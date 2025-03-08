U.S. gov't cancels $400 million in grants, contracts to Columbia University over antisemitism allegations

By Jonathan Allen

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said it had canceled grants and contracts totaling $400 million to Columbia University because of what it described as antisemitic harassment on and near the school's New York City campus.

Friday's announcement was made in a joint statement by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the General Services Administration.

The school receives millions of dollars from the government for healthcare and science research, but the Trump administration did not say which grants and contracts were being affected. The cuts would come out of the more than $5 billion in grants presently committed to Columbia, the statement said.

The announced cuts were likely to face legal challenges, with civil rights groups saying they lacked due process and could be an unconstitutional punishment for protected speech.

Columbia has been at the center of a pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel student protest movement that swept across campuses over the last year.

Columbia protesters, some of whom seized control of an academic building for a few hours in April and set up tent encampments on campus lawns, have demanded the school stop investing in companies that support Israel's military occupation of Palestinian territories.

There have been allegations of both antisemitism and Islamophobia and racism in protests and pro-Israel counter-protests. Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a coalition of student groups behind the pro-Palestinian protests, includes Jewish students and groups among its organizers, who have rejected allegations their movement is antisemitic. Some Jewish and Israeli students have said the protests are intimidating.

"Cancelling these taxpayer funds is our strongest signal yet that the Federal Government is not going to be party to an educational institution like Columbia that does not protect Jewish students and staff," Leo Terrell, who leads the Justice Department's antisemitism task force, said in a statement.

Columbia has said it has worked to combat antisemitism and other prejudice on its campus while fending off accusations from civil rights groups that it is eroding academic freedom of speech. It has disciplined dozens of pro-Palestinian students and staff over the last year, in many cases issuing suspensions, and twice called in police to have pro-Palestinian protesters arrested, which was widely criticized by faculty.

Samantha Slater, a Columbia spokesperson, said school staff "pledge to work with the federal government to restore Columbia's federal funding."

"We take Columbia's legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff," her statement said.

Slater did not say whether the school had been told which grants and contracts had been affected, and the government departments did not respond to questions.

The Civil Rights Act's Title VI allows the government to investigate schools that receive federal funding if they are accused of discriminating against people on the basis of religion or national origin, among other protected classes.

The New York Civil Liberties Union said Friday's announcement of immediate cuts was misusing the law to punish political speech.

"It is unconstitutional and unprecedented, but it is entirely consistent with Trump's long-held desire to silence views with which he disagrees and clamp down on protest," NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman said in a statement. "Protected political speech should not be a basis of punishment, and Title VI must be applied consistently with the First Amendment."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.