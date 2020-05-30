U.S. police officer who kneeled on black man's neck charged with third-degree murder

A Minneapolis policeman accused of killing unarmed African-American George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was taken into custody Friday and charged with third-degree murder, officials said.
Derek Chauvin is one of four officers who were fired shortly after an explosive video emerged showing a handcuffed Floyd lying on the street as an officer identified as Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for at least five minutes on Monday.
The death of the 46-year-old Floyd has sparked days of sometimes violent demonstrations in Minneapolis and other US cities over police brutality against African-Americans.
So far, hundreds of shops have been damaged and a police station set on fire.
"Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in custody," Hennepin county prosecutor Mike Freeman told reporters.
"Chauvin has been charged... with murder and with manslaughter," he added, specifying to reporters that the charge was third-degree murder.
Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota applauded Chauvin's arrest, calling it "the first step towards justice."
In the graphic video footage, Floyd is seen saying that he cannot breathe. Eventually he went silent and limp, and he was later declared dead.
Protests swelled after federal authorities said Thursday that they were making the case a top priority but announced no arrests at that time.
Overnight, demonstrators broke through law enforcement barriers to overtake the Minneapolis police station where the four officers blamed for Floyd's death were based.
A fire broke out and soon became an inferno that engulfed the structure.
Minnesota's national guard announced that 500 troops were being deployed Friday for peacekeeping amid signs that the anger was nowhere near dissipating.
President Donald Trump blasted local officials and labelled the protesters "thugs," threatening a harsh crackdown.
"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen," Trump tweeted.
"Just spoke to (Minnesota) Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
Twitter concealed that tweet, saying it violated its policy on glorifying violence.
Former President Barack Obama said Friday he shared the "anguish" of millions of Americans over Floyd's death and that racism cannot be "normal" in the United States.
"It can't be 'normal,'" Obama, the first black U.S. president, said in a statement. "If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better."© 2020 AFP
Burning Bush
China should sanction the US for these human rights violations.
Mr. Noidall
I think the thug with a badge deserves a 2nd degree murder charge. Looking at the video, Chauvin dug his knee deeper into to Floyd's neck after in became apparent to everybody on the scene that Floyd was unconscious. Chauvin maintained a smug face the whole time, striking the pose of a big game hunter leaning over his prize. To me, that shows intent. Not premeditated; but Chauvin watched Floyd's life drain from his body with indifference and drove his knee in deeper as Floyd took his last breaths. But I understand that a manslaughter charge has a near certainty of sticking more than a higher charge.
oldman_13
There are three more officers that need to be charged as soon as possible. They are accessories to murder as well.
theFu
The US interpretations of legal protections by the SCOTUS has gone too far towards protecting law enforcement since they first began doing that 60-something years ago.
Police training has become far too aggressive and needs to step back to the Andy Griffin methods for initial contacts, not Judge Dredd methods. And the courts need to drastically change their protection of police at any cost rulings.
If there are 3 cops on 1 guy and they cannot subdue him within 30 seconds, then there's a problem. The cops need to be better trained or get more help.
Every death while either being held or captured by police needs a federal investigation. Local and state officials have proven they cannot be trusted with those investigations.
We owe this to our fellow citizens. One day, it might be you, your spouse, your child, or grandchild being arrested by the police. Don't they deserve the best, safest, treatment, possible too?