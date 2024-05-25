 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2025 for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
world

U.S. announces $275 mil in new military assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON

The Biden administration announced on Friday an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the package, which was previewed on Thursday by two U.S. officials, “is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia’s assault near Kharkiv.”

“Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom,” he said.

The package includes high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, munitions as well 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds. Additional items in the aid package include Javelin and AT-4 antitank systems; antitank mines, tactical vehicles, small arms and ammunition for those weapons.

With this latest package, the U.S. has now provided almost $51 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

4 Comments
So what's the grand total of military assistance provided to Ukraine by the USA ?

Will this end the invasion or just prolong a peace agreement ?

How can Ukraine possibly defeat Russia ?

I admire Ukrainian tenacity for defense however isn't it time to make a deal ?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And more wasted money for a cause that will never be won. You can’t beat fate.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

bass4funkToday 07:12 am JST

And more wasted money for a cause that will never be won. You can’t beat fate.

You don't know god's will.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mr GoodmanToday 07:06 am JST

So what's the grand total of military assistance provided to Ukraine by the USA ?

I've seen the figure of $107 billion. Considering it should be $100 billion a year until the Russian menace is done, we are not sending nearly enough.

Will this end the invasion or just prolong a peace agreement ?

How can Ukraine possibly defeat Russia ?

I admire Ukrainian tenacity for defense however isn't it time to make a deal ?

There can be no peace with fascists on the move and the only thing worth negotiating is how wide the DMZ should be.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

