrong with that? praying for a sick person is quite normal.
plasticmonkey
”hatred” “sham” “witch hunt”. “coup” “duly elected”
Trumpsters have nothing but meaningless and unsubstantiated cliches to defend their man.
Yubaru
And what does this have to do with Trump extorting a foreign government? Another obfuscation and deflection.
Whether or not Biden did anything is not the point.
Burning Bush
The Dems are driving a wedge through an already divided nation.
I can’t see American recovering from this quasi civil war until Dems stop their incessant campaign to oust a duly elected President.
PTownsend
and that's why Trump's coup and his attempts to undermine the republic a coup which is financed by the globe's richest and most powerful, the so called elite, the establishment, must be stopped. But that same elite establishment know they have GOP lackeys in the Senate who'll protect him and their interests. The globe's richest and most powerful have increased their wealth and power during the Trump reign and will do whatever it takes to keep him in office.
Burning Bush
Err.. you mean like Michael Bloomberg and George Soros, both of whom oppose Trump and support the Democrats.
Chip Star
Trumpophiles: Do you have any actual defense of Donny beyond disparaging the Democrats, irrelevant references to Hillary, and baseless conspiracy theories?
You haven’t presented any evidence that demonstrated Donny didn’t attempt to solicit foreign assistance with his campaign by withholding military assistance to Ukraine. You also haven’t presented any evidence that Donny didn’t instruct Congress.
Chip Star
*obstruct
Burning Bush
It’s standard procedure for the US to withhold aid unless the recepient country tackle corruption.
Trump did nothing wrong nor unusual.
Yubaru
It is illegal to bribe someone for information regarding a political opponent, THAT is wrong AND unusual!
Again a deflection and obfuscation from reality!
plasticmonkey
There it is again.
Note to Trumpsters: impeachment is Intended as a check on "duly elected" presidents who abuse their office. Elections do not give a president carte blanche.
Chip Star
Yes, it is. However, it’s nit standard procedure for the US to withhold aid unless a country assists the president with his reelection campaign.
Except for soliciting foreign assistance with his re-election campaign.
Want to try a substantive defense again, or do you prefer to go back to disparagement and conspiracy theories?
PTownsend
I think perspectives of 'wrong and unusual' vary from person to person and country to country. For example, Russians, Chinese, Saudis, Iranians, North Koreans and others living under authoritarian regimes would probably accept whatever their respective despots do, see nothing wrong or unusual in their decisions. Mostly because they know they could get smashed if they do.
Whereas some, probably most in democratic states would see things differently. Except of course those living in democracies pushing for a more authoritarian state.
If the US loses the Constitution's balance and separation of powers, if Trump's allowed to take even greater powers for the executive, those who want to maintain the principles the republic was built on lose.