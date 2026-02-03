U.S. cuts tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to end Russian oil purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had agreed on a trade deal with India that slashes U.S. tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50% in exchange for India lowering trade barriers, stopping its purchases of Russian oil and buying oil instead from the U.S. and potentially Venezuela.
"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%," Trump said in a social media post following a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A White House official told Reuters that the U.S. was rescinding a punitive, 25% duty on all imports from India over its purchases of Russian oil that had stacked on top of a 25% "reciprocal" tariff rate.
U.S.-listed shares of major Indian companies rallied on the news. IT consulting firm Infosys was up 3.53% in afternoon trading, consultancy Wipro rose 7% , HDFC Bank gained 3.4% and the iShares MSCI India exchange-traded fund rallied 3.3%.
Modi also committed India to "BUY AMERICAN at a much higher level," in addition to buying more than $500 billion worth of U.S. energy, including coal, along with technology, agricultural and other products, Trump added.
"They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO," Trump said of India.
Until Trump returned to office and raised U.S. tariff rates to double-digit levels last year, India had some of the world's highest tariffs, with a simple applied rate of 15.6% and an effective applied tariff of 8.2%, according to World Trade Organization data.
Trump's Truth Social message provided few details, including on the start date for the tariff reductions, the trade barrier reductions and which U.S. products India had committed to purchasing.
Previous trade deals with other major Asian trading partners including Japan and South Korea have included commitments to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into U.S. industries, but the India announcement did not mention any specific investments.
A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more details. India's trade and foreign affairs ministries did not respond to a request for comment sent after office hours in New Delhi.
The deal brings India "broadly in line with its Asian peers on tariff rates," of 15-19%, said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global, adding that it would eliminate a disproportionate drag on India's exports and its rupee currency.
Indian markets had been battered since the tariffs were levied by Washington, making it the worst-performing market among emerging nations in 2025, with record outflows of foreign investors.
"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%," Modi said in a social media post on X. "Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."
India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said the deal would draw the U.S. and Indian economies closer together.
"This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world. It will help India get technology from the U.S.," Goyal said in a post on X.
The deal comes less than a week after India signed a long-awaited trade deal with the European Union that is expected to eliminate or reduce tariffs on 96.6% of traded goods by value. That deal excludes EU soybeans, beef, sugar, rice and dairy from tariff reductions.
On Saturday, Trump teased a potential deal for India to buy Venezuelan oil after the U.S. seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military raid in early January.
The deal followed months of tense trade negotiations between the world's two largest democracies.
Last August, Trump doubled duties on imports from India to 50% to pressure New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil, and earlier this month said the rate could rise again if it did not curb its purchases.
Purchases of Venezuelan oil would help replace some of the Russian oil bought by India, the world's third-biggest oil importer.
India relies heavily on oil imports, covering around 90% of its needs, and importing cheaper Russian oil has helped lower its import costs since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022 and western nations slapped sanctions on its energy exports.
Recently India has begun to slow its purchases from Russia. In January, they were around 1.2 million barrels per day, and are projected to decline to about 1 million bpd in February and 800,000 bpd in March, according to a Reuters report.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
Cochise
TaiwanIsNotChina
I remember when people insisted India would never betray "ally" russia.
quercetum
Washington is giving up the very leverage it once used to lecture New Delhi about “bad behavior.”
Exxon looked at Venezuelan crude, shrugged, and said, “Nah, we’re good.” So the oil had to go somewhere.
In the end, the U.S. wanted to punish Russia, sideline Venezuela, and pressure India. Instead it’s cutting tariffs for India, watching Venezuelan oil sail west, and discovering that the only thing sanctions reliably punish is the person who thought they’d work.
There comes a point when you have to stop pretending that tariffs and sanctions amount to a governing philosophy.
This administration talks as if the world can be bent into shape by threatening duties here, penalties there, a little economic sabre‑rattling for good measure. But after all the bluster, what’s left is the unmistakable sound of nothing happening.
Time to think about leadership that understands the scale of the challenge, not just the volume of the rhetoric. Because tariffs and sanctions won’t defeat manufacturing powerhouses and markets with a billion consumers.
bass4funk
Blacklabel
Ok this is great to hear! Any complainers? Or great job Trump!?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Bankrupting poodle russia would be something. Whether it will happen in time to make up for Trump's other failures, I don't know.
DevilKingOfTheSixthHeaven
A deal with Trump administration is not worth the paper it's signed on.
And India will look for the best business deal that it can get.
Venezuela's oil was attractive as long as it was sanctioned and selling at large discounts. Now it's no longer the case.
Same goes for Russian oil. If Russia offers bigger discounts there is no reason why India will not buy, Trump or no Trump.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/trumps-india-oil-diplomacy-wont-defy-market-forces-2026-02-02/
ClippetyClop
Modi will ignore it and Putin will tell Trump to ignore Modi ignoring it.
bass4funk
Well, that's your personal opinion.
That is why they are doing this.
You don't know what's going on behind the scenes, seriously.
I think there is more to this than meets the eye, doubt India from these latest talks will go that route.
HopeSpringsEternal
More great news and yes, plenty of Russian oil will still end up in India via 3rd countries in order to be refined no matter what this trade deal says, as Indian refiners need product, not enough excess supply available
ian
Definitely a big score for the US getting India to stop buying Russian and buy US instead
ian
India definitely a big winner
ian
TokyoLiving
It's just a distraction for the pathetic orange clown, India won't give up cheap and abundant Russian oil..
Eric
Still 18% of tariffs has to pay. India has to pay market price of oil from US approved oil producing countries which is very expensive. No discounted Russian oil imported is a death kiss to India's fragile economy !
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump, just since April, has massively reduced the US Trade Deficit, along with spurring record +18Trillion in CAPEX to US, from all corners of the World.
See above, US trade deficit to continue falling SHARPLY!
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's voters understand he's busying opening up formally closed markets, India being a case in point, but across the entire world, while requiring many to produce in America in order to avoid tariffs, thus increasing jobs, productivity, national security, etc.
America's productivity grew at 4.9% in 4Q, unheard of, as 4Q inflation annualized, just 1.3%, America's becoming very rich due to Trump, far more secure from economic threats abroad, derisking & opening up markets like India!
rocketpig
Be careful what you believe. Nowadays it is very popular to tell the truth but not all of it. An example would be the recent troops sent by Norway, UK, France and Germany to Greenland to help the Danes. But the media does not tell you that only 2 from Norway, 1 from UK, 13 from France and 15 from Germany, the latter even only stayed less than 48 hours. There are side deals in this US-India-Putin thing that is not reported.
wallace
Without a signed trade agreement, Trump's word cannot be trusted, as we have all seen many times when he decides to change a tariff rate willy-nilly. Trump uses tariffs to threaten a country and make it bend to his wishes. He is a disaster with trade.
ian
Even with a signed trade agreement, trump's words cannot be trusted.
But until he backs out of his words I guess the trade deal stands
okinawarides
"I remember when people insisted India would never betray "ally" russia"
Oh look at that. I remember people whining about Trump not putting any pressure on Russia.
ian
Has trump made any friends lately?
Cochise
Nowadays it is very popular to tell the truth but not all of it. An example would be the recent troops sent by Norway, UK, France and Germany to Greenland to help the Danes. But the media does not tell you that only 2 from Norway, 1 from UK, 13 from France and 15 from Germany, the latter even only stayed less than 48 hours.
And some people wonder why we have zero trust in MSM.
bass4funk
India?
Depends, treaties can be broken as well, all you have to do is look at what happened with the Iran Treaty
I would definitely disagree with that
TaiwanIsNotChina
Good going on that action only 1 year late and with countless other things to Ukraine's detriment.
okinawarides
Good going on that action only 1 year late and with countless other things to Ukraine's detriment.
So do you appreciate Trump reaching this agreement with India or not? Odds are the Trump obsessed will just whine either way.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The report card will be filled in depending on whether russian assets sit on the Danube Commission in 3 years time and not before.
Eric
Even the agreement to be signed on paper but Trump can torn the papers at anytime he wants when he yelling : This is not fair, that country is taking advantages from us. It is pointless to negotiate with him !