U.S. and allies clash with Russia and China over Iran nuclear program

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz listens to Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia as he addresses the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on a sanctions resolution regarding the situation in Iran and the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The U.S. and Western allies clashed with Russia and China on Thursday over Iran's nuclear intentions, as Washington sought at the United Nations to ‌further justify the war it launched on Iran two weeks ago.

At a meeting of the 15-member U.N. Security Council, which is chaired this month by the U.S., Russia and China moved unsuccessfully to ‌block a discussion about a committee established to oversee and ⁠enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran. They were overruled 11-2 with two ⁠abstentions.

Addressing the council, ⁠U.S. envoy to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused Moscow and Beijing of seeking ‌to protect Tehran by blocking the work of the so-called 1737 Committee.

"All member states of ⁠the United Nations should be implementing ⁠an arms embargo against Iran, banning the transfer and trade of missile technology, and freezing relevant financial assets," Waltz said.

"The U.N. provisions to be re-imposed are not arbitrary, but instead, narrowly scoped to address the threat posed by ⁠Iran's nuclear, missile and conventional arms programs and Iran's ongoing support for terrorism," he said.

Waltz ⁠charged that both China and Russia did ‌not want a functional sanctions committee "because they want to protect their partner, Iran, and continue to maintain defense cooperation that is now once again prohibited."

Waltz noted that last week the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency had reiterated that Iran was the only state in the world without nuclear ‌weapons to have produced and accumulated uranium enriched up to 60 percent, and had refused to provide the IAEA access to this stockpile.

Russia's U.N. ambassador Vasily Nebenzya charged that the U.S. and its allies had "whipped up hysteria surrounding supposed plans Iran had to get a nuclear weapon" that were never corroborated by IAEA reports.

"This was done in order to undertake yet another military venture against Tehran and to ensure great escalation ​of the situation in the Middle East and beyond," he said.

China's representative, Fu Cong, called Washington the "instigator" of the Iranian nuclear crisis and said it had "resorted ‌to blatant use of force against Iran during the negotiation process, which rendered the diplomatic efforts futile."

U.S. President Donald Trump has used Iran's nuclear program to justify his war on Iran. He said this ‌month that Iran would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks had the ⁠U.S. not struck three key ⁠nuclear sites in June, a claim sources ​have said was not supported by U.S. intelligence assessments.

Britain and France told ⁠the Security Council that re-imposing ‌sanctions on Iran was justified by Tehran's failure to address ​concerns about its nuclear program. France said the IAEA was no longer able to guarantee the peaceful nature of the program and Tehran's nuclear stockpile was sufficient for 10 nuclear devices.

