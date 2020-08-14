U.S. braces for evictions crisis as aid talks stall in Washington

Activists and relief groups in the United States are scrambling to head off a monumental wave of evictions nationwide, as the coronavirus crisis leaves tens of millions at risk of homelessness.
The jobs catastrophe sparked by the global health emergency and the tepid rebound in the world's largest economy have left Americans struggling to pay rent and vulnerable to eviction.
Hopes for relief in the form of a fresh aid package from Washington were dashed as partisan bickering scuppered the latest negotiations.
The housing crisis is "already a tsunami," said Bambie Hayes-Brown of Georgia Advancing Communities Together, a coalition of nonprofit housing and community development groups.
"We got some funding from the United Way and we went through it so fast. We were just inundated."
Mariatou Diallo, who lives in New York, has not paid her rent since March, when her work in the health care industry dried up. The future frightens her.
"Right now, I'm very worried because I have an eight-year-old and if I'm evicted, I don't know what I'm going to do," she said this week at a rally for rent relief in the Bronx.
Weekly census data shows that more than 30 percent of renters in the United States have no or "slight" confidence in their ability to pay rent next month.
The Aspen Institute estimated as many as 40 million people could be at risk of eviction in the coming months, leading to "destabilization of communities" across the country.
Landlords have filed for nearly 35,000 evictions during the pandemic in 17 cities tracked by the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, though 10 of those cities are blocking the move.
In some cases, renters have fallen months behind, but the crisis is only coming to a head now because eviction moratorium orders in several states have expired.
In addition, housing courts have reopened after being shuttered for months due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
Another factor is the ending on July 31 of federal supplemental unemployment benefits that provided $600 a week to workers laid off due to the pandemic.
"Without the $600, nobody can pay the rent," said Yudy Ramirez, who lost her job as a housekeeper at a Manhattan hotel in March.
Ramirez, 46, has not made payments for July or August on her apartment in the Bronx, which costs $1,100 a month. She has no news about possibly returning to her old job, and her health insurance benefits are about to lapse.
The prospect of eviction looms especially threatening in working-class, non-white neighborhoods like the Bronx, which have suffered more deaths from COVID-19 and experienced disproportionate job losses.
About 50 people from the neighborhood including Diallo and Ramirez joined Monday's protest outside the Bronx Housing Court.
"It's a pandemic -- moratorium now!" they chanted in English and Spanish, demanding that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo back legislation to forgive, or "cancel," rent.
They also want him to extend a moratorium on evictions for one year past the end of the virus crisis.
New York is not serving eviction notices through Septe 4, following an action last week by Cuomo. But housing court is in session.
State officials have said trials will resume in the Bronx and other boroughs of New York by mid-September.
New York's tenant laws permit renters to withhold rent when there is a problem with the apartment, a right that can give renters leverage in court.
That is how Ramirez hopes to get ahead, by filing a claim about a broken front door and a leak in her bathroom.
That right does not exist in Georgia, where the landlord's duty to repair is separated from the tenant's duty to pay rent, said Erin Willoughby, director of the Clayton Housing Legal Resource Center.
Willoughby said tenants must respond to a demand letter for rent within a week -- or face finding their belongings on the sidewalk, adding there are few defenses that work in court.
Arkansas, the last state in the U.S. with a criminal eviction law, also does not allow tenants to withhold rent over habitability issues and offers few defenses to tenants in non-payment cases, said Kendall Lewellen of Arkansas Legal Services.
Attorneys can work to ensure that an eviction stays off a tenant's record, making it easier to find a new home, said John Pollock, coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel.
"There's always something to do, even in cases where the legal background is bad," said Pollock, whose organization is lobbying to ensure renters have legal representation.
Pollock said the U.S. is facing an "epic catastrophe" on evictions, but that the situation could be mitigated by a fiscal package from Washington.
The Democratic bill includes $100 billion in rent relief, as well as an extension of unemployment benefits.
But the Republicans balked at the deal, and President Donald Trump over the weekend issued a series of executive orders, including one on housing.
Pollock however said Trump's action "doesn't actually do anything" to avert the crisis, noting it stopped short of requiring agencies to help tenants.© 2020 AFP
21 Comments
klausdorth
How about signing a new law?
No eviction as long as the crisis is on-going.
The picture says it all: Bail out the people, not the banks!
PTownsend
All under Trump's watch.
Trump and the billionaires in his admin have zero idea what it means to pay rent. Or make house payments. They're landlord class, the so-called 'elite'. Trump etal have Wall Street and global big banks backing them.
Trump has media shills like Hannity, who's a slumlord himself using his TV time to extol the ruling class and disparage those at the margins of society, a number that has grown since Trump was elected. Trump's rich daddy was a slumlord himself.
Trump and his fellow 'elite' continue to divide the country along class and ethnic lines.
Putin and Xi are smiling as the US continues to weaken under Trump's watch.
Bugle Boy of Company B
As long as property owners get their rent, fine. That’s what you mean by “bail out the people” right?
Blacklabel
Yeah thats the part these "no rent" people dont get.
The person who owns the property depends on that rent to pay their bills.
A lot of them dont have a job other than "landlord".
Goodlucktoyou
Listened to Monty pythons song, “always look on the bright side of life” yesterday.
housing market crash is an opportunity to buy houses very cheap. Hold on to them for a year or two, wait for the desperate housing shortage, and sell for 4 times you paid$$$
bass4funk
No, it's all under the watch of these governors and mayors that pushed and continue to push the lockdown.
As well as the Democrats. You think Pelosi and Schumer or even AOC worry?
Well, if these leaders wouldn't put a stranglehold on these job creators people could work, but they don't and rich people always have the power to be mobile and move so that the Democrats can't get their mitts on our money or just relocate and poor people can't and as I have always said to you, show me a poor person that can provide jobs for the needy.
CNN and their Bodybuilding star who himself on TV acts as if he cares, but is nasty towards his neighbors and threatens them with physical harm if they don't wear a mask, these people wouldn't have a clue about pain and suffering because they don't need to, they can move, so this notion that they are more caring is a complete farce.
No, they don't because they are not the ones supporting the dismantling of statues, defunding the police, canceling people that disagree with them, destroying communities and property and pushing the race issue, that is 100% Democrats that are pushing for this change.
Bob Fosse
So trump has no real power or no real responsibility or both?
Seems like a very lame way to pass the buck.
Bob Fosse
If they replaced the woman in the photo holding the ‘cancel rent’ sign with an attractive white woman the republicans might have a change of heart.
Maybe Tulsi could do it.
bass4funk
Probably not. Amazing how you guys never get tired of talking race, Not one person mentioned it, but for liberals, if they don't, they can't make any legitimate argument without using the "race lifeline."
Bob Fosse
You spent all day yesterday talking about it.
As for liberals, ask one about it. “You guys”?
bass4funk
No, I just pointed out that liberals use race a wedge to drum up votes. I don't care about race, but liberals have used the race card over the last 12 years obsessively. But liberals have no other choice but to use it if they want to move forward and get some sort of political traction.
Bob Fosse
If you think race has no relevance to this issue I’d suggest you start by reading the above news story.
ArtistAtLarge
Hello new Depression!
Reckless
Terrible! A lot of landlords are screwed too because they need rent to pay the mortgage. The house of cards is starting to fall.
Toasted Heretic
Please don't do this on yet another thread.
You constantly play the race card, the liberal card and often contradict yourself within minutes of posts.
Millions of lives are at risk because of how this crisis has been handled.
And now a homeless epidemic threatens like you've never seen before. Time for the elite to show compassion. No more tax breaks for the rich, be they Democrat, Republican, Corporate, Hollywood... whatever.
ohara
If they replaced the woman in the photo holding the ‘cancel rent’ sign with an attractive white woman the republicans might have a change of heart.
Maybe Tulsi could do it.
Here we go yet again. Liberals turning everything into race. The tactic is getting pretty worn out and predictable. At this point everyone sees through it.
bass4funk
Sorry that liberals hate the truth, but for 12 years we heard that if you don't support Obama you are a racist, but if you support Herman Caine, you are a sellout, if you didn't support Hillary, you are a sexist, Stacy Abrams couldn't win, not because she was a horrible candidate, but because she was black, Corey Booker didn't get enough air time on TV because he was black. If you don't like Ilhan Omar it's because she's black, if you spoke out against John Lewis"s attacks on Trump and you jumped all over him it's because he was black as the same was with Elijah Cummings and if you don't like Kamala Harris, the only reason is not because of her history as a prosecutor which many Democrats and conservatives criticized, but because now it's because she's black.
Race is not the issue here, it's about leadership and liberals continue to use race for every political debate, every one of them to shut down any dissent.
Yes, thanks to the progressive and regressive policies of DeBlasio and like with California you have yet another liberal that has completely destroyed the city and with the radical economic policies he implemented, why on Earth would any person with money stay there. As I continue to stay to people with money, it's easy for us to relocate, move the money and move our businesses, that's on the leaders of that State, not on the people that provide jobs, doesn't bother them in the slightest in the end, but the poorer and less financially fortunate, it's devastating.
Toasted Heretic
Threatening people who only want a roof over their heads.
And this, folks, is why capitalism as we know it, is doomed.
Bob Fosse
As I told bass, I’m not a liberal, this issue is clearly related to race and read the news article.
ohara
Sorry that liberals hate the truth, but for 12 years we heard that if you don't support Obama you are a racist, but if you support Herman Caine, you are a sellout, if you didn't support Hillary, you are a sexist, Stacy Abrams couldn't win, not because she was a horrible candidate, but because she was black, Corey Booker didn't get enough air time on TV because he was black. If you don't like Ilhan Omar it's because she's black, if you spoke out against John Lewis"s attacks on Trump and you jumped all over him it's because he was black as the same was with Elijah Cummings and if you don't like Kamala Harris, the only reason is not because of her history as a prosecutor which many Democrats and conservatives criticized, but because now it's because she's black.
Race is not the issue here, it's about leadership and liberals continue to use race for every political debate, every one of them to shut down any dissent.
Exactly. But everyones waking up to it finally.
bass4funk
DeBlasio is threatening the people and the people that can afford it told the man to stuff it. Why would any rich person sacrifice their livelihoods and their families for people when they can't even get support from the government to make their lives easier to provide people with jobs and careers. I wouldn't sacrifice my family, of course not. DeBlasio and the Dems can try to implement more socialism, but that's going to run out real fast as many countries in Latin America are so used to and that's where we are headed if things don't change and Biden and Harris won't make that change especially when it comes to China. Socialism will never take hold for long in the US, the Capitalist system is the only system that leads to more prosperity over the years.