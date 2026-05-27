 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Mullin participates in an event honoring fallen police officers at ICE Headquarters in Washington
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin delivers remarks at an event honoring fallen police officers and federal agents at ICE Headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Image: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
world

U.S. draws up plans to halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports

3 Comments
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Trump administration is drawing up plans to stop processing international ‌travelers and cargo at major U.S. airports in "sanctuary cities" that have declined to cooperate with an immigration crackdown.

The move could effectively halt international air travel and commerce at major ‌airports in Democratic states, with millions of foreign tourists ⁠expected to stream in for next month's start of ⁠the FIFA World ⁠Cup.

Mullin told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in an interview broadcast on ‌Tuesday that he had met White House officials but emphasized no decision had ⁠been made whether to proceed.

"We are ⁠currently - which we're not initiating yet - but we're currently drawing up plans," Mullin said.

"We shouldn't be processing international flights into their cities," he added, in a reference to sanctuary cities, where he suggested "local radical ⁠left Democrats aren't allowing us to do our job and enforce ⁠federal laws."

Last week, Reuters and other media ‌reported that Mullin had privately told U.S. travel executives his department could opt to stop customs and immigrations processing of international travelers.

The U.S. Justice Department published a list of so-called sanctuary cities and states that included many ‌cities with major international airports.

Among these were Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco.

Mullin first publicly made the threat in April during a dispute over funding for his department but said on Tuesday the idea was under active consideration.

Democrats say reforms are needed to rein in abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs ​and Border Protection (CBP), including the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January.

The U.S. Travel Association, which represents major airlines, hotels, car ‌rental firms and other travel companies, told Reuters on Friday its representatives had met Mullin.

Mullin "confirmed his previous comments that the administration is considering a withdrawal of CBP officers from international ‌airports in certain sanctuary cities," U.S. Travel added in a statement to ⁠Reuters.

It also flagged the devastating ⁠consequences for the travel industry and ​communities dependent on international visitors.

More than 50 million international travelers arrived ⁠at the three major ‌New York airports alone last year.

Reducing customs staffing at ​major airports would disrupt operations significantly for carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo, Airlines for America, a grouping of major passenger and cargo airlines, said last week.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Just do it already you authoritarian nitwits. What goes around comes around.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The Trump admin is happy to cause incalculable chaos and destruction to all American people because they don’t agree with or fall in line with the admin’s fascist policies. Only the cult members like this.

And these destructive actions are all because the right can’t win on ideas so they have to rig the system and hold a gun to everyone’s head to try to force them to comply.

But with every action they take, Trump and his anti-American goons make more and more enemies amongst the American people who will not take any more of the destruction from Trump.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bring Back the Yukata: Japan Needs Better Summer Workwear

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel