U.S. House to launch Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine controversy

The U.S. House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump over reports he sought foreign help to smear a political rival, setting up a dramatic clash between Congress and the White House that could spill into the 2020 presidential campaign.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with Democratic lawmakers, saying Trump's actions appeared to have undermined national security and violated the U.S. Constitution.
"The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law," said Pelosi, who had for months been reluctant to embrace an impeachment effort.
Trump fired back quickly on Twitter, calling the inquiry "Witch Hunt garbage."
Pelosi's change of heart followed reports that Trump had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden and his son.
Trump promised on Tuesday to release a transcript of his phone call. He also confirmed he had withheld nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine but denied he did so as leverage to get Zelenskiy to initiate an investigation that would damage Biden.
Pelosi said the six congressional committees currently investigating Trump would continue with their probes as part of the inquiry.
Biden on Tuesday called on Trump to fully comply with congressional investigations into the matter or risk impeachment.
"If he continues to obstruct Congress and flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress in my view with no choice but to initiate impeachment proceedings," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware.
Trump, who has withstood repeated scandals since taking office in January 2017, said a "complete, fully declassified and unredacted" transcript of the July 25 call would be released on Wednesday.
The controversy came to light after a whistleblower from within the U.S. intelligence community lodged a complaint with an internal watchdog about Trump's conversation with Zelenskiy.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said his panel was communicating with an attorney representing the whistleblower and that the individual would like to testify this week.
Trump said the transcript would show the call was "totally appropriate," that he had not pressured Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and that there had been no "quid pro quo" for U.S. aid in exchange for a probe. Quid pro quo is a Latin phrase meaning a favor that is exchanged for a favor.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
PTownsend
More correct:
ONCE AGAIN
SuperLib
Good. Make Republicans sign their names to supporting a corrupt President. It will be there forever
Ah_so
Trump's done a good job of dodging bullets do far in his presidency, but one of them is going to get him right between the eyes.
Strangerland
But, Biden! And Hillary! And Obama! Globalists and damned open-border dems.
Mic. Drop.
hachikoreloaded
Time to go GET HIM !!!
Strangerland
Any predictions on how the righties will somehow try to twist this into winning, and that it was actually ok because Trump?
Yubaru
On the news in my ride into work this AM Nancy Pelosi commented that the inquiry starting now, on this issue, is that it is the easiest one to explain to the American people. However, she also noted that once the process starts, it is not necessarily going to be limited to the Ukraine issue alone, as to her thinking, there are plenty of other issues that could be brought up as well.
Personally speaking, I wonder why it took so long. If it's about "explaining" it to the American people, she really is underestimating the ability of the people of the US to "understand" what the fruck is going on!
FizzBit
Get the popcorn! Always great entertainment, better than any Hollywood copy crap movie, watching a political party shoot themselves in the foot.
bass4funk
Yaaawn, ok, so we are here now, symbolic, the Senate will never convict him, but I get it, the Democrats need to get it off their chest especially with the sharks circling Hunter Biden and his dad and uncles shady Ukrainian business dealings. Go for it Democrats! ROFL!
Blacklabel
Dems didn’t even wait to see a transcript. They are “all in” on the complaint they haven’t seen from an anonymous person who didn’t even hear the call first hand. Big mistake by the Dems, they took the bait.
bass4funk
This was the plan since the beginning, this was always the goal, not that it’ll get them anywhere, it’s all symbolic, but it’s still funny to watch though.
Chip Star
Because Moscow Mitch and the repubs are far more about their party than the integrity of our political system.
Of which there is zero evidence. Your track record of predictions is poor at best. You've been randomly assuring us that Strzok and the Podestas would face indictments for how many years now?
Blacklabel
We want a transcript! Fine, I will give you one. No, we want the complaint! Goalposts constantly shifting.
So how a specific person who didn’t hear the call interprets the transcript is more important than the direct words said?
This is just trying to undo 2016 election and fear that Dems can’t win 2020. Trump already has higher approval ratings than Obama did and this will just energize his support.
Chip Star
Because of obstructionism by repubs. Given Donny can't control his mouth and has already admitted to pressuring the Ukraine to investigate Biden, we don't need to wait for transcripts.
extanker
I'm just glad they finally got it over with. This 'will they/wont they' nonsense was more of a waste of time than waiting for Ross and Rachel to hook up.
Chip Star
Given the fact that you guys constantly live in the past, you must not have much confidence that Donny will make much of a showing next year.
Blacklabel
Can’t even wait one day to see a transcript? Just shows it’s not even about this at all.
Chip Star
Nope. It's called oversight, which the constitution grants congress over the president. Separation of Powers for Dummies.
PTownsend
Funny watching the US sink lower? I guess that's consistent with those who've said all along they want US systems brought down.
Blacklabel
Actually “Donny” said he didn’t pressure them and Ukraine confirmed. Dont know how you got have missed those basic facts.
Chip Star
Nope. Donny not being able to keep his mouth shut coupled with the refusal to produce the whistleblower complaint is why we aren't waiting for the transcript.
Reality clearly doesnt pierve the bubble.
bass4funk
As did the last administration under Harry Reid.
No, it’s not actually, but to your point, the same will happen to Trump, nothing.
Blacklabel
strange, i don’t recall any transcripts of Obama talking to world leaders.even after he promised Putin flexibility after his re-election. Is this “oversight” maybe a new thing only done to Trump?
PTownsend
I stopped at 'said'. Only Trump's hardest core backers believe a single word coming from him.
Chip Star
Nope. I got the facts correct because I read multiple news sources, not just Fox "News" and Brietbart.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he pressured the Eastern European nation's leader to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden, a revelation that comes as more Democrats move toward impeachment proceedings.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/schumer-wants-senate-investigate-trump-143913961.html
Let me guess, the AP is a biased, liberal source.
bass4funk
The US hit the Mariana Trench 8 years ago already bypassing OBL body.
Dunno, looking at the economy, spending and the record profits retail outlets are making, the money flow says differently.
Chip Star
Two wrongs make a right? Lmao! Is this all you have to defend Massacre Mitch's repugnance?
Sorry, I don't speak garble.
Blacklabel
Even a single word can’t be believed? Just shows how unreasonable some of you are and that no matter what he says or does or doesn’t say or doesn’t do, you just want him out.
Yet, he was elected and will be staying and now will be re-elected due to this decision today. trump has been trying to goad you into doing this for some time and you fell for it. When is the vote in the House? I’m sure you won’t vote on it, just talk talk talk.