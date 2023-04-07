Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Journalist
FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeated his call for Russia to immediately release Gershkovich on Wednesday at NATO headquarters following two days of talks among the alliance's foreign ministers. Russia accuses Gershkovich of espionage, a claim Americans deny. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)
world

U.S. ambassador and Russian diplomat discuss arrested reporter

0 Comments
MOSCOW

The U.S ambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met Thursday to discuss a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested last week on espionage charges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In the meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lynne T. Tracy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed “the serious nature of the charges” against American journalist Evan Gershkovich, according to a ministry statement.

“It was emphasized that he was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions,” the statement said.

The ministry added that “the hype in the United States around this case, which is aimed at putting pressure on the Russian authorities and the court, which should decide the fate of Gershkovich, is hopeless and senseless.”

Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Journal has denied the accusations.

Lawyers representing Gershkovich met with him Tuesday for the first time since his detention, according to The Wall Street Journal. Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker said the paper was encouraged by the visit and Gershkowich’s family is “relieved to know we finally have contact with Evan.”

“Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release,” Tucker said in a note to the newsroom Tuesday.

Gershkovich was ordered held behind bars for two months in Russia pending an investigation. A Moscow court said Monday that it had received a defense appeal of his arrest; the appeal is to be heard on April 18, Russian news agencies reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday — during a rare phone call between the diplomats since the start of the Ukraine war — to release Gershkovich immediately, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog