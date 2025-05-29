U.S. court blocks Trump's tariffs; says president exceeded his authority

A U.S. trade court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's tariffs from going into effect in a sweeping ruling that the president overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the United States than they buy.
The Court of International Trade said the U.S. Constitution gives Congress exclusive authority to regulate commerce with other countries that is not overridden by the president's emergency powers to safeguard the U.S. economy.
"The court does not pass upon the wisdom or likely effectiveness of the President's use of tariffs as leverage. That use is impermissible not because it is unwise or ineffective, but because [federal law] does not allow it," a three-judge panel said in the decision.
The Trump administration minutes later filed a notice of appeal and questioned the authority of the court. The decisions of the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade, which hears disputes involving international trade and customs laws, can be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court.
Trump has made charging U.S. importers tariffs on goods from foreign countries the central policy of his ongoing trade wars, which have severely disrupted global trade flows and roiled financial markets.
Companies of all sizes have been whipsawed by Trump's swift imposition of tariffs and sudden reversals as they seek to manage supply chains, production, staffing and prices.
A White House spokesperson on Wednesday said U.S. trade deficits with other countries constituted "a national emergency that has decimated American communities, left our workers behind, and weakened our defense industrial base – facts that the court did not dispute."
"It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency," Kush Desai, the spokesperson, said in a statement.
Financial markets cheered the ruling. The U.S. dollar rallied following the court's order, surging against currencies such as the euro, yen and the Swiss franc in particular. Wall Street futures rose and equities across Asia also rose.
The ruling, if it stands, blows a giant hole through Trump's strategy to use steep tariffs to wring concessions from trading partners, draw manufacturing jobs back to U.S. shores and shrink a $1.2 trillion U.S. goods trade deficit, which were among his key campaign promises.
Without the instant leverage provided by the tariffs of 10% to 54% that Trump declared under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) -- which is meant to address "unusual and extraordinary" threats during a national emergency -- the Trump administration would have to take a slower approach of lengthier trade investigations under other trade laws to back its tariff threats.
The ruling came in a pair of lawsuits, one filed by the nonpartisan Liberty Justice Center on behalf of five small U.S. businesses that import goods from countries targeted by the duties and the other by 13 U.S. states.
The companies, which range from a New York wine and spirits importer to a Virginia-based maker of educational kits and musical instruments, have said the tariffs will hurt their ability to do business.
"There is no question here of narrowly tailored relief; if the challenged Tariff Orders are unlawful as to Plaintiffs they are unlawful as to all," the trade court wrote in its decision.
At least five other legal challenges to the tariffs are pending.
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, a Democrat whose office is leading the states' lawsuit, called Trump's tariffs unlawful, reckless and economically devastating.
"This ruling reaffirms that our laws matter, and that trade decisions can’t be made on the president’s whim," Rayfield said in a statement.
Trump has claimed broad authority to set tariffs under IEEPA. The law has historically been used to impose sanctions on enemies of the U.S. or freeze their assets. Trump is the first U.S. president to use it to impose tariffs.
The Justice Department has said the lawsuits should be dismissed because the plaintiffs have not been harmed by tariffs that they have not yet paid, and because only Congress, not private businesses, can challenge a national emergency declared by the president under IEEPA.
In imposing the tariffs in early April, Trump called the trade deficit a national emergency that justified his 10% across-the-board tariff on all imports, with higher rates for countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits, particularly China.
Many of those country-specific tariffs were paused a week later. The Trump administration on May 12 said it was also temporarily reducing the steepest tariffs on China while working on a longer-term trade deal. Both countries agreed to cut tariffs on each other for at least 90 days.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Express sister
Chalk up another fat L for Donald.
Blacklabel
the what? We didn’t elect these people either.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
So what's the national emergency that require these tariffs?
Some dude
It would almost be worth setting up an account on the ironically-named Truth Social just to see the reaction from the MAGA dregs, let alone from Trump himself.
u_s__reamer
As Trump tries to push the envelope of executive power with his tariffs, he's only clogging up the nation's toilet. What a loser!
GuruMick
Here we go again, Judges interpreting decades old legal precedents, actual legal rules and requirements and stopping a POTUS from ignoring established law.
The Court ruled something minor like the US Constitution gives CONGRESS the power to rule on matters of international trade.
MAGA has second rate lawyers when they try rubbish like this
nandakandamanda
A flicker of sanity prevails. No guns in Dodge!
Express sister
You're gonna lose it when you find out about police officers.
GuruMick
Blacklabel....please google "seperation of powers " before you again post "we didnt elect these people "
Its a bedrock concept in most western democracies, including the USA.
Puts some restraint on the power of any single branch of Government....and Lord knows the US needs some restraint put on the person currently King...er, I mean Pres.
bass4funk
No worries, the Supreme Court will slap this down as well, I think it’s kind of funny how desperate the Dems are, they know full well they won’t be able to completely stop this, it’s just inevitable and a matter of time.
Some dude
Its a bedrock concept in most western **democracies, including the USA.**
I think you might have stumbled across a fatal flaw here.
HopeSpringsEternal
Plenty of emergencies, both economic and non-economic, like job and investment losses due to unfair trade practices like dumping, restricting access to markets with various non-tariff barriers and let's not forget fentanyl pouring across the border, stealing IP etc.
itsonlyrocknroll
Irrespective of the political affiliation, a person's association with a particular political party, ideology,
Elected government by the people for the people must be free able to carry out whether right left, or centre, electoral commitments to fulfil government policies in office.
These unelected political motivatedJudges interferences, are not accountable to the people.
They should be if necessary disbarred.
Blacklabel
police officers are blocking the policies of our elected President?
stormcrow
Trump is in self-destruction mode right now, so the courts actually did Trump a favor and saved Trump from himself.
Blacklabel
so which branch is “restraining” these judges?
HopeSpringsEternal
Also, an emergency now that due to outsourcing, US has become reliant upon others to provide for national security, things like chips, ships, rare earths, pharma, etc.
All recall dark days of Covid, non-existent medical supplies due to supply chain reliance upon China, China hording etc. Imagine a conflict with China?!
Trump's Economic Policies, including Trade and Tariffs, designed to eliminate above emergencies, clearly persistent and growing threats to US National Security
Some dude
so which branch is “restraining” these judges?
The branch that understands the law?
Peppermint
The Supreme Court.
Blacklabel
Which branch is that?
Blacklabel
Don’t tell me the judicial branch (the only branch of unelected people) gets to “restrain” itself?
Express sister
They are unelected and enforce the law. They even arrest elected officials.
Since you apparently think that the elected should have primacy over and be able to ignore the unelected, why didn't you get mad at Ras Baraka being arrested?
Or do you just want to say what we all know you believe: the law should protect but not bind the far-right, while it should bind but not protect anyone else.
Blacklabel
the Supreme Court is not a branch of out government.
Underworld
bass4funk
Here we go again, unelected Judges trying to determine US National Security, Foreign Policy, National Emergencies etc. SCOTUS will slap them down.
It's not Dems that want this, it's Wall street and Main street. The don't want a tariff induced recession:
Financial markets cheered the ruling. The U.S. dollar rallied following the court's order, surging against currencies such as the euro, yen and the Swiss franc in particular. Wall Street futures rose and equities across Asia also rose.
Express sister
While judges can interpret laws, Congress passes them. If Congress passes an amendment to the Constitution that says "Donald Trump is the all-powerful King of the land, and all other articles and amendments to this constitution are subordinate to this amendment," then there wouldn't be much room for them to interpret this any other way. Sadly for you, this is unlikely to pass Congress, because only MAGA are that crazed.
I hope this has been helpful.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
That doesn't constitute an emergency. It's been like that for decades.
deanzaZZR
Bravo states Attorney Generals.
itsonlyrocknroll
Surely the people will see the danger of a biased political motivated Judiciary interfering in democratically elected government policy
Blocking policy, these Judges are not, never were accountable to fulfil.
Also, the consequences of such actions/overreach??
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
All of these issues do not constitute an emergence=y and can be resolved through the WTO.
Peppermint
Yes. It has — and has always had — its own system of checks and balances. Is this first time you’re hearing this very old foundation of constitutional law?
Also, the President gets to appoint federal judges, so that’s why they are, and will always be, unelected. Any other simple questions?
deanzaZZR
Someone skipped Civics class in high school.
Underworld
itsonlyrocknroll
Unlikely.
They aren't blocking policy. Trump can still carry out his policy, he just needs to do it through Congress.
Nope.
Blacklabel
not in the least.
so if congress passes a law who “restrains” them?
Express sister
Seems like if you overreach your authority, the courts slap you down. Like what happened to Donald Trump in this story. Did you read it? Do MAGA read?
Express sister
I suppose you'd have to have an appreciation for American culture.
The President has the authority to veto bills passed by Congress except in exceptional circumstances.
elephant200
America is no longer a lawful country , the POTUS does not respect law, how many court orders he has violated until now just 5 months incumbent? By the way, he is a dangerous sex predator who has multiple counts of sexual assaults women and many accusations about him.
Poor America, why you deserve this? Because your jealousy of China, right. M.A.G.A. good night and good luck !