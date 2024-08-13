 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An Israeli tank manoeuvres, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel
FILE PHOTO: An Israeli tank manoeuvres, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, July 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen
world

U.S. approves $20 billion Israel weapons package, including fighter jets

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday approved the possible sale to Israel of fighter jets and other military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Blinken approved the possible sale of F-15 jets and equipment worth nearly $19 billion. He also approved the possible sale of tank cartridges worth around $774 million and army vehicles worth $583 million, the Pentagon said.

The tank rounds would be almost immediately available for delivery. The Boeing Co F-15 fighter jets would take years to produce and deliver.

The U.S. has staunchly supported Israel as its top Middle East ally prosecutes a war in the Gaza Strip that has devastated the Palestinian enclave. The war was set off by the militant group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

While approving weapons to Israel, Washington has also tried to arrange a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would potentially stave off a wider Middle East war.

Fears of a broader war have increased since the recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Both drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo