U.S. bans government personnel in China from romantic or sexual relations with Chinese citizens

The U.S. government has banned American government personnel in China, as well as family members and contractors with security clearances, from any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens, The Associated Press has learned.
Four people with direct knowledge of the matter told the AP about the policy, which was put into effect by departing U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January shortly before he left China. The people would speak only on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a confidential new directive.
Though some U.S. agencies already had strict rules on such relationships, a blanket “non-fraternization” policy, as it is known, has been unheard of publicly since the Cold War. It’s not uncommon for American diplomats in other countries to date locals and even marry them.
A more limited version of the policy was enacted last summer prohibiting U.S. personnel from “romantic and sexual relations” with Chinese citizens working as guards and other support staff at the U.S. Embassy and five consulates in China. But Burns, the departing ambassador, broadened it to a blanket ban on such relations with any Chinese citizen in China in January, days before President Donald Trump took office. The AP was unable to determine exactly how the policy defined the phrase “romantic or sexual relationship."
Two of the people with knowledge of the ban told the AP the new policy was first discussed last summer after members of Congress contacted Burns to express concern that restrictions on such relationships were not stringent enough. The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party did not respond to a request for comment.
The new policy covers U.S. missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan, as well as the American consulate in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. It does not apply to U.S. personnel stationed outside China.
The only exception to the policy is U.S. personnel with pre-existing relations with Chinese citizens; they can apply for exemptions. If the exemption is denied, they must end the relationship or leave their position, the people said. Anyone who violates the policy will be ordered to leave China immediately.
The policy was communicated verbally and electronically to American personnel in China in January, but has not been publicly announced.
The State Department said it does not comment on internal matters. The National Security Council referred questions to the State Department. Burns, the former ambassador, did not reply to an AP request sent to his email address at The Cohen Group, a consultancy that he rejoined as vice chair in February.
Intelligence services across the world have long used attractive men and women to obtain sensitive information, famously during the Cold War. The State Department and other agencies with offices in China have long had stringent reporting requirements on personal relationships for American personnel stationed there, as well as rivals considered high intelligence threats such as Russia or Cuba.
Declassified State Department documents show that in 1987, the U.S. government barred personnel stationed in the Soviet bloc and China from befriending, dating or having sex with locals after a U.S. Marine in Moscow was seduced by a Soviet spy. Such restrictions were relaxed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, according to news reports at the time.
In China, a blanket ban on such relations has not been in effect for many years. Until the new ban in January, U.S. personnel in China were required to report any intimate contact with Chinese citizens to their supervisors, but were not explicitly forbidden from sexual or romantic relationships.
U.S. diplomats and intelligence experts say that Beijing continues to aggressively use so-called honeypots to access American secrets. In presentations before being stationed in China, U.S. personnel are briefed on case studies where Chinese intelligence services sent attractive women to seduce American diplomats, and warned that dozens of Chinese state security agents can be assigned to monitor any individual diplomat of interest.
Little is known about the U.S. government’s non-fraternization policies elsewhere, as they are considered classified. It is unknown how restrictive such policies are in other countries.
In recent years, tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated over trade, technology and geopolitical competition.
Peter Mattis, a former CIA analyst and president of The Jamestown Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, said there were at least two publicized cases in which Chinese agents seduced American diplomats stationed in China, though he hasn’t heard of such a case in recent years.
Mattis added that another issue is that Chinese state security doesn’t gather intelligence just through spies, but also by pressing ordinary Chinese people for information, often through threats or intimidation. That, Mattis said, means any Chinese citizen who dates an American diplomat could be vulnerable to coercion.
“The MSS is willing to leverage any human connection that a target has to collect intelligence,” Mattis said, using an acronym referring to China’s Ministry of State Security. “This rule change suggests the MSS has gotten a lot more aggressive at trying to access the embassy and U.S. government.”
The Chinese foreign ministry did not comment on the ban, saying in a faxed statement that it was “more appropriate to ask the U.S. about this question.”
China also has been tightening already strict controls on its personnel overseas, according to Chinese regulations, news reports and four people familiar with China’s bureaucracy who spoke on condition of anonymity so they could discuss a sensitive topic. In recent years, Beijing began strictly enforcing regulations that bar promotions for Chinese civil servants with spouses who acquired foreign citizenship and restrict diplomats from spending an extended period of time in one country, forcing some to return to China.
China's foreign ministry and many other government bodies bar their officials and staff from sexual or romantic relations with foreign citizens, while members of the Chinese military or police are generally barred from leaving China altogether without express approval from their supervisors.
deanzaZZR
Put in force a similar policy in Japan and I think the USA Marines would elect to move out on their own.
Make it so!
Peter14
It just gets funnier and yet more sad at the same time. To think he can dictate that to anyone is ridiculous.
This bad joke from an inept leader is wrecking America, its reputation, its connections with allies, its standing in the world and now trying to run peoples sex lives and choices. Well I hope he has a large pool of Americans to dole out as sex partners to all these people to replace any "local content". No doubt they are loyal Republicans who will report back to their leadership on what everyone says in bed.
America getting visibly worse by the day.
OssanAmerica
Honey traps by Chinese intelligence agents has been a long established headache for the U.S. and allied nations. Way before the orange nutbag stepped on to the US political stage. The private hiring of former US military is another issue. Japan's MSDF also had an information leak through a JMSDF member and his Chinese GF.
While the majority of Trump's comments and actions can be accurately construed as "stupid", not all are.
Daniel Neagari
"Land of the Free".... sure
GuruMick
Ooh...forbidden love...even more attractive...
TaiwanIsNotChina
No country allows their government personnel total freedom. Particularly in a hostile country.
GuruMick
Montague and Capulet relations remain similarly banned
EvilBuddha
It's said that Marianna Liu, a waitress in Hong Kong Hilton, had honey trapped Nixon and that explains why Nixon developed a soft corner for China and took steps to shake hands with China inspite of being a staunch anti-Communist.
Daniel Neagari
hmmm... well diplomats, unless they all are working as active spies, do have freedom to go on dates and so on with local people... I know, because I have dated diplomats and worked in a diplomatic dependency, and know a lot of diplomats (japanese and other countries) that have dated and married locals.... so there is freedom in that.
But no more for the US diplomats it seems, today is China, tomorrow will be from another country of the "dirty 15"
GuruMick
So I can never trust the old Granny at my local Chinese restaurant ?
I thought she was just being friendly
Tokyo Guy
This needs to be officially named the "Hegseth rule". It's been a running joke all over social media and the internet in general that any half attractive floozy with a bottle of booze in one hand and a charming smile would be able to get into his Signal address book within half a minute.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I don't think we need to worry about the diplomats in France, although you never know how far russia has infiltrated.
Daniel Neagari
@TaiwanIsNotChina
before "banning" dating to diplomat personnel, I think, making sure that the tops of every brunch regarding diplomacy, defense and commerce, etc., of the US government are more tech savvy, know the basics of deiplomacy and avoid inflamatory comments, etc., is a much more needed action though.
Dating your chinese (or any other nationality) partner is not a priority. Specially, considering that most poeple going outside on a diplomatic mission usually knows what is on stake, what they can say or not, etc.... you know, what makes them carreer diplomats or liason personel overseas....
But if the US needs take this kind of actions that either means, the people sent to those countries are inepts (whisky leaks levels) or the US govenment seeks to control every thing
TaiwanIsNotChina
The US government should seek to control their embassy in a hostile country.
Mr Kipling
It is the US government that is hostile to China.
Daniel Neagari
@TaiwanIsNotChina
OK... then why not give the same type of order to the dependencies in Rusia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Iran??...
Oh.. sorry Rusia is a US ally now...
TaiwanIsNotChina
Doesn't really matter how you want to slice it: the fact is China was in our phone networks.
Blacklabel
Eric Swalwell is hugely disappointed with this news.
Daniel Neagari
Point being.. @TaiwanIsNotChina... is that by this order and how was implemented it sound more like a violation of human rights of the US personnel rather than a "punishment" to the Chinese government.
The US is basically doing the same type of violations and limitations of liberties that you would expect from China, Rusia, Iran.
Peter14
But their entire families too? That is so far into over reach its clearly not legal or enforceable.
It is simply someone taking the mickey out of us. Late April fools joke no doubt.