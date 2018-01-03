U.S. dismisses North-South Korea talks as 'band-aid'

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations Tuesday dismissed as a "band-aid" the prospect of talks between North and South Korea, warning that Washington would never accept a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.
Responding to Seoul's offer of high-level talks with Pyongyang, Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters: "We won't take any of the talks seriously if they don't do something to ban all nuclear weapons in North Korea."
"We consider this to be a very reckless regime. We don't think we need a band-aid and we don't think we need to smile and take a picture.
"We think we need to have them stop nuclear weapons and they need to stop it now," she said, warning: "We will never accept a nuclear North Korea."
North Korea's race to build an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States with a nuclear warhead has prompted stepped up U.N. sanctions -- and raised fears of a nuclear conflict.
South Korea extended the offer of talks, to take place January 9, after the North's leader Kim Jong-Un called for better relations and said his country might attend the Winter Olympics.
President Donald Trump held up the development as proof the campaign of pressure was having a "big impact."
And when asked to comment on the prospect of direct Korean talks -- and whether such a development could upset its strategy on the crisis -- the White House said its policy remained unchanged.
"The United States is committed and will still continue to put maximum pressure on North Korea to change and make sure that it denuclearizes the peninsula," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.
"Our goals are the same and we share that with South Korea."
Washington has spearheaded the international push to sanction North Korea at the United Nations, which last year slapped three rafts of economic sanctions on the regime, targeting its oil, coal, iron, fisheries and textile sectors.
Responding to reports that Pyongyang may be preparing another missile test, Haley warned any such move would expose Kim's regime to further sanctions.
"I hope that does not happen. But if it does, we must bring even more measures to bear on the North Korean regime."© 2018 AFP
Burning Bush
I hope SK and NK simply ignore this hysterical little girl.
CrazyJoe
It would be fantastic if NK and SK can get to the bargaining table and come to a peaceful resolution. I am a little skeptical of Kim's motives but hopefully they're not malicious.
kurisupisu
Why is it acceptable for the US to have killed millions of Koreans and to have nuclear weapons whereas it is not for North Korea?
Surely, the 'reckless regime' is the US?
Weasel
Not sure if anyone is even listening to themselves these days. Haley has been advocating in the UN for the past few months for total isolation of North Korea. Trump as recently as November at the Yokota air base has advocated that he's open to talks with North Korea (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/05/donald-trump-i-would-sit-down-for-talks-with-kim-jong-un). Kim just keeps up the nuclear hellfire of the US banter just to get under Trump's skin.
I'm all for someone doing something to deescalate the situation, even if it's only a bandaid or Dennis Rodman way of starting to deal with the problem. You're not going to make any reach any headway in North / South path taking an East / West approach.
extanker
Because Kim Jung Un has shown that he is insane enough to actually use them.
SuperLib
Whatever Trump is doing isn't working. I can understand his desire for his base to blame others, but that won't solve anything, either.
China will continue to prop up NK until it's not in their bests interests to do so. The US should just keep moving heavy weapons into the area until China starts to take notice. If they don't like it....tough. They shouldn't be sending fuel to them.
Russia is a different story. They will also help NK but Trump is so desperate to be on good terms with Russia that Trump won't speak out against them. The only way we can really be on good terms with Russia is to let them have their way so Trump will have to balance letting Putin do what he wants while still trying to find a solution to the NK problem.
CrazyJoe
It looks as though "rocket man" has outsmarted the orange deal maker. Who knew diplomacy was so difficult.
Strangerland
So has Trump.
Tommy Jones
It does not matter whether the US will accept a nuclear armed DPRK bevause it is already the reality. For the US to not accept that the DPRK is a nuclear power is for the US to deny reality.
pacint
Tommy.
I hardly post on US politics, etc discussions. Tired of the mud-slinging from all sides.
But you are right NK is a nuclear power now, accept it and move forward.
That genie don't go back in the bottle.
To be honest looking at the last year I got to shake my head at the USA, NK been way more controlled and consistent.
US is the thin-skinned pachyderm in the porcelain shop.
Strangerland
A year and a half ago, I would have laughed at the idea that this quote could be taken seriously. Now it's reality. What a mess.
extanker
Please show me when Trump has fired a staff member by killing them with an anti-aircraft gun.
Or assasinated a family member with nerve agent.
Or sentenced a CNN anchor's entire family to hard labor for publicly criticizing him.
Trump is a whacko for sure, but when compared to Kim, he suddenly seems a lot less so.
Midnight Sun Tribe
Cuba was briefly a nuclear power... And that genii got put back in the bottle. So, there is no need to "accept the reality" of a nuclear North Korea.
pacint
Why hasn't it happened yet?
Cuba and NK are different scenarios.
Wallace Fred
So your solution is to let the masses freeze and starve without fuel? How in any sane world would that reduce animosity?
Accept or not, the genies already in the stratosphere. If pakistan can be accepted despite not being a signatory to the iaea, so can NK.
Tommy Jones
Pacint:
Agreed. Strange times when the the DPRK is the consistent, stable party and the US is unpredictable. Many would say the unpredictability is a benefit, but that seems to be just an excuse for lack of know-how. Unpredictability impedes movement forward on issues.
Cuba was never a nuclear power. It had nuclear weapons on its soil, but those were always under the control of the USSR. So no, there was never a loose genie that was put back in its bottle.
The DPRK is a nuclear power. That is the reality. Feel free to not accept reality, but it does nothing to address the issue of how to move forward.
Tommy Jones
This seems out of character for you, Super.
You know that the reason the DPRK acquired nukes was as a deterrent to perceived US aggression. If the US sends more heavy weapons to the area, the DPRK will simply continue on its current path. China would probably accelerate its weapons programs.
I'm not convinced China is sending fuel to the DPRK. Certainly companies from China are, but I doubt the government is complicit.
Wallace Fred
Nope. Just true colors shining through.
Tommy Jones
F. Wallace: It is heart wrenching that innocent people suffer in the DPRK. That said, what are the other less harmful, but realistic options for addressing this situation?
bass4funk
It would be nice, but the reality is, it won't fly. Never has and never will. The North and South will never see eye to eye on issues such as freedom or human rights and Kim's ambition to acquire nuclear weapons, we've been through this time and time again, these talks will fall and fail as well.
You have a lot of faith and faith is good, but we're talking about Kim.