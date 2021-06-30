Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Experts say one of the main reasons the Taliban has been able to capture scores of new districts in recent weeks is the lack of US air support to Afghan ground forces Photo: AFP
world

U.S. commmander warns Taliban to stop Afghan offensive or face air strikes

1 Comment
KABUL

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan Tuesday did not rule out conducting air strikes against the Taliban if they pressed on with their campaign of capturing new territory across the violence-wracked country.

Fighting has surged across the rugged countryside since early May when the U.S. military began its final withdrawal of troops, with the Taliban claiming to have recently captured more than 100 of the over 400 districts across Afghanistan.

"What I like to see is no air strikes, but to get to no air strikes, you stop all violence," General Scott Miller told reporters in Kabul on Tuesday, according to video footage obtained by AFP from U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"The best way to stop those, and I have actually told the Taliban this, is stop the offensive operations and air strikes," he said, insisting that the U.S. military still has the fire power to conduct air strikes against the insurgents even as it continues the withdrawal.

The remaining U.S. troops are expected to be out by the September 11 deadline announced by President Joe Biden to end America's longest war.

The Taliban's claims of capturing districts are often disputed by government officials and are difficult to independently verify.

But experts say one of the main reasons the Taliban has been able to capture scores of new districts in recent weeks is the lack of U.S. air support to Afghan ground forces fighting across rural terrains.

Miller, who is soon to transition to another commander, acknowledged that any loss of territory has an impact on the overall security in the country.

"Because districts start representing key terrain as it relates to security of the people, of the provincial capitals and certainly security of the capital," he said.

The Taliban recently captured a key border crossing with Tajikistan in the north along with other districts surrounding the city of Kunduz, effectively laying a siege to the city.

The insurgents have also encircled almost all major cities in the country, raising fears that they would also make a military push to capture Kabul after the U.S. and NATO forces leave.

"A military takeover is not in the interest of anyone, certainly not for the people of Afghanistan," Miller said, adding that the overall security situation was "not good".

"That's something that's recognized by the Afghan security forces and they are making the appropriate adjustments as we move forward," he said.

Faced with the Taliban's blistering assault, Afghan interior ministry said Tuesday it has created a 4,000 member "rapid reaction force" to be led by retired army generals who would fight the Taliban along with regular security forces.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Air strikes have never actually caused a country to cease attacks. NATO’s bombardment if Milosevic’s forces only accelerated the authorities the Serbians committed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Biden has to make up his mind. Either the US is in Afghanistan, or they are out. He needs to show decisiveness .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 28-July 4

Savvy Tokyo

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog