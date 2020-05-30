U.S. cuts WHO ties over virus; takes action over Hong Kong

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak in China and will begin the process of withdrawing special trade benefits for Hong Kong because of the Chinese government's imposition of a new security law in the semi-autonomous city.
The two measures, combined with the cancellation of visas for some Chinese citizens, come as a rift between the two countries widens.
Trump, who has complained for weeks about the World Trade Organization as the virus death toll surged in the United States, said the global health body failed to adequately respond to the outbreak because China has “total control” over the global organization.
“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act," the president said from the White House. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating the relationship.”
The U.S. is the largest source of financial support for the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the U.S. would be “redirecting” the money to “other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without providing specifics. He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured it to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.
He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.
Tensions over Hong Kong have been increasing for more than a year as China has cracked down on protesters and sought to exert more control over the former British territory.
Trump said the administration would begin eliminating the “full range” of agreements that had given Hong Kong a relationship with the U.S. that mainland China lacked, including on trade and extradition. He said the State Department would begin warning U.S. citizens of the threat of surveillance and arrest when visiting the city.
The president also said the U.S. would be suspending entry of certain Chinese citizens. He didn't provide specifics, but officials said this week that the administration was considering expelling thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at U.S. universities.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SimondB
With the current state of the "leadership" in the USA these days, I'm more than happy that the US is no longer part of WHO. And it's not just WHO - it is any international body the Trump despises. Probably because he thinks he knows better than anyone else (on any subject). So off you go Trump, and don't let the door hit you on the way out.
klausdorth
Donnie the Great has spoken once again.
Another contract terminated, another agreement "killed".
This is how many so far? The "Master of Disaster",
Dinesh
Very good move ... at least he has the courage to oppose China than any other world leader at present ...
Yrral
Opposing China, when you want to be like them, this will make the people of Hong Kong lives more worst
rainyday
What a sick idiot.
The world needs a coordinated response to the pandemic if we are going to get out of it and now the US is no longer part of the only international body which serves that function. Because Trump needs a scapegoat for another one of his failings.
This will just put more deaths on his hands.
Only_In_Japan
World health, or world trade, JT?
The Avenger
IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC!!!
He's using any form of chaos he can to divert the attention of his supporters, the news media and voters away from the real issues........
100,000+ deaths and counting.
Another police related death to a black man.