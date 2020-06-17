Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The United States, Mexico and Canada, which have a three-way free trade agreement, closed their borders to non-essential travel for the first time March 21 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in North America Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S., Canada, Mexico to keep borders shut until July 21

0 Comments
By Lars Hagberg
OTTAWA

The United States has agreed to keep its borders with Mexico and Canada closed until July 21, officials said Tuesday, extending travel restrictions for a third time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the latest extension on the U.S.-Canadian border, while Mexico's foreign ministry said its northern border also would remain closed.

The three countries, which have a three-way free trade agreement, closed their borders to non-essential travel for the first time on March 21 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in North America.

Cross-border trade has not been subjected to the closures.

"I can now confirm that Canada and the United States have once again, agreed to extend by 30 days until July 21 the current measures in place along our border," Trudeau told a daily briefing.

"This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe," he said.

Mexico's foreign ministry said the travel restrictions on its 3,145 kilometer border with the United States will remain in force until July 21.

"Both countries will continue to seek to coordinate health measures in the border region," the ministry said on Twitter.

The U.S.-Canadian border is the world's longest at 8,900 kilometers.

Prior to the pandemic, Can$2.4 billion ($1.7 billion) worth of goods and more than 400,000 people crossed the border each day on average.

Its closure has led to a massive drop in cross-border traffic -- of up to 95 percent, according to Statistics Canada -- but trade has continued unabated.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Aesthetically Pleasing House Décor Items Under ¥1,000

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog