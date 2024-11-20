U.S. embassy in Kyiv shuts down over anticipated air attack

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has received information of a potential significant air attack on Wednesday and will be closed, the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs said in a statement.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the department said in a statement published on the website of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.
"The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."
The warning comes a day after Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory, taking advantage of newly granted permission from the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the war's 1,000th day.
Russia had been warning the West for months that if Washington allowed Ukraine to fire U.S., British and French missiles deep into Russia, Moscow would consider those NATO members to be directly involved in the war in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October that Moscow will respond to Ukraine's strikes with U.S.-made weapons deep into Russia.
On Tuesday, Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, with nuclear risks rising amid the highest tensions between Russia and West in more than half a century.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
Some dude
Wonder who's happier about this, vatniks or America First/ MAGA republicans? Both are openly pro-Putin.
ian
Happy? That's twisted
Mike_Oxlong
I'm sure everyone who had/has a Ukraine flag in their bios are the happiest. They can't stop poking the Russian bear.
Some dude
Happy? That's twisted
You must be new here. Both our resident vatniks / bot farm employees, and the rabid MAGA people, are gagging for the destruction of Ukraine. It may be for different reasons (the former because they still dream of Russia as a country which matters, the latter because they don't want the US spending a single cent on any other country), but neither have been shy about making their positions very, very clear.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Tanks were only rolling one way on Feb. 24th, 2022.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Just a precautionary move as no one knows what war criminal Putin will do next.