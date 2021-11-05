U.S. businesses face Jan 4 deadline to get workers vaccinated

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday set a January 4 deadline for enforcement of strict rules intended to push tens of millions of American workers into getting COVID-19 vaccines.
The mandates targeting businesses with more than 100 employees, as well as health care workers and federal contractors, represent the most aggressive steps Washington has taken against the virus and its Delta variant, which has hobbled economic recovery.
"Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic. And while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good," Biden said in a statement.
"I'm calling on employers to act. Businesses have more power than ever before to accelerate our path out of this pandemic, save lives, and protect our economic recovery."
Under the regulations, workers at private firms will have to receive their second shot by January 4, 2022, or wear a mask in the workplace and undergo weekly testing.
Employers will be required to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated.
The rules will require the majority of American health care workers to receive vaccines, while regulations for federal contractors will depend on their workplace, the White House said.
The regulations will affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce, according to the Biden administration, and join mandates announced by major employers in the country as well as some states.
Biden debuted the mandates in September amid growing concern over the country's flagging vaccination rate, leaving federal agencies to finalize their implementation.
The Republican opposition has decried them as an overreach and some business groups warn they would be disruptive.
The world's largest COVID-19 outbreak is among issues that have weighed down Biden's presidency in recent months.
His Democratic party suffered a humiliating defeat in Virginia's governorship election this week, while lawmakers in Congress have yet to reach an agreement on two spending bills Biden has put at the center of his policies.
Economic growth soared and millions went back to work after Biden took office in January just as COVID-19 vaccines became widely available.
But third-quarter growth slumped and September's hiring was the weakest of the year as the Delta wave sent infections soaring and made businesses cautious.
The president on Tuesday hailed a Food and Drug Administration decision to allow children aged 5-11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "turning point."
Convincing reluctant adults to get widely available and free vaccines is another matter.
While some businesses including major air carriers have imposed their own vaccine requirements, Republican lawmakers compare the mandate to a "dictatorship," and state attorney generals from the party have already sued over the rules.
The governor of Texas went as far as to put a ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including private companies.
The White House said the "new rules preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer's authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing."
Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda meanwhile said the government "will consider whether to extend the rule to smaller companies."
Workers who choose not to follow the regulations will not be exempt from disciplinary action by their company, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Jim Fredrick said, adding that his agency could assess penalties of up to $136,000 against rule-breakers.
Industry reacted with unease to the requirements, with the Society for Human Resource Management releasing a poll last month saying 90 percent of employers surveyed would find it difficult to implement the mandate.
They asked the government to seek public comment before rolling out the regulations.
David French, of the National Retail Federation, warned "the Biden administration has chosen to declare an 'emergency' and impose burdensome new requirements on retailers during the crucial holiday shopping season."© 2021 AFP
plasticmonkey
Who are dragging this pandemic out longer and longer? Who are endangering the lives of others for no good reason? Who are causing excessive strain on health care systems? Who are preventing full resumption of economic activity?
Anti-vaxxers, that’s who.
Burning Bush
But the entire Post Office, Congress, their aides and staff are exempt from the mandates.
Biden has no right to force businesses to fire hard working people that they want to keep.
Most especially when he doesn't even have the guts to ask his own employees at the Post Office to follow the same rules.
plasticmonkey
These employees also have the option to get tested every week. Is that too onerous?
ulysses
Dobreyo.
The other option is to shut down the country like Putin did, so I am sure this is much better.
Apparently people are pleading for vaccine mandates in Russia!!!
P. Smith
Burning BushToday 06:54 am JST
Under the regulations, workers at private firms will have to receive their second shot by January 4, 2022, or wear a mask in the workplace and undergo weekly testing.
lincolnman
Like CRT, the far-right media and their supplicant politicians have used the "Trump vaccine" to incite fear and outrage - all to get their viewers and supporters to buy books and vote.
It's telling that after trumpeting it (no pun), MAGA-world now views Operation Warp Speed Speed as a complete and abject failure, that created a "poison" that "changes DNA" and "makes you sterile"....
CS
And the few trying to control the many.
DrTOM1957
“Under the [Occupational Safety and Health Act], the U.S. Postal Service is treated as a private employer,” said OSHA’s emergency temporary standard, set to officially publish in the Federal Register on Friday. “It is therefore required to comply with this [emergency temporary standard] in the same manner as any other employer covered by the act.”
Plus you can side step the vaccine requirement by just paying to have businesses employees tested. Now my company was more hardcore. They required you to be vaccinated for COVID or you had to pay for getting tested every week. They walked a couple of people to the door for refusing to get tested or vaccinated.
Either get vaccinated, or get tested for COVID weekly or keep your possibly infected butt at home.
Blacklabel
Gotta have people wear the useless mask as a way that everyone else knows who to discriminate against still.
Blacklabel
why no testing for vaccinated people? Can’t they be COVID positive too?
if someone tests negative why is a mask still needed?
lawsuits are on the way.
bass4funk
Let this administration continue to force people to take the vaccine against their will and continue to threaten them, the Dems are already losing quite a few races and many traditionally solid blue states are having never before close calls, let them and this will just help the GOP going into next year. The Democrats didn’t listen in 2010 and 2013 and they’re not listening to these people and workers across the country. There is absolutely no mandate for this and they are digging their political graves, this is exactly what happened in VA. a traditional blue State.