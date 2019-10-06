Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. diplomat's wife leaves UK amid fatal crash investigation

0 Comments
LONDON

The wife of an American diplomat has left the country after reportedly becoming a suspect in a fatal traffic accident.

Police in Northamptonshire said Saturday they had been treating an unidentified 42-year-old woman as a suspect and that she had indicated she didn't plan to leave Britain.

The woman has been widely described across British media as the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Police said they were preparing to arrest and formally interview the woman, who has not been officially named.

The accident on Aug 27 killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn after his motorcycle collided with a car near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford that's home to a signals intelligence station operated by the U.S. Air Force.

The U.S. Embassy in London offered its "deepest sympathies" to the family of the deceased and said it will continue to be in "close contact" with the appropriate British authorities.

"Any questions regarding a waiver of the immunity with regard to our diplomats and their family members overseas in a case like this receive intense attention at senior levels and are considered carefully given the global impact such decisions carry," a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said. "Immunity is rarely waived."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he called the U.S. Ambassador to express the UK's disappointment.

Police said they were "now exploring all opportunities through diplomatic channels to ensure the investigation continues to progress."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #49: Racial Profiling For ID Check Has Twitter Fuming

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Senko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining