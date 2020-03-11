Biden projected to win Michigan in crushing blow to Sanders' White House bid

Joe Biden was projected to win Michigan's crucial Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House hopes.
Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama, also was projected to capture Missouri and Mississippi by Edison Research and television networks on a day when six states made their choices in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.
The wins put Biden, 77, on a path to the nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Biden became the front-runner with a series of sweeping wins over Sanders, 78, in last week's Super Tuesday contests, fueling a wave of endorsements from prominent Democrats and a new burst of momentum for his candidacy.
Sanders, a democratic socialist and U.S. senator from Vermont, had hoped an upset win in Michigan would keep his dwindling White House hopes alive. But he appeared to fall far short, leaving the future of his White House bid up in the air.
The Biden breakthrough in Michigan, along with his big victories in Missouri and Mississippi, could prove too much for Sanders to overcome. By the end of March, about two-thirds of the delegates will be allocated.
Biden was powered to the victories on Tuesday by strong support from a broad coalition of groups, including women, African Americans, those aged 45 and older, union members and all but the very liberal, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research.
In Michigan, he performed well with union members and working-class white voters, two groups that helped Sanders to an upset victory of Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016 but did not turn out as strongly for him this time despite Sanders’ economic populism and his call for universal healthcare.
Biden had touted the Obama administration's decision to bail out the state's dominant auto industry, and he made a morning campaign stop on Tuesday at Detroit's first new auto assembly plant in decades, owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.
"Unions built the country," Biden shouted through a bullhorn. "You're the best damn workers in the world."
Biden shrugged off Sanders' attacks for his support for international trade deals like the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, which is unpopular in Michigan where workers say it cost the state jobs.
Sanders canceled a planned campaign appearance in Ohio and headed home to Vermont.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN SUPPORT
With 48% of precincts reporting, Biden was leading in Michigan with 53% of the vote, versus 41% for Sanders.
As in earlier states, Biden's support was especially strong among black voters. In Mississippi, where two-thirds of the electorate was African American, Biden won more than eight of every 10 black voters.
A total of 352 of the nearly 4,000 delegates to July's Democratic convention were up for grabs in the six states voting on Tuesday, with Michigan the biggest with 125 delegates.
As fears spread about the coronavirus, voters in Michigan said they trusted Biden more than Sanders to handle a major crisis, according to exit polls.
In Washington, the state hit hardest by the coronavirus and the second-largest state to vote on Tuesday, eight in 10 voters voiced concern about the outbreak's effects, with a plurality supporting Biden, according to the Edison Research exit polls.
Both candidates called off planned rallies in Cleveland on Tuesday because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which has rattled markets and prompted Democrats to criticize the Trump administration's response.
The campaigns said they were following guidance from Ohio public health officials. Until now, Democratic candidates as well as Trump, 73, have largely continued to hold large-scale events despite the outbreak.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Reckless
I really wish there were younger candidates but the reality is as long as the stock market doesn't crash, Trump will be reelected so Joe Biden is just going to experience massive frustration. The democrats will probably get the Presidency back in 2024.
Sneezy
Well, that seems to be it. Biden appears to be locked in now, and I think that means a second Trump presidency. I'll vote for Biden in the general and I'd love to be surprised, but I think Trump will beat him.
Burning Bush
He swore in the face of a taxpaying citizen, the person he's supposed to serve.
What kind of a politician openly uses profanities and derogatory comments in public.
He's not fit to be president.
No Business
Good news for Trump supporters. Biden doesn't stand a chance in November.
Wakarimasen
The establishment rallied round and the voters took a closer look at BS and decided he is a bit too adventurous.
Can't wait to see the debates between Big Orange and Crazy Joe. Maybe CJ will challenge him to a push up contest again.
Chicanoinjapan
I didn't vote for Biden in my state's primary. I don't agree with some of his viewpoints, however if he ends up becoming the Democratic Party nominee, I will certainly vote for him. Sitting out this year's presidential election is simply not an option.
TheRat
Oh, Burning Bush, you are talking about Trump? I do remember his followers "explaining away" some profanities a few weeks ago, and that "grab them by the pussy" thing is a real knee-slapper too.
8T
G.O.D. help us all! Hey Biden, you can never go back only forward. You are clearly the wrong candidate!
Jimizo
For those convinced Trump will win the election, the bookies have Trump a shade under even money.
How convinced are you?
zichi
All three are too old. Trump-Sanders-Biden.
bass4funk
Biden is coming apart, couldn’t believe he cursed out a supporter. Guy is becoming more and more of a Democrat liability for the entire party.
Burning Bush
Trump has never sworn at a citizen who wanted to talk about their constitutional rights.
Biden doesn't want to hear anybody talk about freedom or rights.
If he's swearing now, what's it going to be like when he's President.
He's cracking up.
plasticmonkey
Although Biden hasn't been my first choice among Democratic candidates, I'm glad he's beating Bernie. Biden has a much better chance at beating Trump than Bernie does.
Hate to say it, but this election is going to be a referendum on Trump, and I'll support anybody who will get Trump out of office. He's a menace to the country and to the world.
So, go Biden!
Can't believe a Trump supporter is squeamish about foul language.