Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S., Canada sail warships through the Taiwan Strait in a challenge to China

2 Comments
TAIPEI, Taiwan

The U.S. and the Canadian navies sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, in a challenge to China's sweeping territorial claims.

The USS Ralph Johnson and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa sailed through the narrow band of ocean that separates China and self-ruled Taiwan, according to the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunited by force if necessary, and views transits by the U.S. Navy and its allies as provocative actions.

The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state,” the Navy statement said.

The U.S. routinely sails through the strait in what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations.

China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan, including sending warships and warplanes on a near daily basis.

In June, the U.S. released a video in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision. The U.S. ship also was conducting a transit with a Canadian vessel.

China said it tracked both ships throughout their entire transit and its forces "dealt with the situation according to law and regulation,” said Senior Col. Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in a statement.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

What do we have here? We China being humiliated once again and rightly so.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China said it tracked both ships throughout their entire transit and its forces "dealt with the situation according to law and regulation,” said Senior Col. Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in a statement.

Poor babies. Watching from the rear as they chased after them, I imagine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog