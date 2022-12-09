Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Harry Dunn, 19, was killed outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, central England in 2019 by a U.S. diplomat's wife driving on the wrong side of the road Photo: AFP
world

U.S. diplomat's wife gets suspended sentence for fatal UK crash

0 Comments
LONDON

A U.S. diplomat's wife on Thursday narrowly avoided jail in Britain for killing a teenage motorcyclist by driving on the wrong side of the road and then fleeing the country.

Anne Sacoolas was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, during which period she faces jail if she commits another offense.

She did not attend the sentencing hearing in London in person and followed proceedings by video-link.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 when his motorbike collided with Sacoolas's car that she was driving on the wrong side of the road near a U.S. airbase in southern England.

She left Britain after the accident and the U.S. government claimed she had immunity from criminal prosecution because she was at the base as a dependent of her husband.

A request for her extradition was denied, turning the case into a high-profile diplomatic spat between London and Washington.

Sacoolas was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving which carries a maximum jail term of five years.

Sacoolas had declined to attend court in person on the advice of the U.S. government, her employer, which claimed her presence could "place significant U.S. interests at risk".

"I'm deeply sorry for the pain I've caused," she said in a statement read by her lawyer ahead of the sentencing at the Old Bailey court in central London.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Sacoolas that her behavior "was not far short of deliberately dangerous driving" and passed the threshold for a custodial sentence.

"You drove along the wrong side of the road for much more than a moment and you did not realize what you were doing even when you were approaching a bend," she told her.

But the judge cited mitigating factors including the fact that Sacoolas is the mother of young children "who would suffer disproportionate harm" if she were imprisoned.

She had also pleaded guilty and shown "genuine remorse".

Outside court, Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles, who has mounted a three-year campaign to get Sacoolas to be held accountable, hailed the sentence as "job done".

"Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record for the rest of her life -- that was something she never thought she would see, the U.S. government never thought it would see."

Since the accident, Dunn's parents had been leading a high-profile fight to achieve justice for their son while U.S. authorities stonewalled requests for extradition.

The judge praised Dunn's parents' "calm and dignified persistence" in pushing for justice since the crash, saying they had gone through "three years of heartbreak and effort".

Foreign minister James Cleverly said he hoped the sentence "provides some closure" to the family.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo