U.S. agency includes gun sellers as critical infrastructure during coronavirus emergency

A gun rights group is cheering the Trump administration's designation of the firearms industry, including retailers, as part of the nation's critical infrastructure during the coronavirus emergency.
The designation by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is advisory. The agency notes that the designation does not override determinations by individual jurisdictions of what they consider critical infrastructure sectors.
The firearms industry was not part of the federal agency's original list of critical infrastructure issued just over a week ago. The designation in an update released Saturday follows a brewing legal battle between gun rights groups and California officials.
The group Gun Owners of America says in a statement Saturday that it is encouraged that the Trump administration is not ignoring what it calls "the ability to protect yourself" during the emergency stemming from the pandemic.
Gun rights groups filed suit last Friday after the Los Angeles County sheriff closed gun stores in the wake of California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying that each of the state's 58 counties could decide for themselves whether to list firearms dealers as nonessential businesses that should be subject to closure while the state seeks to limit the spread of the virus.
The lawsuit claims that the designation violates the Second Amendment, but officials cite a public health issue.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
sf2k
USA should just close, its idiocy is too much
Cricky
Yep, need guns when everyone's at risk of a virus. Nothing like having a gun to cling to when you can't breath.
Bruce Chatwin
The idiocy of humans never ceases to amaze.
Jimizo
The giant asteroid is long overdue. Get a move on.
nandakandamanda
No easy solution once you have come this far down the road...
Maybe a large sign outside your house saying "GUN OWNER & PROUD OF IT" would deter more unwelcome visitors, than actually going down to the gun store and loading up with more weaponry.
PTownsend
Of course. Trump and ilk need the votes coming from NRA members and need the organization to keep sending them campaign money. If the gun buyers and sellers gather together, that's their choice. The problem is when they step outside their gun shops and clubs and mix with the majority of Americans who don't own guns and who don't want to catch the virus.
Does anyone know whether the NRA's publications are still using ads paid for by Russia?
Chip Star
This is utter nonsense. No right is absolute. The closest we come to an absolute right in the Is is a fundamental right.
The right to bear arms is a fundamental right, which means the government can constitutionally regulate firearms as long as it does so I’m the least restrictive means and has a compelling interest. Closing gun stores is the least restrictive means to achieve the compelling governmental interest of protecting citizens from the coronavirus.
GW
As I have been saying for ages, can you IMAGINE what the US would be like if a civil war breaks out....OFF THE CHARTS!!!
This PERFECTLY illustrates just how """""" G R E A T """"""" the good ole US of A is!!!
O rather clearly is NOT great...……….. it is SCARY!!!!
Here's to hoping madness doesn't break out there, if it does it will be ugly as hell!!!!
Chip Star
Don’t worry, Jimizo, is Americans will use our sea of privately owned firearms to destroy the asteroid and save all of you non-Americans.
ListenTheTruth
Obscene. Really. The whole place needs to go into a padded room.
Britlover
@sf2k: Add my name to that petition.
YongYang
@Cricky, useful to open up airways, perhaps. Yet, as the vast majority of us here say: Stupidity knows no bounds in the US of A.
SuperLib
Gun owners are afraid of society.
gokai_wo_maneku
Yeah man!! Get out your guns and shoot all those viruses dead!!!!!
Jimizo
Someone posted they need firearms to protect their bog roll.