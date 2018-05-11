Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore for what will be the first-ever summit between the two countries.
"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th," Trump said in a Twitter post. "We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"
The announcement came hours after three U.S. citizens detained in North Korea returned home, a diplomatic outcome that cleared a major hurdle for the meeting in which Trump and Kim will discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Asked by reporters if the return of the Americans is his proudest achievement, Trump said, "My proudest achievement will be -- this is part of it -- but will be when we denuclearize that entire peninsula."
Trump expressed optimism about his engagement with Kim. Asked why Kim freed the detainees now, Trump said, "I really think he wants to do something and bring that country into the real world."
"I think this will be a very big success," he said, without elaborating.
The unprecedented summit comes after Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In pledged during their meeting on April 27 to work for the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.
In the upcoming meeting, analysts are watching whether Trump and Kim will agree on concrete measures with a time frame to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
Japan is paying close attention to whether North Korea will take credible action toward a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and remove all missiles including shorter-range missiles capable of hitting Japan.
Along with the nuclear and missile issue, Trump has promised to push Kim to address the North's abduction of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, an issue Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sees as a top priority for his government.
On Wednesday, Trump ruled out the truce village of Panmunjeom in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea as the venue of a summit with Kim, leaving Singapore as the likely host.
Trump had said that besides Panmunjeom, he was considering holding the summit in a third-party country such as Singapore. The United States and North Korea have no diplomatic relations.
During talks with Moon at the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjeom, Kim said he would abandon North Korea's nuclear weapons if the United States agreed to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War and promised not to commit aggression against the country, according to South Korea's presidential Blue House.
Kim was also quoted by a senior Blue House official as saying Pyongyang will dismantle its only known underground nuclear test site in May, and that North Korea is prepared to have talks with Japan.
Kim did not refer to the closure or abandonment of nuclear facilities other than the Punggye-ri site, where North Korea has carried out all of its six nuclear tests to date, starting in 2006 and continuing until the most recent and powerful one in September of last year.
Last month, North Korea announced it would suspend nuclear tests and test-launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles targeting the United States, as well as dismantle the Punggye-ri site.
The move, however, falls short of the demand by the United States, Japan, South Korea and other countries that Pyongyang abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, including short- and medium-range missiles capable of hitting South Korea and Japan.
On April 27, Trump said he was "encouraged" by the Moon-Kim meeting, but insisted that Washington will maintain "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang in coordination with the international community to compel the North to take concrete actions toward denuclearization.
The U.S. leader pledged to continue diplomatic and military pressure as well as economic sanctions at the highest possible level until North Korea denuclearizes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.
Trump also said he will not be cheated by North Korea, as he criticized previous U.S. administrations for giving Pyongyang too many concessions despite the country not abandoning its nuclear weapon ambitions.© KYODO
12 Comments
Login to comment
thepersoniamnow
Good news so far!
This region needs to cool down.
clamenza
What President Trump has accomplished in so short a time is simply remarkable.
After 8 years of darkness, there is light again!
Dango bong
I am sure the haters will find something negative about it, or say its because of Obama
RealCDN
Yes Clamenza - the steady descent of 'strategic patience' has been halted. Good thing there is now some leadership at the helm. 'Strategic patience' - HAHAHA
Yubaru
While there is reason for optimism folks should not forget that NK has a long-standing track record of making all sorts of promises when they are in need, and then when things get better, fall back to what they know best, stirring up the pot more and destabilizing relations in the region.
The proof will be in the upcoming months.
It's VERY hard to imagine Kim giving up his power so easily, when he is just as, if not more, vindictive than Trump, hell he KILLED his own brother because he feared he would be used as an option against him.
People sometimes have short memories when the light starts to shine a bit. Kim is a murderer and things need to be taken slowly.
clamenza
same losing talk heard since 1953.
theFritzX
O way would this happen with Obama.
theFritzX
No way
cleo
I hope I'm wrong, but I think it will be a photo-op, nothing more.
Trump wants NK to denuclearise.
Kim wants total denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. That means US nukes, too.
No way Trump is going to say OK.
As others have mentioned, Kim is not going to give up his power; the day he does, he's dead. (cf. Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi)
Trump is not going to give up his nukes.
Stalemate. Deadlock.
I only hope that after the brief period of lovey-dovey we have now, things don't rebound to worse than what they were before. (cf Iran)
We all want peace and prosperity of course, but it will in a way be sad if Trump pulls this off; it means that bluster, bullying and outright threats are the order of the day.
By hey, knock yourselves out, Trump and Kim.
Yubaru
Don't appreciate hearing fact? How easily you are willing to forgive and forget a mass murderer.
gogogo
You think the top priority would be the economy and the welfare of his own people rather than 17 people that went missing decades ago.
Wallace Fred
For the love of nuts, the abductions occurred over 40 years ago. The onus was on the japanese government to make inroads and find swift solution. But no. They kicked the can down the road and now seeing as the so called arrows all missed their mark, this tired issue is served up for even more political posturing. Disgusting to say the least. Sorry but not sorry japan. You reap what you sow. It's Korea's turn to shine.