U.S. accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted the Boeing 747 that the Gulf emirate of Qatar offered to President Donald Trump for use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
Qatar's offer of the jet -- which is valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars -- has raised huge constitutional and ethical questions, as well as security concerns about using an aircraft donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive presidential plane.
"The Secretary of Defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.
"The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the President of the United States," Parnell said, referring questions to the U.S. Air Force.
The U.S. Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State," in a section known as the Emoluments Clause.
But Trump has denied there are any ethical issues involved with accepting the plane, saying it would be "stupid" for the U.S. government not to take the aircraft.
"It's a great gesture," the 78-year-old billionaire told reporters at the White House last week when asked if the oil-rich Gulf state would expect anything in exchange.
"I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person (and) say 'no we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"
The leader of the Democratic minority in the U.S. Senate introduced legislation earlier this week that would block Trump from using the aircraft.
Chuck Schumer's Presidential Airlift Security Act would prohibit the Pentagon from using taxpayer funds to retrofit any plane previously owned by a foreign government for use as the presidential plane.
"Donald Trump has shown time and again he will sell out the American people and the presidency if it means filling his own pockets," Schumer said in a statement. "Not only would it take billions of taxpayer dollars to even attempt to retrofit and secure this plane, but there's absolutely no amount of modifications that can guarantee it will be secure."
Although several Republicans have voiced concerns about the proposed gift, Senate Majority Leader John Thune -- a Trump loyalist -- is not obliged to bring the bill to the floor of Congress's upper chamber.
But Schumer plans to force a vote by offering it as an amendment to spending bills that Republicans will have to pass later in the year.© 2025 AFP
TaiwanIsNotChina
But it will still take years to be modified. No matter, as the intention was for Trump to use it as his personal jet.
bass4funk
He won't, after he leaves office, it will be decommissioned and given to his future Presidential library.
Ah_so
If it's free, you are the product. And a man who scrabbles for any dollar, such as flogging cheap Chinese watches, cheap Chinese Bibles, and ridiculous NFTs, is obviously one who will easily be bought by an obvious bribe.
stormcrow
What a mistake! All because of one man's greed.
Underworld
Not a surprise. The stench of corruption permeates the Trump administration.
Underworld
I.e., it will go to Trump.
The same people tried (and failed) to say that the Biden family got bribes from Ukraine and China. Yet, we see a $400 million bribe in plain sight, and they are "nothing to see here".
bass4funk
Calm down, I just said that.
Huh? Can you please try and focus and not go on your daily tangents, it would help a lot.
I really don't care what you personally think. Prove it, if you can't, then you have nothing.
plasticmonkey
By the time the jet is repurposed to the proper security standards, Trump will be nearly finished with his term. And it will cost US taxpayers up to a billion dollars.
Then it will supposedly just be parked at Trump's "library".
What a crock.
TokyoLiving
A blatant bribe from a Middle Eastern regime with ties to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
The MAGA regime's values, as always, vary according to its own convenience.
Biggest circUS of the world..
plasticmonkey
Violation of the emoluments clause then.
Bob Fosse
Republicans can stop quoting the constitution now. They are either ignorant of it or blatantly disregard it by allowing this.
bass4funk
Biden?
No, because Trump is not flying it, nor did he personally take this plane as his own. Plastic, think of something quick!! The Dems are running out of things in trying to nail this President.
bass4funk
Now libs care about the US taxpayer?? ROFL
No, because if there were a crime, the DoD would have rejected the jet.