Russian President Vladimir Putin will give an interview to Tucker Carlson, the right-wing US talk show host says Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson says he will interview Putin

37 Comments
MOSCOW

Tucker Carlson, a conservative American talk show host close to former U.S. President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We'll be doing that soon," Carlson said in a video posted on X. "There are risks to conducting an interview like this obviously. So we've thought about it carefully over many months."

Carlson, known for radical conservative opinions and his long association with Trump, did not specify when the interview will be broadcast but mentioned that it will be free to watch on his personal website.

After being ousted last April from a primetime hosting slot on the influential right-wing network Fox News, Carlson launched a show on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

In the video, he explained his reasons to travel to Moscow -- which he said was a self-financed trip -- to interview Putin. The trip and growing rumors that Carlson was set to meet with the Kremlin leader have already drawn strong rebukes from liberal American media commentators.

"First because it's our job. We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people. Two years into a war (with Ukraine) that is reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed," Carlson said.

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They’re paying for much of it."

U.S. and other international media have been covering the conflict in Ukraine intensively since the Russian assault began two years ago. However, Carlson's access to Putin would be a huge contrast with the restraints on U.S. journalists in Russia, where two U.S. citizens -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe's Alsu Kurmasheva are in detention.

As a Fox News host, Carlson massed a record viewership.

He aired a firestorm of conspiracy theories -- from the "great replacement" of white Americans to vaccine falsehoods and anti-transgender propaganda -- and was quick to spread disinformation, particularly Trump's baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

He was ousted after a defamation case, in which Dominion Voting Systems accused Fox News of airing false claims after the election.

Carlson moved his show to X, where his videos have been viewed more than 100 million times.

Fox News has launched a legal battle to halt his shows, arguing they violate the terms of his contract.

Login to comment

The fascist’s favorite boi takes his bow tie to Moscow! Someone is desperate for some attention since being fired from Faux “news” for spreading wanton lies.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Who cares. Tucker is irrelevant these days.

Who wants to watch Putin bamboozle Mr. "just asking questions"?

I will say that I find it very traitorous, but not unexpected from a guy who sold all is ethics at a garage sale years ago.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They’re paying for much of it."

If Americans are footing the bill for the war, they should at least know why it started.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

It is 4:28 long on his X account (which Musk has pledged not to censor). He said many things. Free thinking people are urged to watch it:

He said the Ukraine conflict has reshaped the military and economic balance of power around the world but most Americans have no idea because their media has fawned over Vladimir Zelensky and refused to talk to his Russian counterpart.

-12 ( +0 / -12 )

“Russians have no idea because their media has fawned over Vladimir Putin or been exiled, imprisoned or worse.”

Fixed it for you.

Americans (who don’t watch Faux “news”) know exactly what the deal is in Ukraine.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Thuban

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They’re paying for much of it."

If Americans are footing the bill for the war, they should at least know why it started.

Simple. Russian imperialism.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Good on Tucker.

-10 ( +1 / -11 )

It is 4:28 long on his X account (which Musk has pledged not to censor). He said many things. Free thinking people are urged to watch it:

I watched it and it was pathetic. Fawning over a fascist like dictator like Putin. Tucker Carlson isn't a journalist, he's nothing but a propagandist.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

ThubanToday  06:54 am JST

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They’re paying for much of it."

If Americans are footing the bill for the war, they should at least know why it started.

And the man to set them straight is Vladimir Putin. Okaaaayyy.....

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Good on Tucker.

Yes, "Good on Tucker" for singing Putin's praise, say the rightists who supposedly do not support Russia. Very believable.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1754939251257475555

Watch the video with an open mind free-thinking people.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

The fact that this charlatan gets so much love from the Putin-boosters here and their allies in MAGA-world just shows how aligned they are in ripping our US democracy to shreds...

Comrade Carlson's head got too big for even Rupert Murdoch to stomach - which is really saying something...now he's out $787 million...

Expect Carlson to fawn and grovel at Putin's feet just like his Great Orange Apostle - the guy he previously said he "hated passionately"....

The MAGA-Russian Fifth Column marching to a podcast near you...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

He aired a firestorm of conspiracy theories -- from the "great replacement" of white Americans to vaccine falsehoods and anti-transgender propaganda -- and was quick to spread disinformation, particularly Trump's baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Carlson is pure rightist corporate funded agit-prop.

He was called out and humiliated once by Jon Stewart for this, and it looks like it is coming around again.

https://lastnighton.com/2023/02/15/watch-when-jon-stewart-humiliated-tucker-carlson-on-his-own-show/

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Tucker Carlson just loves a "strong man". I bet he has the old calendars of Mini-me shirtless on his walls. Putin and Carlson are made for one another.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

What a scumbag. And then there is Putin.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Maybe Tucker can talk up the benefits of testicle tanning?

I’m sure that would be taken almost as seriously as Tucker himself is….

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Like interviewing the boss.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

JJEToday  06:56 am JST

He said the Ukraine conflict has reshaped the military and economic balance of power around the world but most Americans have no idea because their media has fawned over Vladimir Zelensky and refused to talk to his Russian counterpart.

Yeah, Russia has been exposed to have a corruption ridden and ineffective military.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Watch the video with an open mind free-thinking people.

Yes, "free-thinkers" need to watch this video to get the truth from a guy who got canned from his previous "journalist" job for lying/defamation. Only he knows the real truth.

Hey, do you think Putin is going to double down on his now proven false claims of genocide in Ukraine?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Cards fanToday  07:05 am JST

Ummm. Obviously, you didn't watch it. You seem unaware it was an announcement of an impending interview that hasn't happened or been broadcast yet - because you can't fawn over a "fascist like dictator" in an in-person interview which hasn't transpired yet.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

JJE

Watch the video with an open mind free-thinking people.

So open minded, their brains have fallen out.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

ThubanToday  06:54 am JST

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They’re paying for much of it."

If Americans are footing the bill for the war, they should at least know why it started.

Yes I believe we know that tanks started rolling from Belarus towards Kyiv, and they weren't Belorussian tanks.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I watched it and it was pathetic. Fawning over a fascist like dictator like Putin. Tucker Carlson isn't a journalist,

He is, look at his credentials and let’s not forget who helped create the Daily Caller. What you mean is, you don’t like his journalism.

he's nothing but a propagandist.

The left have been saying this for years. We know, we know.

Yes, "Good on Tucker" for singing Putin's praise, say the rightists who supposedly do not support Russia. Very believable.

Yeah, whatever, anyway, I think it’s good that he has the Cuyans to have a sit down with Putin. I think a real journalist should be able to talk to anyone, good or bad. That is your job. I mean, Barbara Walters interviewed Fidel Castro, Mike Wallace did an interview with the Ayatollah Khomeini, and these were some of the worst people, so good on Tucker for getting the interview.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Tucker Carlson, a conservative American

Long passed time to stop using "conservative" to describe what is actually far right wing extremism, and Tucker is actually anti-American. Tucker, like so many of his ilk in Germany during the 1940's is just concerned about adding to his privilege class inherited wealth. He is like so many US Americans following a deranged dictator wannabe that see the US system and government as bad because people like them are expected to follow laws and pay taxes, while claiming to be "patriots". Carlson like his idol won't lift a finger to help the country, and cares nothing about those not born into the upper caste, except to see them as dupes in trying to sell them their brand of ideological snake oil. If all you've got is 'that would be' save it.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Carlson is pure rightist corporate funded agit-prop. 

Not anymore, Getting fired from Fox was the best thing that could happen to him. On Twitter alone he has over 11 million followers and growing fast.

He was called out and humiliated once by Jon Stewart for this,

No, he wasn’t, I remember that infamous interview. And let’s not forget, Stewart is a comedian, he’s nowhere near anything close to a journalist.

and it looks like it is coming around again

Hmmm.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

He aired a firestorm of conspiracy theories -- from the "great replacement" of white Americans

Tucker’s really moved on from the days when he was begging Hunter Biden to write a recommendation letter to Georgetown University to help his son Buckley Carlson get accepted — even though Hunter barely knew Buckley. Tucker is an elite who will use other elites to give his family members a leg up over more deserving hardworking members of society.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/05/19/look-time-tucker-carlson-asked-hunter-biden-favor/

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Carlson is a proven scammer.

Hard to know what he actually thinks of Putin.

Carlson lies to children for a living. What a low-life

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Ummm. Obviously, you didn't watch it.

Ummm...Actually, I did watch it. Ree

You seem unaware it was an announcement of an impending interview that hasn't happened or been broadcast yet - because you can't fawn over a "fascist like dictator" in an in-person interview which hasn't transpired yet.

I am well aware the interview has not yet happened, it's even in the headline. I am also well aware Tucker Carlson is not a reputable journalist, and has repeatedly played footsi with fascists like Putin. I'm also aware that freedom of speech and expression are foreign concepts in Putin's Russia. It is illegal to criticize the war in Ukraine. Am I to believe a hack like TX is going to hard questions? No. Am I under the impression he is even allowed to ask hard questions? No.

Tucker has already given the game away when he claims that most westerners don't know the "truth." He's there to spread pro-Russian propaganda in the west, and I certainly hope the feds have an eye on him.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If you watch the actual video announcement, you will/would know the following:

1) entire video will be put on Carlson's website with no paywall (and on X, which Musk has pledged not to censor).

2) the video will be put whole and unedited.

3) Carlson contacted Zelensky with a request for a similar interview but has so far received no reply.

4) he paid for the trip himself.

5) a similar interview was derailed by the Biden administration while he was working at FOX.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

bass4funk

I watched it and it was pathetic. Fawning over a fascist like dictator like Putin. Tucker Carlson isn't a journalist,

He is, look at his credentials and let’s not forget who helped create the Daily Caller. What you mean is, you don’t like his journalism.

Yeah, and he was fired from 3 major cable news networks.

Journalism requires you to be unbiased, not publish misleading information, double check your sources etc. Tucker doesn't do that.

Interviewing a propagandist will only generate propaganda.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Tucker Carlson + Trump + Fox Faux News + The Republican Party + Putin . . . They all go together so splendidly, don’t they?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Long passed time to stop using "conservative" to describe what is actually far right wing extremism, and Tucker is actually anti-American.

To the left, not to the majority of traditional Americans, this is why the Dems are getting smashed in every single poll.

Tucker, like so many of his ilk in Germany during the 1940's is just concerned about adding to his privilege class inherited wealth.

We as Americans are all concerned about wealth because the Middle class is rapidly disappearing.

He is like so many US Americans following a deranged dictator wannabe that see the US system and government as bad because people like them are expected to follow laws and pay taxes,

It’s safe to say this current….uh, government is raping us on taxes and money, wealth, safety and security as well as education.

while claiming to be "patriots". Carlson like his idol won't lift a finger to help the country,

He is, a journalist and that is through being informative and passing on vital information to all Americans, what they do with it is up to them. He is definitely without a doubt a patriot in every sense of the word.

and cares nothing about those not born into the upper caste, except to see them as dupes in trying to sell them their brand of ideological snake oil.

That has been the Democrat party for 3 years

If all you've got is 'that would be' save it

Naw, he’s an American not beholden to the corporate or left.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

JJE

3) Carlson contacted Zelensky with a request for a similar interview but has so far received no reply.

Why would you have interview with a hack, when you can get an interview with The Economist:

https://www.economist.com/europe/2024/01/01/a-new-years-interview-with-volodymr-zelensky

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Totally unimportant news. Carlson will be so awestruck by Putin he wouldn’t dare question anything the dictator said. A pure fluff piece for the radical conservatives to get all excited over.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He is, look at his credentials and let’s not forget who helped create the Daily Caller. What you mean is, you don’t like his journalism.

No, I meant exactly what I said. What "credentials" does he have?

The left have been saying this for years. We know, we know.

"The left" reverse uno. Genius point.

Yeah, whatever, anyway, I think it’s good that he has the Cuyans to have a sit down with Putin

Not the cajones, the rubles. He's got the rubles.

think a real journalist should be able to talk to anyone, good or bad.

He's not a real journalist though. He's so bad at it, he got canned.

Not anymore, Getting fired from Fox was the best thing that could happen to him.

Yes, getting fired from his job and having his viewership to a mere fraction of his old numbers is the "best thing that's ever happened to him." Great point, genius.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tucker's announcement got some 20 million views in well under an hour. That could be a record or near it at the very least.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Oh, boy. This guy will lob Katie Couric type softballs at Putin and then the agenda the right has will be reinforced. I can't wait to see the rehearsed interview. I won't learn anything new, I know, but it will probably be entertaining.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

3) Carlson contacted Zelensky with a request for a similar interview but has so far received no reply.

Zelenskyy probably doesn’t open mails from Nigerian Princes either.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

the establishment and their media is all super nervous and seem distraught they can’t stop this.

All they and they left can do is uncomfortably attack the interviewer and speculate.

Which means this is definitely something I want to see happen.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Which means this is definitely something I want to see happen.

Amen brother, I too can't what to have Russian propaganda shoved down my throat. That's how I know Ukraine is bad and Russia is good!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

