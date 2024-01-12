U.S., British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

The U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage and launching locations, they said.
President Joe Biden said the strikes were meant to demonstrate that the U.S. and its allies “will not tolerate” the militant group’s ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea. And he said the U.S. and its allies only made the move after attempts at diplomatic negotiations and careful deliberation.
“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea — including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Biden said in a statement. “These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation.”
Associated Press journalists in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, heard four explosions early Friday local time but saw no sign of warplanes. Two residents of Hodieda, Amin Ali Saleh and Hani Ahmed, said they heard five strong explosions hitting the western port area of the city, which lies on the Red Sea and is the largest port city controlled by the Houthis. Explosions also were heard by residents of Taiz, a southwestern city near the Red Sea.
The strikes marked the first U.S. military response to what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. And the coordinated military assault comes just a week after the White House and a host of partner nations issued a final warning to the Houthis to cease the attacks or face potential military action. The officials confirmed the strikes on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations. Members of Congress were briefed earlier Thursday on the strike plans.
The warning appeared to have had at least some short-lived impact, as attacks stopped for several days. On Tuesday, however, the Houthi rebels fired their largest-ever barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea, with U.S. and British ships and American fighter jets responding by shooting down 18 drones, two cruise missiles and an anti-ship missile. And on Thursday, the Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden, which was seen by a commercial ship but did not hit the ship.
In a separate statement, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Royal Air Force carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by the Houthis.
Noting the militants have carried out a series of dangerous attacks on shipping, he added, “This cannot stand. He said the U.K. took “limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defense, alongside the United States with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain against targets tied to these attacks, to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping.”
The rebels, who have carried out 27 attacks involving dozens of drones and missiles just since Nov. 19, said Thursday that any attack by American forces on its sites in Yemen will spark a fierce military response.
“The response to any American attack will not only be at the level of the operation that was recently carried out with more than 24 drones and several missiles,” said Abdel Malek al-Houthi, the group’s supreme leader, during an hour-long speech. “It will be greater than that.”
The Houthis say their assaults are aimed at stopping Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But their targets increasingly have little or no connection to Israel and imperil a crucial trade route linking Asia and the Middle East with Europe.
Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution Wednesday that demanded the Houthis immediately cease the attacks and implicitly condemned their weapons supplier, Iran. It was approved by a vote of 11-0 with four abstentions — by Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique.
Britain’s participation in the strikes underscored the Biden administration’s effort to use a broad international coalition to battle the Houthis, rather than appear to be going it alone. More than 20 nations are already participating in a U.S.-led maritime mission to increase ship protection in the Red Sea.
U.S. officials for weeks had declined to signal when international patience would run out and they would strike back at the Houthis, even as multiple commercial vessels were struck by missiles and drones, prompting companies to look at rerouting their ships.
On Wednesday, however, U.S. officials again warned of consequences.
“I’m not going to telegraph or preview anything that might happen,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a stop in Bahrain. He said the U.S. has made clear “that if this continues as it did yesterday, there will be consequences. And I’m going to leave it at that.”
The Biden administration’s reluctance over the past several months to retaliate reflected political sensitivities and stemmed largely from broader worries about upending the shaky truce in Yemen and triggering a wider conflict in the region. The White House wants to preserve the truce and has been wary of taking action in Yemen that could open up another war front.
The impact on international shipping and the escalating attacks, however, triggered the coalition warning, which was signed by the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Separately, the U.S. called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against the Houthis and warned their financier Iran that it has a choice to make about continuing to provide support to the rebels.
Transit through the Red Sea, from the Suez Canal to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, is a crucial shipping lane for global commerce. About 12% of the world’s trade typically passes through the waterway that separates Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, including oil, natural gas, grain and everything from toys to electronics.
In response to the attacks, the U.S. created a new maritime security mission, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, to increase security in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, with about 22 countries are participating. U.S. warships, and those from other nations, have been routinely sailing back and forth through the narrow strait to provide protection for ships and to deter attacks. The coalition has also ramped up airborne surveillance.
The decision to set up the expanded patrol operation came after three commercial vessels were struck by missiles fired by Houthis in Yemen on Dec. 3.
The Pentagon increased its military presence in the region after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel to deter Iran from widening the war into a regional conflict, including by the Houthis and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.
Associated Press writers Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa, Yemen, and Jack Jeffery in London contributed to this report.
zibala
Great response. Don't let up on the terrorists!
JJE
Two of the richest countries in the world are attacking one of the poorest - shame on them.
And what happened to the UN ?
Oh... they are launching their own special military operation... gotcha.
Cards fan
No. They fired missiles at terrorists who have been warned repeatedly to stop attacking merchant vessels.
They didn't listen and this is the consequence. Stop attacking merchant vessels.
JJE
No UN mandate.. No congressional approval... (the UK parliament didn't debate or vote)..
This is classic, coward schoolyard bully behavior. Two big kids picking on a smaller one.
The irony is their Saudi proxy has been bombing them for years (since Obama) with their direct support.
UChosePoorly
Being poor is no justification for piracy on the high seas.
HopeSpringsEternal
Ongoing Geocide in Gaza clearly not sitting well with 2.3 billion Muslim people worldwide, including in Yemen.
Anyone surprised? Muslim 'proxy' forces, called terrorists in the West, are being armed to the hilt across the world.
China and Russia = LOVING IT!
Cards fan
Why should anyone be okay with Houthi rebels repeatedly attacking merchant vessels?
Kumagaijin
Houthis are just doing whatever they can to help stop the genocide taking place in Gaza (which the ICJ is currently making a judgement on). The US and the UK are just aiding and abetting in the Israeli genocide.
UChosePoorly
What debate is needed about piracy or attacking merchant vessels on the high seas? Everyone agrees this is not acceptable. If you think it is acceptable, then what stops the US from just shutting down merchant shipping worldwide just because we can?
Cards fan
Amen brother. That's why we should start robbing the local conbini. It's for Palestine.
UChosePoorly
If you try and destroy international commerce, we are going to destroy you. Simple as, regardless of your reason or justification. It’s that important.
JJE
You are pretending that the interdiction of Israeli-linked merchant vessels didn't happen in a vacuum.
Everything has a reason. But we know Biden & Co just simplified everything and demonstrated their hubris yet again.
JJE
typo - you are saying it happened in a vacuum; i.e. ignoring the underlying reasons for it occurring.
Many vessels don't get attacked (including Russian flagged vessels).
UChosePoorly
And that reason may be entirely justified to the Houthis, and their heart may be in the right place. It matters not. International shipping is too important to billions of people. We would have destroyed Mother Theresa if she messed with international shipping.
Cards fan
Israeli-linked vessels? How are they Israeli-linked? From the article:
I think some people just hate the west and will say or do anything to undermine the west. Logic or truth be damned.
Ramsey's Kitchen
“I’m not going to telegraph or preview anything that might happen,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a stop in Bahrain. He said the U.S. has made clear “that if this continues as it did yesterday, there will be consequences. And I’m going to leave it at that.”
Is this the same A. Blinken who just yesterday was telling all Arab leaders in the region about the need to not escalate the conflict? Just checking.
JJE
Houthis applied their own sanctions on the waterways to certain ships linked to a particular country. The US does that everyday. One is piracy/terrorism but the other isn't.
JJE
Seems there is confusion about the Houthi's previous announcement about Israeli-linked ships and where it entails.
It means ships from countries supporting the slaughter in Gaza, not just Israeli ownership (as was the case with Galaxy Leader).
JboneInTheZone
Wait, do you think the Houthis are only attacking Israeli linked vessels?
Ramsey's Kitchen
"U.S. officials for weeks had declined to signal when international patience would run out and they would strike back at the Houthis, even as multiple commercial vessels were struck by missiles and drones,"
Fair enough. Just to be consistent and all though , why isn't the international patience also running out "even as " multiple hospitals, schools, refugee centers, ambulances, children ,women, elderly, journalists....are being "struck by missiles and drones" in Gaza? When can we expect coalition strikes on the sites from which these attacks are being launched? Joe, Anthony?
JJE
Yes. Only Israeli-linked vessels.
John
Houthis enter the “Find out” part of the equation.
Maybe Iran needs to discover some consequences as well?
Aurelius
Will this preserve the truce ?
Truce is now over !
Atleast their honest about opening up war fronts
>
David Brent
Great news. Turn the whole region into one huge, glass crater.
Cards fan
No. This is just nonsense.
The Swan Atlantic is owned by a Norwegian firm. It sails under a Cayman flag, and is likely staffed with Filipino sailors.
MSC Clara is a Panamanian-flagged vessel.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/18/oil-tanker-m-v-swan-atlantic-hit-by-houthi-projectile-in-the-red
Panama abstained from the vote to condemn Israel, while Norway voted in favor of condemning Israel.
https://twitter.com/UN_News_Centre/status/1734686801699491975/photo/1
HopeSpringsEternal
Chaos begets chaos, that's the reason.
Gaza Genocide = Serious Global Chaos Catalyst
Chaos creates more risk, escalation in many forms across the world, impacting supply chains, logistics, security, terrorism, crime, armed military conflict across the region and world, inflation, damage to sentiment, etc.
2024's getting off to BAD start folks, not just in Japan!
JJE
More Biden war crimes in a third world country against poor people. As VP in the Obama admin he already has blood on his hands in Yemen. Genocide Joe strikes again.
John
None needed. Keeping international shipping lanes open is a vital national interest and the US and UK will protect that interest with all necessary force.
JboneInTheZone
Oh okay, you’re just misinformed. They aren’t only attacking Israeli linked vessels.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Good to see that civilized countries have had enough of these terrorists.
4Tno
Is this the start of a new war with Iran?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Don't need a mandate to protect yourself from actual attacks. And this is real attacks, not Russian false flag nonsense.
Flinging missiles at countries you aren't at war with is classic terrorism.
And I think we regret every day now not helping them mow the grass here more effectively.
Aurelius
Yep that's him -
Unfortunately most of the Arab nations see the USA as part of the problem not part of the solution.
Every week we got a new war starting somewhere and the UK and USA are up to their ears in it
TaiwanIsNotChina
2024 will go a lot better if it doesn't have you running around screaming "Chaos!" while telling people they should appease the culprits.
Uchujin
Good news! More country should help to stop the terrorist.