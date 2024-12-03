 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills in Rivne region
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian serviceman holds a Stinger anti-aircraft missile as he attends a joint drills of armed forces, national guard and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Rivne region, Ukraine February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich
world

U.S. announces Ukraine weapons package worth $725 million

1 Comment
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON

The United States will provide Ukraine with a $725 million weapons package, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, as President Joe Biden's outgoing administration seeks to bolster the government in Kyiv in its war with Russian invaders before leaving office in January.

The assistance will include Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), drones and land mines, among other items, Blinken said in a statement.

Reuters had reported last week that the Biden administration planned to provide the equipment, much of it anti-tank weapons to ward off Russia's attacking troops.

"The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," Blinken's statement said.

The announcement marks a steep uptick in size from Biden's recent use of so-called Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the U.S. to draw from current weapons stocks to help allies in an emergency.

Recent PDA announcements have typically ranged from $125 million to $250 million. Biden has an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion in PDA already authorized by Congress that he is expected to use for Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The tranche of weapons represents the first time in decades that the United States has exported land mines, the use of which is controversial because of the potential harm to civilians.

Although more than 160 countries have signed a treaty banning their use, Kyiv has been asking for them since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in early 2022, and Russian forces have used them on the front lines.

The land mines that would be sent to Ukraine are "non-persistent," with a power system that lasts for just a short time, leaving the devices non-lethal. This means that - unlike older landmines - they would not remain in the ground, threatening civilians indefinitely.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good to see Free Ukraine being supported, especially since no one can predict what the Trump administration will bring.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

first time in decades that the United States has exported land mines, the use of which is controversial because of the potential harm to civilians.

Although more than 160 countries have signed a treaty banning their use

imagine the outcry if Trump did such a thing,

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Recent PDA announcements have typically ranged from $125 million to $250 million. Biden has an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion in PDA already authorized by Congress that he is expected to use for Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Never know what Trump will do.

If he doesn't want failure attached to his name, he will support Ukraine.

However, he could do something erratic, so best to get all the stuff that Congress authorized over to Ukraine before he takes office.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

BlacklabelToday 07:14 am JST

first time in decades that the United States has exported land mines, the use of which is controversial because of the potential harm to civilians.

Although more than 160 countries have signed a treaty banning their use

imagine the outcry if Trump did such a thing,

For Ukraine? No outcry from me certainly. Would mean he is serious about opposing our enemies for once.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hopefully the land mines can be configured with the "year" setting at a minimum.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Blacklabel

first time in decades that the United States has exported land mines, the use of which is controversial because of the potential harm to civilians.

Although more than 160 countries have signed a treaty banning their use

imagine the outcry if Trump did such a thing,

Relax, they are non-persistent, so they are completely fine.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Christmas Cakes and Stollen in Japan (excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Places In Tokyo For Gamers

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Towada

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Places To Practice Music In Tokyo (Without Getting In Trouble)

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Aisekiya: Japanese Tinder in Real Life

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog