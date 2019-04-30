Newsletter Signup Register / Login
United States Attorney Nick Hanna, pictured here in March 2019, said authorities had disrupted a "very real threat" by a US Army veteran who was allegedly plotting a large-scale terror attack near Los Angeles Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

U.S. Army veteran arrested for plotting LA terror attack

By MARIO TAMA
LOS ANGELES

A U.S. Army veteran who was allegedly plotting a large-scale terror attack near Los Angeles as revenge for the recent mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, who had combat experience in Afghanistan and professed to be Muslim, faces federal terror-related charges for plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) at a white nationalist rally in Long Beach this past weekend with the aim of causing mass casualties, officials said.

He was arrested on Friday after receiving what he thought was a live bomb that was delivered by an undercover agent.

According to court documents, in online posts and conversations with an FBI source Domingo expressed support for violent jihad and aspired to become a martyr by seeking retribution for attacks against Muslims.

After considering various attacks -- including targeting Jews, churches, and police officers -- Domingo decided to detonate an IED at the rally, authorities said.

"This investigation successfully disrupted a very real threat posed by a trained combat soldier who repeatedly stated he wanted to cause the maximum number of casualties," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna.

"Protecting Americans from terror attacks is the number one priority of the Justice Department, and anyone who plots to use a weapon of mass destruction will be held to account."

