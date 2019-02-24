Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The data leak, which included people's HIV status, names and addresses, has provoked an outcry in Singapore, especially among the LGBT community and NGOs involved in the fight against AIDS Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. charges man accused of Singapore HIV data leak

1 Comment
By Roslan RAHMAN
SINGAPORE

An American man accused of leaking data of thousands of HIV-positive people in Singapore has been charged in the United States with possession and unlawful transfer of stolen documents, authorities said.

Singapore announced last month that confidential information of 14,200 people diagnosed with the virus that causes AIDS had been dumped online, with most of those affected foreigners.

Authorities accused Mikhy Farrera Brochez, an HIV-positive American who was jailed in the city-state and deported in 2018, of leaking the data after obtaining it from his Singaporean doctor partner.

The data leak, which included people's HIV status, names and addresses, has provoked an outcry in Singapore, especially among the LGBT community and NGOs involved in the fight against AIDS.

Brochez was charged Friday, according to a statement from the US attorney's office for the eastern district of Kentucky.

"The criminal complaint alleges that (Brochez) illegally possessed and intended to distribute data containing sensitive medical and other identifying information," it said.

"While living in the eastern district of Kentucky, (Brochez) sent links to the data from his e-mail account to several news outlets.

"He also sent e-mails to several government officials in Singapore containing links to the data."

He will appear in court again on Wednesday. Speaking earlier in February to Singapore's Straits Times newspaper, Brochez maintained his innocence.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said this month that Singapore would "spare no effort" to bring Brochez back and prosecute him, and denied the government had sought to cover up the leak.

Singapore and the US have an extradition treaty.

Brochez was jailed in Singapore in 2016 for lying about his HIV status, drug-related offences and fraud, and was deported after his sentence.

HIV is a sensitive issue in socially conservative Singapore, with critics saying there is still much stigma surrounding the virus.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why did a doctor in Singapore have access to the full list?

All data that is available will eventually be shared. The only way to prevent this is to not create lists of this type and to use decentralized storage methods.

Yes, the govt has a need to know much about health concerns, but not the names.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog