U.S., China to launch exchanges on balanced growth, money laundering, Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that she and Chinese Vice Premier Hi Lifeng agreed to launch exchanges on balanced growth in domestic and global economies, an effort she said partly aimed at addressing U.S. concerns about China's excess manufacturing capacity.
After two days of economic talks in China's southern export hub of Guangzhou, Yellen said she and He also agreed to start a forum to cooperate on anti-money laundering efforts in their respective financial systems.
The exchanges "will facilitate a discussion around macroeconomic imbalances, including their connection to overcapacity, and I intend to use the opportunity to advocate for a level playing field for American workers and firms," Yellen said in a statement released at the conclusion of the talks.
She characterised the discussions as productive and frank. Coming into her four-day visit to China, her top priority was to try to persuade Chinese officials to rein in excess production capacity for electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy technology that are threatening competing firms in the U.S. and other countries.
Chinese state media pushed back on her excess capacity arguments, calling them a "pretext" for protectionist U.S. policies.
Such comments seek to undermine China's domestic growth and international cooperation, and Washington should focus on fostering innovation and competitiveness within its own borders instead of resorting to "fear-mongering," state news agency Xinhua said in an editorial late on Friday.
Yellen, He Lifeng and their teams held over four and a half hours worth of meetings on Saturday on a range of economic topics, with U.S. concerns about China's growing exports of electric vehicles, solar panels and other goods the biggest priority for the Treasury chief.
Yellen is expected to speak with reporters later on Saturday.
Yellen told U.S. businesspeople in China's southern export hub of Guangzhou on Friday that concerns are growing over the global economic fallout from China's excess manufacturing capacity, making the issue the focus of her four days of meetings with Chinese officials.
Citing China's overproduction of electric vehicles, solar panels, semiconductors and other goods that are flooding into global markets in the face of a demand slump in China's domestic market, Yellen said this was not healthy for China and was hurting producers in other countries.
"Talking up 'Chinese overcapacity' in the clean energy sector also smacks of creating a pretext for rolling out more protectionist policies to shield U.S. companies," Xinhua said.
"After all, it is now known by the world that Washington will not hesitate to show its protectionist teeth under the guise of national security in areas where its supremacy is challenged."
Yellen met with Vice Premier He Lifeng and Guangdong Province Governor Wang Weizhong in Guangzhou after arriving in China late on Thursday.
She is to travel later on Saturday to Beijing, where she will meet officials including Premier Li Qiang, Finance Minister Lan Foan and People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng through Monday, according to a Treasury press advisory.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
18 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
I'm interested in hearing if Yellen will ask the Chinese whether the Chinese citizens trying to enter the US illegally and legally are CCP sponsored, or if they're just individuals fleeing an oppressive regime and looking for a better quality of life.
AviBajaj
Stop Investment In China To Make Asia Peaceful Bt Americans Will Bcom Poorer Without China A Sad Reality Bt Us N China Becoming Poor Together Might Make World A Much Better Place
itsonlyrocknroll
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is undertaking a classic fools errand.
Citing China's overproduction of electric vehicles, solar panels, semiconductors and other goods that are flooding into global markets in the face of a demand slump in China's domestic market, Yellen said this was not healthy for China and was hurting producers in other countries.
"Talking up 'Chinese overcapacity' in the clean energy sector also smacks of creating a pretext for rolling out more protectionist policies to shield U.S. companies," Xinhua said.
"After all, it is now known by the world that Washington will not hesitate to show its protectionist teeth under the guise of national security in areas where its supremacy is challenged."
The Government of China has little, no respect for of any western style global rules based trading laws.
It will simple dump onto markets, and undermine, ignore globally agreed trading practices.
OssanAmerica
Janet needs to bring up the massive counterfeit production industry in China. IP theft is rampant.
RichardPearce
As the first amongst equals of the expanding BBYB coalition (black, brown, yellow, beige is a more accurate name than the legacy BRICS) China is trying to get the US (the head of the White Bloc Axis) to act civilized as the world shifts away from it.
It may be futile, but China does have a history of finding a way to manage to either bring robber barons/warlords/bandit bands into a civilized society with minimal disruption to the civilized society, or push them into collapse, so they might be able to pull it off.
deanzaZZR
Breaking News, China, the factory of the world built with the help of international investments has too many factories!
The funny thing is the USA had no problem with China 20 years ago when it was making cheap products one would find at WalMart.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah, surprise, surprise, people like tat and stuff that helps them extend their budget. It is up to politicians to recognize national security threats.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So Japan and SK are not welcome in your rainbow coalition because they are allied with the white devils, huh?
Yeah, or they conquered by the barbarians. One or the other.
TokyoLiving
A dog barking don't bother a Tiger..
Nothing can stop China's way to be the next first economic power in the world..
21st century will bw China's century..
Yrral
The US government control about 80 percents of money in the US , even money you have in the bank is control by the government, treating depositers like you have to get an allowance from the government and how you spend your money is their business 50 billion dollars in transaction are done in America daily,the money just recycled into other people hands daily
TaiwanIsNotChina
Tiger (actually running dog) listening pretty attentively.
And India soon to overtake it.
Only theirs to mess up if they do something stupid like start a world war.
UChosePoorly
I would suggest 'NIT', but that has already been taken.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Invitation_Tournament
UChosePoorly
They weren't trying to act like a regional hegemon until about that time, maybe a little earlier.
The hope on all sides was that the PRC, with increased relations with the West, would turn into a Japan, ROK, or Germany, but we were wrong. Shoulda never gave them commies money, lol.
UChosePoorly
Not looking that way. 21st century still belongs to the West. Maybe the 22nd century will be an Indian and/or an African one, but predictions that far out are hard and none of us here will see it.
UChosePoorly
Are you sure that isn't your caretaker? Because it sounds like you may have a caretaker.
Yrral
The government got 13 trillion dollars in bank liguidity in bank deposit,bank only have 3 trillion in luguidity cash for deposit,the FDIC do not have enough money for a bank run,so you think your money safe you wrong ,I got liquid cash on i.have liquid cash under my bed to tide me over ,Incase of banking system collapse
OssanAmerica
What exactly is funny about a dictatorship that lied to the entire world about a "Peaceful Rise"?
1glenn
There is still hope for peace.