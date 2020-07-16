Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. backs France in standoff with Turkey over warships

0 Comments
PARIS

The White House national security adviser says the U.S. is “very sympathetic” to France in its dispute with Turkey over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea between the two NATO allies.

The festering row has exposed NATO’s struggle to keep order among its ranks, and its diminished U.S. leadership under President Donald Trump.

“NATO allies shouldn’t be turning fire control radars on each other. That’s not good,” national security adviser Robert O’Brien told reporters in Paris on Wednesday. He said Trump is available to help defuse tensions, thanks to his personal relationships with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to French accounts of the June 10 incident, the frigate Courbet was illuminated by the targeting radar of a Turkish warship that was escorting a cargo ship.

France said it was acting on intelligence from NATO that the civilian ship could be involved in trafficking arms to Libya. The Courbet was part of the alliance’s operation Sea Guardian, which helps provide maritime security in the Mediterranean.

Turkey’s foreign minister accused France of lying, and Turkey’s ambassador to France said the French navy was harassing the Turkish convoy.

“We are very sympathetic to the French concerns,” O’Brien said, while acknowledging differing accounts of what happened. “We’re taking it very seriously.”

Macron has also accused Turkey of flouting its commitments by ramping up its military presence in Libya and bringing in jihadi fighters from Syria.

The United States is by far the most influential of the NATO allies, but has played a less prominent role under Trump, who has publicly berated European members and Canada for not spending enough on defense budgets. Trump has threatened to take U.S. troops out of Germany without consulting allies, and has pulled out of multiple international agreements that Europeans regard as important to their security.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel