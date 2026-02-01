 Japan Today
Government supporters carry a cutout of former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a rally marking the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew Venezuelan dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
New U.S. charge d’affaires arrives in Venezuela to reopen diplomatic mission after 7 years

CARACAS

U.S. charge d’affaires Laura Dogu arrived in Caracas on Saturday to reopen the American diplomatic mission in Venezuela after seven years of severed ties.

The move comes almost one month after a military action ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump removed the South American country's then-leader Nicolás Maduro from office.

“My team and I are ready to work,” Dogu said in a message posted by the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela 's account on X. It also posted pictures of her upon her landing at Maiquetia airport.

Venezuela and the United States broke off diplomatic relations in February 2019 in a decision by Maduro. They closed their embassies mutually after Trump gave public support to lawmaker Juan Guaidó who claimed to be the nation’s interim president in January that year.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, one of Venezuela's most powerful politicians and a Maduro loyalist, said earlier in January that reopening the U.S. embassy would give the Venezuelan government a way to oversee the treatment of the deposed president, who is jailed in the U.S.

Venezuela's foreign minister Yván Gil said in a message on Telegram that Dogu's arrival is part of a joint schedule to “deal with and resolve existing differences through diplomatic dialogue, in a foundation of mutual respect and (based on) international law.”

Dogu, who was previously ambassador in Nicaragua and Honduras, arrived in Venezuela one day after the country's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, announced an amnesty bill to release political prisoners. That move was one of the key demands of the Venezuelan opposition.

Login to comment

“deal with and resolve existing differences through diplomatic dialogue, in a foundation of mutual respect and (based on) international law.”

Did that say "International law" which International law justify snatching of foreign leader?

-3 ( +6 / -9 )

Did that say "International law" which International law justify snatching of foreign leader?

The U.S.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

Watch out out Japan!

United States are an imperialist country trying to safeguard its own interests. To put it with the Political Analyst and Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs: “The United States are the most lawless and dangerous country in the world by far. If the US were punished for all its war crimes, the world would be a better place”.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Did that say "International law" which International law justify snatching of foreign leader?

The U.S./World police. Bringing peace and democracy to the world lol!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The U.S.

The world pirates thugs who brings "peace and democracy" to the world..

Biggest western civilization farce..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

