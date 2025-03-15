 Japan Today
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said South Africa's ambassador to Washington is considered 'persona non grata' Image: POOL/AFP
world

U.S. expels South African ambassador, saying he 'hates' Trump

5 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States is expelling South Africa's ambassador to Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday, accusing the envoy of hating the country and President Donald Trump.

"South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country," Rubio posted on X.

Ebrahim Rasool is "a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS," he said, referring to Trump by his White House X account handle.

"We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA."

The expulsion of the ambassador -- a very rare move by the United States -- is the latest development in rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

Trump in February froze U.S. aid to South Africa, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.

Last week, Trump further fueled tensions, saying South Africa's farmers were welcome to settle in the United States after repeating his accusations that the government was "confiscating" land from white people.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that "any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship."

One of Trump's closest allies is South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, who has accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government of having "openly racist ownership laws."

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa, with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid and the government under pressure to implement reforms.

During a G20 event in South Africa last month, Ramaphosa said he had a "wonderful" call with Trump soon after the US leader took office in January.

But relations later "seemed to go a little bit off the rails," he said.

In his X post, Rubio linked to an article from the conservative news outlet Breitbart, which addressed Rasool's remarks via livestream to a foreign policy seminar on Friday.

"He said that white supremacism was motivating Trump's 'disrespect' for the 'current hegemonic order' of the world," Breitbart reported, adding that Rasool noted that Trump's Make America Great Again movement "was a white supremacist response to growing demographic diversity in the United States."

Rasool, an anti-apartheid campaigner in his youth, has expressed anger toward the Israeli government for its war in Gaza.

In February in an interview with news site Zeteo, he said what South Africans experienced during apartheid rule "is on steroids in Palestine."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Well then, they should take back Musk while they're at it, but I'm assuming that South Africa won't want him back.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

a very rare move by the United States 

But very common in third-world dictatorships!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

We’re kicking you OUT because you HATE Trump! We DEMAND that you LOVE Trump!

That sounds a lot like North Korea, doesn’t it?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They got the wrong South African.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How long before the party of Trump declares South Africa to be a dictatorship.

And, when the party of Biden decides that the way to smother the talk about him aiding a genocide is to 'discredit' the charge by also declaring South Africa a dictatorship and, just like that, our media labels South Africa a dictatorship and anyone who questions it is deemed to be unbelievable the same way someone who questions the claims that Russia and Iran and Venezuela are dictatorships.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

