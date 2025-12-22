 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in in Saint Petersburg, Russia
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff is seen in Moscow, Russia, April 25, 2025. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS./File Photo Image: Reuters/Kristina Kormilitsyna
world

U.S. envoy Witkoff calls Ukraine talks productive

8 Comments
By Steve Holland and Erin Banco
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida

Talks held between U.S., European and Ukrainian officials over the last three days in Florida ‌aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine were productive and focused on aligning positions, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring Ukraine and Russia to come to ⁠an agreement on ending the nearly four-year-old conflict as soon as ‍possible, but Russia wants to keep the Ukrainian areas it ‍has seized and Kyiv ‍has refused to cede ground.

After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev ⁠on Saturday, Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner met on Sunday with officials from Ukraine and Europe, and then separately with the ​Ukrainian delegation, led by senior official Rustem Umerov.

Witkoff, in a social media post, called Sunday's talks "productive and constructive" and focused on a "shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States and Europe."

He did not mention his talks with the Russians.

The meetings in Miami were the latest in a series of talks between the ⁠U.S., Russia and Ukraine on a U.S.-drafted 20-point plan to end the war.

Witkoff said the U.S.-Ukraine meeting focused on four key points: further development of the 20-point plan, a multilateral security guarantee framework, a U.S. security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development on economics and prosperity to rebuild Ukraine.

Negotiators focused especially on "timelines" and "sequencing of next steps," Witkoff said.

U.S., Ukrainian and European officials last week reported progress on security guarantees for Kyiv as part of the talks to end the war, but it remains unclear if those terms will be acceptable to Moscow.

"Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future," Witkoff said.

Prior to the Miami meeting, U.S. intelligence continued to indicate Putin ​has not abandoned his ambitions of taking over Ukrainian territory, according to six people familiar with the intelligence.

In response to a Reuters report on Friday, Director ⁠of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on X that U.S. intelligence assessments have shown Russia “does not currently have the capability to conquer and occupy all of Ukraine, let alone Europe.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina ‍Republican and close ally of Trump's, said on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday it ‌was still unclear if Putin ‌would accept the current deal.

If he does not, ‍Graham said, the Trump administration should adopt an approach similar to its recent actions with oil tankers ‌near Venezuela and "seize ships that are carrying sanctioned Russian oil.”

A ‍Russian refusal to accept the current proposal should also lead to labeling “Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for kidnapping 20,000 Ukrainian kids,” Graham said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

8 Comments
Login to comment

Any progress on russia accepting no limits on Ukraine's armed forces, champ?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Mr Zelensky your I’m is up, you’re no longer on the cover of Vogue and the talk of the town. Reality has set in and the world can see this is a lost cause for you. The ongoing corruption and theft of aid doesn’t help at all.

Time to be a man and accept a peace deal to save lives especially the children, you know it makes sense.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:42 am JST

Mr Zelensky your I’m is up, you’re no longer on the cover of Vogue and the talk of the town. Reality has set in and the world can see this is a lost cause for you.

That is up for Ukraine to decide. Not people bored of headlines.

Time to be a man and accept a peace deal to save lives especially the children, you know it makes sense.

Men fight for their countries and don't tell others not to do so...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Taiwan

Zelensky and his friends who are syphoning of loads of the dough coming into the country are certainly far away from any fighting. Mark my words, they are as corrupt if not more so than the Russians.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Talk is the word.

the Us, europeans, Ukraine can talk over nice lunches and dinners as much as they like but it is negotiating or surrendering to Russia that will need to be done.

at the battlefield, Russia is progressing over the entire line. Slowly but surely.

there is no win for Ukraine possible so a deal with Russia is needed yesterday rather than today. The collapse of the front is unavoidable

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

falseflagsteveToday 06:49 am JST

Zelensky and his friends who are syphoning of loads of the dough coming into the country are certainly far away from any fighting. Mark my words, they are as corrupt if not more so than the Russians.

Ukraine has never been free of the russian to do better and Zelenskyy has never been personally implicated. Not a rationale for saying Ukraine should be part of russia again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

falseflag ....

guess you have not seen the pictures of President (mind the title) Zelenskyy going to the front lines on several occasions? Not like that dictator in the Kremlin who is hiding behind (or under) a desk! Besides, those Ukrainian troops are fighting for a just cause - their homeland, parts of which are illegally occupied by those Russian aggressors.

But maybe, if someone invaded your place, took all your belongings, killed, raped, and deported your family members you'd politely ask them to stop doing so?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

robert maesToday 06:52 am JST

The collapse of the front is unavoidable

Nonsense. russia is as tired and incompetent as ever. That hasn't improved after 4 years of war.

the Us, europeans, Ukraine can talk over nice lunches and dinners as much as they like but it is negotiating or surrendering to Russia that will need to be done.

Perhaps you can tell us how your country's surrender to russia has worked out so well as that is the only thing on offer from Putin. Takes some real courage to tell someone else to surrender.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog