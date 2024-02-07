U.S. conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson says he will interview Putin

Tucker Carlson, a conservative American talk show host close to former U.S. President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We'll be doing that soon," Carlson said in a video posted on X. "There are risks to conducting an interview like this obviously. So we've thought about it carefully over many months."
Carlson, known for radical conservative opinions and his long association with Trump, did not specify when the interview will be broadcast but mentioned that it will be free to watch on his personal website.
After being ousted last April from a primetime hosting slot on the influential right-wing network Fox News, Carlson launched a show on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.
In the video, he explained his reasons to travel to Moscow -- which he said was a self-financed trip -- to interview Putin. The trip and growing rumors that Carlson was set to meet with the Kremlin leader have already drawn strong rebukes from liberal American media commentators.
"First because it's our job. We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people. Two years into a war (with Ukraine) that is reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed," Carlson said.
"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They’re paying for much of it."
U.S. and other international media have been covering the conflict in Ukraine intensively since the Russian assault began two years ago. However, Carlson's access to Putin would be a huge contrast with the restraints on U.S. journalists in Russia, where two U.S. citizens -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe's Alsu Kurmasheva are in detention.
As a Fox News host, Carlson massed a record viewership.
He aired a firestorm of conspiracy theories -- from the "great replacement" of white Americans to vaccine falsehoods and anti-transgender propaganda -- and was quick to spread disinformation, particularly Trump's baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
He was ousted after a defamation case, in which Dominion Voting Systems accused Fox News of airing false claims after the election.
Carlson moved his show to X, where his videos have been viewed more than 100 million times.
Fox News has launched a legal battle to halt his shows, arguing they violate the terms of his contract.© 2024 AFP
John
The fascist’s favorite boi takes his bow tie to Moscow! Someone is desperate for some attention since being fired from Faux “news” for spreading wanton lies.
2020hindsights
Who cares. Tucker is irrelevant these days.
Who wants to watch Putin bamboozle Mr. "just asking questions"?
I will say that I find it very traitorous, but not unexpected from a guy who sold all is ethics at a garage sale years ago.
Thuban
If Americans are footing the bill for the war, they should at least know why it started.
JJE
It is 4:28 long on his X account (which Musk has pledged not to censor). He said many things. Free thinking people are urged to watch it:
He said the Ukraine conflict has reshaped the military and economic balance of power around the world but most Americans have no idea because their media has fawned over Vladimir Zelensky and refused to talk to his Russian counterpart.
John
“Russians have no idea because their media has fawned over Vladimir Putin or been exiled, imprisoned or worse.”
Fixed it for you.
Americans (who don’t watch Faux “news”) know exactly what the deal is in Ukraine.
2020hindsights
Thuban
"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They’re paying for much of it."
Simple. Russian imperialism.
bass4funk
Good on Tucker.
Cards fan
I watched it and it was pathetic. Fawning over a fascist like dictator like Putin. Tucker Carlson isn't a journalist, he's nothing but a propagandist.
Simon Foston
ThubanToday 06:54 am JST
And the man to set them straight is Vladimir Putin. Okaaaayyy.....
Cards fan
Yes, "Good on Tucker" for singing Putin's praise, say the rightists who supposedly do not support Russia. Very believable.
JJE
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1754939251257475555
Watch the video with an open mind free-thinking people.
lincolnman
The fact that this charlatan gets so much love from the Putin-boosters here and their allies in MAGA-world just shows how aligned they are in ripping our US democracy to shreds...
Comrade Carlson's head got too big for even Rupert Murdoch to stomach - which is really saying something...now he's out $787 million...
Expect Carlson to fawn and grovel at Putin's feet just like his Great Orange Apostle - the guy he previously said he "hated passionately"....
The MAGA-Russian Fifth Column marching to a podcast near you...
dagon
Carlson is pure rightist corporate funded agit-prop.
He was called out and humiliated once by Jon Stewart for this, and it looks like it is coming around again.
https://lastnighton.com/2023/02/15/watch-when-jon-stewart-humiliated-tucker-carlson-on-his-own-show/
Fighto!
Tucker Carlson just loves a "strong man". I bet he has the old calendars of Mini-me shirtless on his walls. Putin and Carlson are made for one another.
TaiwanIsNotChina
What a scumbag. And then there is Putin.
John
Maybe Tucker can talk up the benefits of testicle tanning?
I’m sure that would be taken almost as seriously as Tucker himself is….
Moonraker
Like interviewing the boss.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yeah, Russia has been exposed to have a corruption ridden and ineffective military.
Cards fan
Yes, "free-thinkers" need to watch this video to get the truth from a guy who got canned from his previous "journalist" job for lying/defamation. Only he knows the real truth.
Hey, do you think Putin is going to double down on his now proven false claims of genocide in Ukraine?
JJE
Ummm. Obviously, you didn't watch it. You seem unaware it was an announcement of an impending interview that hasn't happened or been broadcast yet - because you can't fawn over a "fascist like dictator" in an in-person interview which hasn't transpired yet.
2020hindsights
JJE
So open minded, their brains have fallen out.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes I believe we know that tanks started rolling from Belarus towards Kyiv, and they weren't Belorussian tanks.
bass4funk
He is, look at his credentials and let’s not forget who helped create the Daily Caller. What you mean is, you don’t like his journalism.
The left have been saying this for years. We know, we know.
Yeah, whatever, anyway, I think it’s good that he has the Cuyans to have a sit down with Putin. I think a real journalist should be able to talk to anyone, good or bad. That is your job. I mean, Barbara Walters interviewed Fidel Castro, Mike Wallace did an interview with the Ayatollah Khomeini, and these were some of the worst people, so good on Tucker for getting the interview.
PTownsend
Long passed time to stop using "conservative" to describe what is actually far right wing extremism, and Tucker is actually anti-American. Tucker, like so many of his ilk in Germany during the 1940's is just concerned about adding to his privilege class inherited wealth. He is like so many US Americans following a deranged dictator wannabe that see the US system and government as bad because people like them are expected to follow laws and pay taxes, while claiming to be "patriots". Carlson like his idol won't lift a finger to help the country, and cares nothing about those not born into the upper caste, except to see them as dupes in trying to sell them their brand of ideological snake oil. If all you've got is 'that would be' save it.
bass4funk
Not anymore, Getting fired from Fox was the best thing that could happen to him. On Twitter alone he has over 11 million followers and growing fast.
No, he wasn’t, I remember that infamous interview. And let’s not forget, Stewart is a comedian, he’s nowhere near anything close to a journalist.
Hmmm.
Asiaman7
Tucker’s really moved on from the days when he was begging Hunter Biden to write a recommendation letter to Georgetown University to help his son Buckley Carlson get accepted — even though Hunter barely knew Buckley. Tucker is an elite who will use other elites to give his family members a leg up over more deserving hardworking members of society.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/05/19/look-time-tucker-carlson-asked-hunter-biden-favor/
Jimizo
Carlson is a proven scammer.
Hard to know what he actually thinks of Putin.
Carlson lies to children for a living. What a low-life
Cards fan
Ummm...Actually, I did watch it. Ree
I am well aware the interview has not yet happened, it's even in the headline. I am also well aware Tucker Carlson is not a reputable journalist, and has repeatedly played footsi with fascists like Putin. I'm also aware that freedom of speech and expression are foreign concepts in Putin's Russia. It is illegal to criticize the war in Ukraine. Am I to believe a hack like TX is going to hard questions? No. Am I under the impression he is even allowed to ask hard questions? No.
Tucker has already given the game away when he claims that most westerners don't know the "truth." He's there to spread pro-Russian propaganda in the west, and I certainly hope the feds have an eye on him.
JJE
If you watch the actual video announcement, you will/would know the following:
1) entire video will be put on Carlson's website with no paywall (and on X, which Musk has pledged not to censor).
2) the video will be put whole and unedited.
3) Carlson contacted Zelensky with a request for a similar interview but has so far received no reply.
4) he paid for the trip himself.
5) a similar interview was derailed by the Biden administration while he was working at FOX.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
I watched it and it was pathetic. Fawning over a fascist like dictator like Putin. Tucker Carlson isn't a journalist,
Yeah, and he was fired from 3 major cable news networks.
Journalism requires you to be unbiased, not publish misleading information, double check your sources etc. Tucker doesn't do that.
Interviewing a propagandist will only generate propaganda.
stormcrow
Tucker Carlson + Trump + Fox Faux News + The Republican Party + Putin . . . They all go together so splendidly, don’t they?
bass4funk
To the left, not to the majority of traditional Americans, this is why the Dems are getting smashed in every single poll.
We as Americans are all concerned about wealth because the Middle class is rapidly disappearing.
It’s safe to say this current….uh, government is raping us on taxes and money, wealth, safety and security as well as education.
He is, a journalist and that is through being informative and passing on vital information to all Americans, what they do with it is up to them. He is definitely without a doubt a patriot in every sense of the word.
That has been the Democrat party for 3 years
Naw, he’s an American not beholden to the corporate or left.
2020hindsights
JJE
Why would you have interview with a hack, when you can get an interview with The Economist:
https://www.economist.com/europe/2024/01/01/a-new-years-interview-with-volodymr-zelensky
AlternativeOpinion
Totally unimportant news. Carlson will be so awestruck by Putin he wouldn’t dare question anything the dictator said. A pure fluff piece for the radical conservatives to get all excited over.
Cards fan
No, I meant exactly what I said. What "credentials" does he have?
"The left" reverse uno. Genius point.
Not the cajones, the rubles. He's got the rubles.
He's not a real journalist though. He's so bad at it, he got canned.
Yes, getting fired from his job and having his viewership to a mere fraction of his old numbers is the "best thing that's ever happened to him." Great point, genius.
JJE
Tucker's announcement got some 20 million views in well under an hour. That could be a record or near it at the very least.
Gene Hennigh
Oh, boy. This guy will lob Katie Couric type softballs at Putin and then the agenda the right has will be reinforced. I can't wait to see the rehearsed interview. I won't learn anything new, I know, but it will probably be entertaining.
Jimizo
Zelenskyy probably doesn’t open mails from Nigerian Princes either.
Blacklabel
the establishment and their media is all super nervous and seem distraught they can’t stop this.
All they and they left can do is uncomfortably attack the interviewer and speculate.
Which means this is definitely something I want to see happen.
Cards fan
Amen brother, I too can't what to have Russian propaganda shoved down my throat. That's how I know Ukraine is bad and Russia is good!