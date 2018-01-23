U.S. senators forge deal to end government shutdown

U.S. senators struck a deal on Monday to lift a three-day government shutdown as Democrats agreed to end the standoff in exchange for President Donald Trump's Republicans promising a debate on the future of young illegal immigrants.
Legislation to renew government funding easily cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate and was expected to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives, allowing government to reopen through Feb 8.
Most Democratic lawmakers had initially opposed the funding bill, demanding that the Senate also approved protections for young undocumented immigrants known as "Dreamers."
Democratic leaders -- worried about being blamed for a disruptive shutdown -- accepted a Republican promise to hold a full Senate debate over immigration and the 700,000 Dreamers who were brought to the United States illegally as children.
Trump took a new swipe at Democrats as he celebrated.
"I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses," Trump said in a statement. "We will make a long-term deal on immigration if and only if it's good for the country."
Tens of thousands of federal workers had begun closing down operations for lack of funding on Monday, the first weekday since the shutdown, but essential services such as security and defense operations had continued.
The shutdown undercut Trump's self-crafted image as a dealmaker who would repair the broken culture in Washington.
It had forced Trump to cancel a planned weekend trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and created uncertainty around his scheduled trip this week to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Although Trump stayed in Washington, the deal to reopen the government was cut without him.
The U.S. government cannot fully operate without funding bills that are voted in Congress regularly. Washington has been hampered by frequent threats of a shutdown in recent years as the two parties fight over spending, immigration and other issues. The last U.S. government shutdown was in 2013.
Both sides in Washington had tried to blame each other for this shutdown.
Some liberal groups were infuriated by the decision to reopen the government.
"Today's cave by Senate Democrats - led by weak-kneed, right-of-center Democrats - is why people don’t believe the Democratic Party stands for anything," said Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.
Trump was expected to sign the legislation, which would give Congress more time to try to reach agreement on a long-term spending bill that would resolve issues including immigration, border security and spending caps.
House of Representatives Republicans have been told by their leaders to plan on voting on re-opening the government immediately.
Markets have absorbed the shutdown drama over the last week.
U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as each of Wall Street's main indexes touched a record intraday level after the shutdown deal.
"The only way politics affects what the market does is if they end of having a negative impact on the economy and corporate earnings and so far that hasn’t been the case," said Michael Arone, Chief Investment Strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
A bipartisan group of more than a dozen senators, led by Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, crowded in front of an ornate 19th century clock in a hallway outside the Senate chamber to claim credit for the breakthrough and pledge their interest in overcoming partisan gridlock.
"This represents the first time in a long time that we’ll have the Senate actually functioning, working," said Republican Senator Jeff Flake.
While there was optimism from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer that an immigration bill to protect Dreamers and bolster border security can pass the Senate, it was not clear that the more conservative House would accept such legislation.
In 2013, the Senate passed a bipartisan, comprehensive immigration bill only to see the House, controlled by Republicans, refuse to act.
For Jovan Rodriguez of Brooklyn, a Dreamer whose family came from Mexico when he was three years old and ultimately settled in Texas, the latest development was more of the same.
"Why do we have to wait - again? It's like our lives are suspended in limbo," he said. And they have been for months. I don't trust the Republicans and I don't trust (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell with just a promise. That's not good enough any more."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Yubaru
Both parties are "guilty" to a certain degree, however Trump carries more of the blame in my opinion, his party controls the house, senate, and presidency, not to mention that HE is the one who supposedly is a "master of negotiation", yet he has little if anything, positive to show for it.
He should be embarrassed about all of this, but his ego won't let him!
Laguna
Good to see a little comity after such a long time - and the Trump steps in it. Again.
So McConnell really has to follow through on introducing a bill in the Senate, were agreement is already high. It then goes to the House: Does Ryan risk angering the conservative rump by allowing consideration or badly damage Repub's 2018 chances by ignoring it?
Most astounding is that Schumer apparently got McConnell to agree to leave Trump's opinions out of immigration debate. Ouch! Sidelined! Well, he's earned it.
Tommy Jones
Let's take a look at how much Train-Wreck Truml's master negotiation skills helped:
"Although Trump stayed in Washington, the deal to reopen the government was cut without him."
Not at all. He must have been too busy pouring about not being able to travel to Florida yet again.
How long until the con posters start repeating verbatim the talking point from the WH that the Dems "caved?"
Laguna
Well, the Dems got CHIP, so if McConnell reneges, "The Dems hate children!" is no longer a viable Repub argument. All in all, the Dems not only came out looking more reasonable but in a stronger position.
CrazyJoe
Fine, let's bounce the ball a little longer. But if McConnell backs down, if the DACA bill isn't debated and voted on in the Senate and if the House doesn't want to play at all, I think the Dems should take the ball and leave the court.
We can't let the bully in the WH destroy our country. If the government closing down causes pain, I'm sorry, but there is a bigger issue here. Somewhere along the line, I expect our elected officials to stand on the side of decency and the American way and reject the hate and fear mongering of Trump and his ilk. And if Ryan doesn't allow DACA to be voted on in the house, vote him out if he runs.
arrestpaul
As you are no doubt aware, it required 60 votes to pass the failed funding bill. And that the Republicans do not hold 60 seats in the U.S. Senate. They are only the "majority" party. Therefore, passing the funding bill REQUIRED support from the "minority" party, AKA the Democrats, which the Democrats refused to provide. Why did the Democrats chose to do that? Because they chose to place the "rights" of illegal aliens above the needs of U.S. citizens.
I'm sure that you're also aware that it's solely the responsibility of the U.S. Congress to fund the government. Congress couldn't do their job. Congress, and the media, and the internet, can attempt to blame anyone they wish for Congress failure to do it's job, but that doesn't change their U.S. Constitutional duty.
Tommy Jones
More repetition of the falsehood that Dems placed the "rights" of undocumented immigrants above the needs of citizens. Wait! You forgot the other part about putting the needs of undocumented immigrants above the military.
Hmmm . . . We're going to have to knock off a few points for that little slip up. True cons know they have to mention the military in order to tickle people's patriotic bone.
Laguna
arrestpaul, I might have more sympathy for your claim were it not for the fact that the Republs let CHIP - which expired three months ago - sit on the back burner, pocketing it for precisely this opportunity. It's just children's healthcare, after all.
Blacklabel
We vote today to reopen the government -Chuck Schumer. Means you voted the other day to close it the totally caved. total waste of time with the Schumer Shutdown.
CrazyJoe
" When the government shuts down it means the President didn't lead". DJT
It really is that simple
Strangerland
The Democrats win! Even as a minority in all houses, they forced the Republicans to their wishes.
And now they look magnanimous for working with the Republicans, when the Republicans were working against the will of the people. And they get to point out how failed a negotiator the so-called stable genius is.
This is just one step closer to winning in November.
Tommy Jones
Ahhh . . . True to form, another con repeats the WH talking point that Dems "caved."
Love that cons repeat the "Schumer Shutdown" line that Russian boys and trolls were promoting on Twitter.
Odd that getting McConnell to agree on immigration talks is seen as a waste of time.
arrestpaul
You're free to make any claim you wish, but you mustn't make claims in my name. You haven't change the fact that elected Democrats chose not to support a funding bill that required 60 Senate votes to pass. Even you must be aware that the Republicans do not hold 60 seats in the Senate. And those Democrats did chose to place the "rights" of illegal aliens over the needs of U.S. citizens.
Those same elected Democrats are now hoping that those U.S. citizens aren't going to remember how Democrats treated them as 2nd-class citizens in their own country.