 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Convoy of cars leaves the U.S. embassy in Kyiv
FILE PHOTO: A convoy of cars leaves the U.S. embassy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/File Photo Image: Reuters/STRINGER
world

U.S. embassy in Kyiv shuts down over anticipated air attack

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has received information of a potential significant air attack on Wednesday and will be closed, the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the department said in a statement published on the website of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.

"The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

The warning comes a day after Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory, taking advantage of newly granted permission from the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the war's 1,000th day.

Russia had been warning the West for months that if Washington allowed Ukraine to fire U.S., British and French missiles deep into Russia, Moscow would consider those NATO members to be directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October that Moscow will respond to Ukraine's strikes with U.S.-made weapons deep into Russia.

On Tuesday, Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, with nuclear risks rising amid the highest tensions between Russia and West in more than half a century.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Wonder who's happier about this, vatniks or America First/ MAGA republicans? Both are openly pro-Putin.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Some dude

Today 04:29 pm JST

Wonder who's happier about this, vatniks or America First/ MAGA republicans? Both are openly pro-Putin.

Happy? That's twisted

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'm sure everyone who had/has a Ukraine flag in their bios are the happiest. They can't stop poking the Russian bear.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Happy? That's twisted

You must be new here. Both our resident vatniks / bot farm employees, and the rabid MAGA people, are gagging for the destruction of Ukraine. It may be for different reasons (the former because they still dream of Russia as a country which matters, the latter because they don't want the US spending a single cent on any other country), but neither have been shy about making their positions very, very clear.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mike_OxlongToday 04:44 pm JST

I'm sure everyone who had/has a Ukraine flag in their bios are the happiest. They can't stop poking the Russian bear.

Tanks were only rolling one way on Feb. 24th, 2022.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just a precautionary move as no one knows what war criminal Putin will do next.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog