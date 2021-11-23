Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The three-way deal gives Australia U.S. nuclear-powered submarine technology. Photo: U.S. NAVY/AFP/File
world

U.S., Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia formally embarked Monday on a hotly-contested program to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defense alliance with Britain and the United States.

Defense Minister Peter Dutton joined U.S. and British diplomats in signing an agreement allowing the exchange of sensitive "naval nuclear propulsion information" between their nations.

It is the first agreement on the technology to be publicly signed since the three countries announced in September the formation of a defense alliance, AUKUS, to confront strategic tensions in the Pacific where China-U.S. rivalry is growing.

"The agreement will permit cooperation, which will further improve our mutual defense posture," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday ahead of Dutton's signing ceremony in Canberra with U.S. Charge d'Affaires Michael Goldman and British High Commissioner (ambassador) Victoria Treadell.

Under the AUKUS deal, Australia would obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions. It also provides for sharing cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum and unspecified undersea capabilities.

The agreement has angered China, which describes it as an "extremely irresponsible" threat to stability in the region.

It has also infuriated France, which discovered at the last moment that its own diesel-electric submarine contract with Australia -- recently estimated to be worth A$90 billion ($65 billion) -- had been scrapped.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been unapologetic about his handling of the agreement, insisting it was in his country's national interest and that he knew it would "ruffle some feathers".

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo