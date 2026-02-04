 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. announces military team sent to Nigeria after recent attacks

2 Comments
By OPE ADETAYO
LAGOS, Nigeria

The U.S. has dispatched a small team of military officers to Nigeria, the general in charge of U.S. Africa Command told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday.

General Dagvin R.M. Anderson said the move followed his meeting with Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, in Rome late last year.

“That has led to increased collaboration between our nations, to include a small U.S. team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States in order to augment what Nigeria has been doing for several years,” Anderson said.

It is unclear when the team arrived in Nigeria.

The military officers are the latest step since the U.S launched airstrikes against a group affiliated with the Islamic State last year on Dec. 25.

Nigeria has been in the diplomatic crosshairs of the U.S. following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to attack the country, alleging the West African nation is not doing enough to protect its Christian citizens. Following the allegations, the West African country was designated as a Country of Particular Concern, a congressional designation in the U.S. for countries responsible for religious oppression.

The Nigerian government firmly rejected the claim of Christian genocide, saying the armed groups target people regardless of their faith.

The diplomatic dispute has led to increased military cooperation between the two countries. The terms of the cooperation have been unclear. The U.S has supplied Nigeria with military equipment and carried out reconnaissance missions across Nigeria.

Nigeria has been battling several armed groups across the country. The groups include Islamist sects like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

Last month, an armed group launched simultaneous attacks on three churches in northwestern Kaduna state abducting 168 people.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

So apparently the US does need overseas troops. How about that MAGA?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

US, keep your dirty, bloody and bony hands off Africa and the rest of the world..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

OTC Morning-After Pill Finally Available in Japan: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Oniyo Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel