U.S. appeals court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A U.S. federal appeals court Saturday halted a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push millions of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting COVID-19 shots.
The New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court."
The traditionally conservative court ordered the government to reply to the motion for a permanent injunction by 5 p.m. Monday.
Petitioners include five strongly Republican states -- Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah and Mississippi -- as well as several private companies and religious groups.
If upheld, the suspension would represent a stunning setback to one of Biden's most far-reaching and high-impact efforts to secure the widespread immunization of American workers ahead of a winter when a resurgence of COVID-19 is expected.
There was no immediate reaction from the Biden administration.
But Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a conservative Republican who has opposed mask and vaccine mandates, applauded the decision in a post on Twitter.
"Emergency hearings will take place soon," he said. "We will have our day in court to strike down Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of authority."
Vaccine mandates have a long history in the U.S., but have generally been issued by cities or states.
At issue here is the constitutionality of a U.S. president issuing such a sweeping nationwide mandate.
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, among those filing suit to block the Biden mandate, said Saturday on CNN that the president had exceeded his authority.
"The fight is not over," Paxton tweeted earlier, "and I will never stop resisting this Admin’s unconstitutional overreach!"
Around 58 percent of the total U.S. population was fully vaccinated as of early November, up from half in August as mandates began to be announced.
Biden on Thursday had set a January 4 deadline for employees in large companies to be fully vaccinated -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce.
"Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic," he said.
"Businesses have more power than ever before to accelerate our path out of this pandemic, save lives, and protect our economic recovery."
Mandates announced earlier by several major employers have had impressive results.
They included United Airlines, which told its 67,000 U.S.-based staff to get the jab or face termination.
By Thursday, 2,000 had sought medical or religious exemptions and all but a handful of the rest had complied.
Tyson Foods, one of the biggest meatpacking companies in the world, announced in August that all of its 120,000 staff would need to be vaccinated.
Around 96 percent have fallen into line, the New York Times reported.
The U.S. military, which has told all serving personnel they must be vaccinated -- or face consequences -- reports rates above 95 percent in all services.© 2021 AFP
Burning Bush
The mandates are unlawful, immoral and unAmerican.
And they violate the Nuremberg code and several UN Charters on human rights.
Freedom doesn't come from being issued a QR code from the government, it comes from not needing one.
Kentarogaijin
A country divided by absolutely any issue and that politicizes all its problems, even a mask or a vaccine that saves lives, with half the country blaming the other half has been a retrograde, pachydermic, backward country that is destined to self-destruction..
The quarter of an hour of fame is ending, time for the soon arrival to power of the great Red Dragon of the East.
The fall does not stop ..
The typical pretext of the rusty conservatives to pretend to continue wanting to be "free, belligerent and rebellious" want to live like 300 years ago..
Talking about human rights that the pathetic GOP violates everyday.. Lol...
Kentarogaijin
By the way, third world..
Lol..
Yrral
This has no barren on others regions in the US, but Texas and all circuit these states, their was are multiple appeals courts, this one is made up of right wing crazies
Yrral
Burn Bush name one court that have upheld your legal views,you probably have had the advice if a lawyer on this rulung
William Bjornson
"...that is destined to self-destruction." -Kentarogaijin
Maybe it looks like 'self'-destruction, but the U.S. is being deliberately DRIVEN to that destruction by voices which would dominate it and use it to their own ends (as we see) and the worst of those being the zionist Rupert Murdoch's media empire but with many paid attending voices on both sides of the programmed political divide also adding to the CONSTANT Goebbels/Bernays cacophony in which Americans are bathed daily. The same techniques used to drive Germany insane in the 1930's are in full effect in American media today in EVERYTHING. What to do?
plasticmonkey
Biden’s mandates are designed to save lives and get the country moving again. Abbott and Paxton’s lawsuits are designed to score political points with MAGA voters and their big boss man.
non party
How does that Judge dare to suspend our Holy saint Biden's mandate????
This is not acceptable. That judge should be hanged .... or how our Kim Jong Un handles his opponents .. or How Xi handles his opponents ..
I can not sleep after hearing this judgment ... ( reading the article in the JT) cry ..... tears ...
The Avenger
Conservatives claim they will fight a civil war - but they're afraid of a vaccination.
The Fifth Circuit is one of the most conservative Appeals Court in the nation. It is likely that other Appeal Courts will rule differently. It will be up to the U.S. Supreme Court to reconcile the differing Appeal Court opinions.